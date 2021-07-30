22 years of lies and cover-ups by Ireland’s leaders

Frank Mulcahy



How the Taoiseach, the Tánaiste, other ministers, the civil service and the EU wrecked the life of one of Ireland’s leading business representatives.

In July’s Village magazine Frank Mulcahy detailed the malevolent and spurious accusations of criminal fraud levelled against him in 1999, about which he has now lodged a criminal complaint.

Here, in this updated version, Frank Mulcahy recounts the story of the bungled investigation and the subsequent obstructions he encountered from serving Ministers including the Taoiseach and Tánaiste, the Garda, GSOC and a statutory inquiry, during a two-decade long battle to clear his name. A second on-line instalment will cover the motivation for the Irish State colluding in this travesty, namely the necessary re-auditing after 2002 of EU-funded expenditures retroactive to 1994 in order to claim as true what the European and Irish bureaucrats knew to be untrue.

Taoiseach lied and covered up and Tánaiste covered-up – for years.

How the one-time CEO of ISME has been shafted by senior politicians, Garda, GSOC and several inquiries because of two key sensitivities in Irish politics: the relationship between the Social Partners (unions and employers) and government, of which he was critical; and the relationship between the EU and the government.

By Frank Mulcahy

How I got dragged into this mess

During the currency crisis in 1993 Bertie Ahern broke protocol. To my utter amazement, he instructed me as the then Director of the Small Firms Association (SFA), to reveal to the waiting press that he was making available £50 million for troubled businesses. Perhaps he had his own reasons.

Nevertheless, overnight I became a mini celebrity in the small business community. I used that status to criticise various powerful sectoral institutions, most notably the associated banks. When two years later IBEC acted on these sectoral written demands that I be silenced – under threat that they would stop funding the big business organisation, I had gained sufficient authority and support to successfully launch the Irish Small and Medium Enterprise Association (ISME).

As the Executive Director of ISME I expressed the growing frustration among our members with the direction of social partnership and the failure, as the members perceived it, of other business-representative bodies to articulate the damage social partnership was doing to small businesses.

ISME developed a distinctive media profile focusing on a critical approach that was distinctly at odds with the then-prevailing consensus.

That gave ISME a unique status among business groups, and a disproportionate media profile greatly envied by rival business groups and senior civil servants.

I was a thorn in the side of the unions, the civil service and the other business bodies.

In 1997, both Michael McDowell and Liz O’Donnell, protagonists in the pro-market Progressive Democrats, informed me that they regarded ISME as the genuine voice of business, an opinion that Tánaiste Mary Harney had, they said, mirrored to the CEO of IBEC.

Many years later, several retired civil servants confirmed that that was the political stance, adding that they had vigorously disagreed with the Tánaiste’s position. It was an unusual fracture between government and civil service, that was to play out as tragedy, for me.

The following year, at the ISME AGM in March 1998, Geraldine Harney, the then-Tánaiste’s sister, a well-known business journalist, took me to one side; she then cautioned that I was going to be removed by the three of my fellow directors with whom I had established ISME – close drinking friends! Naturally I dismissed the suggestion as preposterous. It made no sense.

And yet in the intervening years since I was removed, I have been briefed by former civil servants and several trusted government appointees, such as John Lynch, that Mary Harney had made an offer to those ISME Directors that they could not reject.

ISME was to be given co-equal status with IBEC in the partnership process. However, as my role in that offer was unacceptable, I was to be sacrificed.

I had no idea of these developments when suddenly in September 1998 the ISME Chairman Seamus Butler offered £100,000 to have me voluntarily depart. His inducement was accompanied by faxed threats from ISME directors Hynes and Faulkner of a “hatchet job”

FF Cllr Seamus Butler’s Corruption – Part 1 – 1998 to Oct 2003

30 June 1998 Seamus Butler was appointed to the ISME board.

11 August, Butler was designated the ISME Chairman by Eoghan Hynes, -ISME co secretary/director/treasurer/ & trustee.

12 August, Hynes faxed Butler to get on side – Frank has to be removed.

16 Sept Butler offered me £100,000 if I voluntarily resigned. I declined his inducement.

22 Sept Butler chaired meeting where directors were told by Hynes to “get the deviant for fraud”

24 Sept 1998 Butler supported the allegation that my drawing of a 1996 bonus was fraudulent since “the bonus had not been provided for. NB – the stenographer recorded that, if the bonus had been provided for in the audit, then it was due”. – Stenographer’s report, 24 September 1998

Oct 8 the auditors Doody Crowley and former ISME Chair Don Curry confirmed the bonus provision. A press statement was issued by ISME declaring the matter “closed”.

15 Oct Hynes’ bookkeeper faxed Butler re european grants “the B invoices are the bogus documents”

28 Nov 1998 the members at the national conference expressed their support for me (FM). Hynes immediately served notice of a “trustee/shareholders” meeting for 6 Jan 1999.

6 Jan 1999 Butler illicitly tabled Don Curry’s proxy vote in support of removing the auditors, Doody Crowley. The original auditors were replaced by a connected party, Lewis and Co.

Mid Jan 1999 Curry wrote to Butler and complained of his daily harassment of FM. Butler wrote back “I will stop when Frank stops”.

29 Jan 1999 Butler reported the B invoices to the Department of Enterprise as an overpayment. He claimed not to know of the B invoices until mid Jan1999.

4 March 1999 Butler recorded that he was “duty bound” to report me to the Gardai for defrauding the EU, after the Department confirmed the basis of his suspicions. At the same meeting he removed Don Curry as a director for “disloyalty”.

5 March the ISME directors Butler and Hobdell attended Harcourt Square and registered their complaint. Earlier they had met with the Dept of Enterprise. In a memo to the Tanaiste the officials confirmed the exact nature of the allegation. They recorded that Butler had assured them the ISME’s new auditors had confirmed the allegation.

5 March Butler rang David Murphy (Indo / RTE). He explained that having lied the previous day in denying Curry’s removal, he was making amends by disclosing to Murphy that he had retained the Gardai in relation to a new fraud – the fraud on the EU.

5 March 1999 I learned of those developments from David Murphy. I had no prior knowledge of any concerns with EU grant monies.

9 March, Hynes faxed that it was necessary to have the auditors undertake “our own investigation”. The auditor, Lewis, was instructed to report by 24th March.

24 March L. K. Shields wrote to Ercus Stewart SC that Lewis’ “suspicions are not supported by anything in his report”. Nevertheless Butler suspended me.

28 March 1999 the new auditor received signed instructions from Butler and Hobdell to change the 1996 and 1997 ISME accounts, which had been audited by Doody Crowley and adopted by the ISME members at the AGM’s in April 1997 and 1998 respectively.

(In effect, under the guise of the concocted fraud on the EU, Butler resurrected the earlier allegation from 1998 and reversed-out the 1996 bonus provision.)

29th April 1999 Cliff Taylor the IT finance editor was invited to a meeting in ISME. They offered him a “scoop”. I was to be sacked on the 6 May. Taylor ignored the so-called scoop. Consequently, Bincheys threatened an “injunction”, if that meeting went ahead. Butler agreed to defer meeting to 13th May

6 May 1999 I was dismissed. In a “note to file” of that day recorded by the solicitor John Fowler, Ercus Stewart SC is recorded saying that “the board has decided to sack Frank and that has been done”. “He should have sought an injunction”. “The only question now is how much a court will award him” etc.

13 May stenographer’s report of 65 pages. On page 1 Butler confirmed that he had granted us an adjournment to the 13th. He stated that the purpose of the meeting was to decide on my sacking. BUT THEY HAD SACKED ME ON THE 6TH.

Butler then went through 65 pages of a charade. At the end Hynes, Hobdell and Butler say they won’t take part in the decision to sack me as they might be deemed prejudiced. Butler tells the other 3 directors (who were all present on the 6th) that it’s a very difficult decision that they have to take. He added that he “wouldn’t like to be in your shoes”. They are told to take as long as they want; they can even take until the following day! It was a completely corrupt process.

Cllr Butler’s Lies include

A/ Butler is recorded by the stenographer as stating that the officials John Reilly, Michael Kelly and Sean Murray confirmed the basis to their allegation and had approved the calling in of the fraud squad. But we now know that those officials had denied those claims in their statement to the Gardai

B/ Butler claimed that Lewis and Co had assisted in establishing the basis to the allegation before the Gardai were retained. But the stenographer’s report records Lewis as being adamant that the first he knew of the allegation was the 9th March four days after the Gardai were retained..

C/ The stenographer restated Butler’s claim that the issue of fraud on the EU only came to light in January 1999 and would have gone unnoticed if it wasn’t for his management. But the evidence shows that the allegation was in preparation since 1997. Butler himself had been directed to the so called “B bogus invoices” at the latest in Oct 1998, and yet never raised that issue with me.

D/ The stenographer recorded the exact nature of Butler’s complaint. That is important since the Department and the Gardai are now seeking to muddy the waters to justify their role in concealing and denying the facts.

E/ His denial that he proffered me £100,000 to resign

F/ His denial that he used Don Curry’s proxy to remove the auditors

G/ His denial that he removed Don Curry as a director of ISME

H/ His denial that he had undertaken not to proceed with the meeting of the 6th May 1999

J/ His denial that he had changed the ISME audits in 1999 under the nose of the Gardai

Ironically, Butler’s stenographer’s report of the 13th May 1999 serves to expose Butler’s many lies and exposes Butler as a corrupt and venal person, now serving as Fianns Fail’s Leader on the Longford County Council.

Butler’s elevation is the only available explanation for Deputy Martin’s inability since 2012 to deliver on his commitment to correct his parliamentary record.

When I spurned his financial inducement, the campaign of vilification in private and in the national media commenced, leading to my eventual dismissal in May 1999.

That dismissal came on foot of a complaint to the Garda in which Seamus Butler complained that I had defrauded the EU in 1997 in the drawing down of grants from the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

The allegation was based solely on the claim that ISME had infringed the EU’s administrative rules by submitting invoices to claim reimbursement in advance of the invoices being paid.

I thought the allegation preposterous, particularly since the application for payment had been prepared by ISME’s Financial Controller in conjunction with officials from the Department of Enterprise. I had not been involved. It was the product of ISME’s prior faxed threats.

However, what was not known to those outside the privileged bureaucratic bubble was that the grant rules had been significantly changed two months after ISME’s application for payment had been submitted in September 1997. Those new audit rules were set out in EU Regulation 2064/97.

That Regulation stipulated how the amended grant criteria were to be applied retroactive to 1994. It was to take me over a decade to establish that the retroactive clause had firstly facilitated the false allegation of fraud. Secondly, it explained the subsequent cover-up by the state.

More significantly, some thirteen years after the initial Garda report to the DPP, I was advised by the Ombudsman Emily O’ Reilly that the Department of Enterprise had levelled with the Garda in 1999. To do otherwise, she wrote, would have been criminal which was beyond her remit.

Below is the Department’s own “note to file” recorded on 26 April 1999. It revealed that at the outset both the Department and the Garda had recorded that Butler’s allegation was baseless. Yet they had both concealed and eventually denied the evidence which the statement substantiated.

The note to file recorded by the official John Reilly on 26 April 1999

Proof that the authorities lied.

In part 2 of this article I will outline in some detail how and why the highest officials in the land got personally ensnared in a dog fight with the EU Commission. How, from self interest, I was collateral damage, easily surrendered along with the integrity of the Dáil, several ministers for Enterprise including Micheál Martin and the former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, among other prominent politicians

Some history is here warranted. At 3 pm on 5 March 1999 I was informed by the prominent journalist, David Murphy, of Butler’s complaint to the Fraud Squad.

I was temporarily stunned, since I had no prior knowledge and had neither been advised nor questioned by the ISME chairman or indeed anybody before he complained to the Garda that I had defrauded the EU.

Given that Butler had been party to the earlier faxed threats of a hatchet job and of using poor controls to allege fraud, I assumed that the Garda would see the complaint for what it was. In addition, since the Department had effectively prepared ISME’s payment application, I expected that the truth would out itself in due course. How could it not?

Yet, to my utter consternation and continuing disbelief a file was somehow sent by the Garda to the DPP. As a consequence of that report, before the DPP had adjudicated, I was dismissed, rendered unemployable and have been deprived of my goodname for more than two decades.

As I write, it remains the public position of the Department of Enterprise and the Garda authorities that the original complaint to the Garda was justified.

Exhausted and befuddled, in 2000 I set about establishing the facts. It took me several years before I began to suspect that the State might be engaged in subterfuge and several more years before I knew that the State was so involved, but the questionalways remained – why?

Between 1999 and 2004 my 50 or so Freedom of Information (FOI) requests served only to support the State’s ostensible complete good faith. However, I would eventually establish that their disclosures had been extremely selective as is evidenced by the following engagements.

In 2002, the Department of Finance posted Ian Devlin to the Department of Enterprise. He was charged with checking and verifying the Department’s EU-funded expenditures between 1994 and 1999 and with preventing further errors and irregularities being reported to Brussels.

While there, in his innocence, he let the proverbial cat run wild with potential serious financial consequences. In an interdepartmental memo he asked why he was required to report me to Brussels for an irregularity, when there had been no fraud but much more tellingly “no irregularity” to justify even the suspicion of fraud and the report to the DPP.

The authorities quickly moved to minimise the damage. The Department of Enterprise sent a report to Brussels in which it concocted a story to justify their earlier “irregularity reports” concerning me. In that report the Department claimed that the suspect invoices attributed to me only came to light after I had retired.

But the Department had enjoyed two months notice of the offending invoices before the Garda were retained. Contrary to protocol it had chosen to remain mute, thus facilitating the false allegation. Fundamentally, I hadn’t retired in 1999, I was publicly shamed over a period of several months and then dismissed because of those exact invoices.

Extract from the Department of Enterprise’s SBOP Final Report March 2002, which it dispatched to Brussels.

The proverbial cat was safely corralled. Facts were fabricated. The truth was buried.

Small Business Operational Programme

1995 – 2001

Final Report 2002

Prepared by

SMEs and Competitiveness Section –

Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment

Page 59

Irregularities

The irregularity, as reported, concerned a number of invoices that had been authorised for

payment by the Chief Executive of ISME.

Following his departure from the organisation the company found it difficult to understand the

basis for the invoices and alerted SMEs and Competitiveness Section to the situation.

However, following correspondence with the Bureau of Fraud Investigation and investigation by ISME’s auditors, it was found that the invoices were properly raised and ISME settled the invoices in full. The SMEs and Competitiveness Section updated the relevant Authorities of the situation.

Whereas the facts Are:

The Department was informed of the invoices on the 29th Jan 1999 two months in advance of the fraud squad being retained. The Department sang dumb. I learned of the complaint from the media after the Gardai were retained.

Between March and May 1999 I was disgraced and dismissed because of those invoices. My dismissal came five months after the Department was informed by Seamus Butler.

To this day both the Garda and the Department insist that the report to the DPP was justified. Similarly, the Garda have never withdrawn or corrected Chief Superintendent Austin McNally who stated on or about 17 November 2004, “We did not find you innocent, we just didn’t get the evidence to prosecute you”.

By such duplicity the Department and the Garda authorities continued and continue to insist that the report to the DPP had been warranted

Garda investigation and lies

As demonstrated above, as early as April 1999 the Department had advised the Fraud Squad why the allegation was fictitious. Nevertheless between 2000 and 2005 the Garda, including the head of the Fraud Squad, Chief Superintendent Austin McNally, insisted that the report to the DPP had been justified. He declined to record the evidence that we had accumulated since 1999 including evidence provided by the Department of Enterprise official Turlough O’Molloy, who in October 2003 indicated to me that the use of unpaid invoices was perfectly proper.

I met Chief Superintendent McNally for the last time in November 2004 coinciding with that month’s related Parliamentary Question to Micheál Martin. McNally was adamant the file was closed. In his exasperation at my temerity he advised, “we did not find you innocent we just did not get the evidence to prosecute”. He threatened to prosecute me for wasting Garda time if I persisted in seeking to clear my name. He dismissed me, permanently.

Dramatis Personae – Martin Callinan and the Fraud Squad

In 2005 my brother and I met with Assistant Commissioner Martin Callinan. We sought that meeting after securing evidence from the auditors Doody Crowley, the auditors Lewis and Co, and the ISME treasurer Daniel Hickey, that the ISME chairman Butler and his colleagues had corrupted audited accounts during the Garda investigation in 1999 into the alleged defrauding of the EU.

As a consequence Callinan initiated a review of the original Garda investigation. He gave his “personal guarantee” of athorough and comprehensive Inquiry. Consequently, as his investigation advanced, I insisted on emailing Callinan updates via his personal Garda email address which I had procured from his personal assistant.

His investigation progressed at pace, a snail’s pace.

It took a full year, usually at weekends, for the Fraud Squad to take my statement. I took that as a measure of their commitment until I learned that the officers had been on treble pay. I signed for the statement in September 2006. However, nothing happened.

In mid-2007 I presented Callinan with the Ian Devlin memo and other significant evidence which clearly showed that the allegations had been contrived and had been knowingly false. In November, because of the strength of that evidence, I wrote to Garda Commissioners Callinan and Donnellan. I speculated on the mere possibility of collusion between the Garda and theDepartment as one explanation for what was happening.

Callinan then passed his guarantee in total to Assistant Commissioner Martin Donnellan. A meeting was scheduled for 20December 2007.

On the given date, I was accompanied by three significant witnesses. Nevertheless, we had barely taken our seats when Iwas being verbally abused. Donnellan accused me of emailing an

instruction to the investigating team not to attend the meeting. It was a ridiculous assertion since their absence only benefited the Garda. When asked, Donnellan was unable to produce the alleged email.

The officers then brazenly offered a trade-off. They undertook not to investigate my “private life” if I withdrew my complaint. I retorted that if they had any evidence of wrongdoing on my part they should immediately arrest me and not let me leave the building.

In the end, given the absence of the relevant officers, the meeting was adjourned to mid February 2008 at the latest.

Within days my emails were blocked to all Garda addresses. They were to remain blocked for the next ten years despite several Garda internal inquiries, inquiries by the Minister for Justice and the continuing denial by the Garda.

In March 2008, after the date for the rescheduled meeting had passed, I made a formal complaint to the Garda Ombudsman. I did not inform the Garda authorities.

The following month, in April 2008 no fewer than three senior gardaí, in person and in writing, advised that Martin Callinan’s investigation had been terminated without notice. There was to be no report to the DPP.

A further year passed. In February 2009 Garda Commissioner Murphy was unexpectedly challenged by Conor Lenihan, then a junior Minister. In response the Commissioner advised that a report was about to be sent to the DPP. That was news to us. Consequently we wrote to Mr Callinan. On 29 April 2009 he replied in writing, “in 2005 the fraud squad conducted aninvestigation concerning your goodself, which resulted in an investigation file being submitted to the Law Officers”.

Since that was manifestly contrary to the facts, we challenged that claim. Nevertheless, Callinan issued a second letter inwhich he reasserted that a report had been sent to the DPP. But there had been no investigation and there was no report to the DPP. So much for his personal guarantee and the integrity of the Garda.

Callinan’s make-believe claim – how he climbed out of a self-dug hole.

In late 2009 Assistant Commissioner Derek Byrne was appointed as my sole point of contact with the Garda. Despite my misgivings, I wrote to him concerning the November 2007 letter in which I had raised the possibility of collusion. I simplyasked if he had read it. He didn’t reply.

However, in March 2010 Assistant Commissioner Byrne was instructed to respond. He wrote: “I have retained the letter previously referred to and if you wish to see it you are welcome to call to my office by appointment and I will facilitateyou”.

I then called to his office by appointment to view the letter, but was refused access. Then on 17 June 2010 AssistantCommissioner Byrne wrote “I do not recall at any

time asking you to call to Harcourt Square to view a letter in dispute, further I do not require your attendance in HarcourtSquare to view any such letter…”.

Extreme incompetence or deliberate forgetfulness –

That convenient loss of memory or perhaps more correctly that lie perfectly encapsulates how I have been treated by the Garda since 1999. From the biggest to the most mundane issues, right from the top the Garda were dishonest. It continues.

Lawyers get nowhere, and I despair

By 2005 several legal practices had concluded that I had no case. They posed the reasoned question as to why the Department and the Garda would lie for no apparent reason. I had then no answer – though in part II of this online account,we will expose the reasons why.

Having been paid in excess of £60,000, the lawyers walked away. They included Binchys, James Wall of Owen O’BrienSolicitors and Co and Terence O’ Sullivan, SC and others.

Broke and deserted, I was left to my own devices. I recall sitting in Monkstown Crescent in suicidal despair. I had spentfour years seeking to prove the state wrong, only to have the Garda Commissioner, Odelin Quintin of the EU Commission, serial Ministers for Enterprise, the Taoiseach and Dáil Éireann unite in pointing to my culpability in breaching the rules.

Added to that were the rumours promoted by the Garda and used by others that I had been “psychologically traumatised” by the fraud squad investigation. Friends eventually grew tired of my single-mindedness. Business acquaintances avoided me.My constituency representatives accused me of being obsessed.

From their perspective they were right. But I characterised myself as determined, encouraged as I was by those rare officials who encouraged me to keep searching and the others who asked me not to contact them again as they would “get into trouble” if it was known that they had spoken to me.

I continued to work day and night in ferreting out the facts with the active support of the ex chair of ISME Don Curry and my other witness, an employee of the state. We were focused, resolute and persistent

Matters came to a head in 2014 when the Minister for Education and Training Ruairí Quinn, having been persuaded by the EU Commission that he had been egregiously lied to via the parliamentary chamber, sought access to the relevant files. However, he, the minister, was refused. Ultimately, that refusal caused the Taoiseach, Enda Kenny, to refer my complaint tothe Government’s Independent Review Mechanism (IRM) . That was the first time that the issues had escaped from the directcontrol of the officials. I was hopeful.

Exasperated at having been misused and abused by officials, Minister Quinn asked the Taoiseach to have the Dail record corrected “as a first step”.

The IRM comprised a team of ten barristers charged with reviewing cases of possible miscarriages of justice countrywide. In referring my case to the IRM, the files that had been closed permanently by the Department of Enterprise since 2004 werepotentially open to scrutiny by the IRM.

Two year later the IRM recommended a Statutory Inquiry. Of the three hundred or so cases

investigated by the barristers (excluding five cases that involved manslaughter), mine alone was judged to warrantinvestigation.

We saw nothing untoward when we learned that the Inquiry, under the auspices of judge Patrick McMahon, was to be based on the as-yet unpublished GSOC report, product of my formal complaint in 2008 and the evidence and admissions that we secured in later years. After all, the GSOC were the good guys, or so I thought.

Publication had first been due in 2016 but it had been pulled after the Garda authorities objected and threatened the GSOC with legal action. That was re-confirmed in October 2016 when the GSOC wrote to Jim O’Callaghan TD advising of a delay of three months because of matters beyond their control. Yet inexplicably that delay was to last two years.

Month after month, GSOC failed to disclose its report first to us and then to judge McMahon. Fully two years after the report had first been due to be released, the report was finally disclosed to the Inquiry as “Dr Brian Doherty’s GSOC report”.

GSOC wrote that the closure of the report on their system would allow the “process to progress under judge McMahon”.

Having taken ten long years and failed to conclude their investigation, the GSOC transferred allresponsibility to judge McMahon – lock, stock and barrel.

———- Forwarded message ———

From: Pamela Howard <Pamela.Howard@gsoc.ie> Date: Thu, 6 Dec 2018, 17:15

Subject: RE: Pamela Howard GSOC

To: Frank MULCAHY <frankmulcahy101@gmail.com>, gerard@kevinrwinters.com

<gerard@kevinrwinters.com>

Dear Mr Mulcahy

I wish to acknowledge receipt of your email of 4 December 2018. Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring recently responded to correspondence received from Mr Curry. In that letter Ms Justice Ring advised Mr Curry of thefollowing:

“I understand that it was agreed that the parties would meet to discuss this matter directly with you at the end of theinvestigation. The decision of the Minister for Justice and Equality to set up the Inquiry under Judge McMahon has now intervened. GSOC has provided Judge McMahon with the information he has requested and are available tohim into the future. The Commission is conscious that he is an independent authority and we do not wish to interfere with his undertakings and it has been decided to let matters take their course under Judge McMahon’sstewardship. At the moment therefore it does not seem appropriate to meet which this inquiry is ongoing”.

I am therefore not in a position to respond positively to your request for a meeting at this time. Kind regards

On reading the report we were utterly shocked to discover that it omitted the key statements which, at Dr Doherty’sinsistence, I and my two witnesses had separately recorded in 2014.

The very statements which dealt with the belated proof provided by the EU Commission, the Institute of Chartered Accountants and others of “mala fides and collusion” between the Garda authorities and the Department of Enterprise.

When asked, GSOC and Dr Doherty repeatedly declined to explain those omissions and their conclusions. It was, they said, a matter for the judge.

We were left to deal with the unbearable stink of a rotting corpse. I had initially contacted the Garda Ombudsman coinciding with sudden transmission difficulties that I uniquely encountered in sending emails directly to any and all individual gardai. Between 2007 and 2017 that block was repeatedly denied by Garda officers up to Commissioner rank.

Why, we wondered, had the Garda objected to the report when due for publication in 2016 if that report had whitewashedthem? It made no sense.

Since that matter was manifest evidence of intent and collusion, it was high on my list of complaints to GSOC. Furthermore, the Garda Ombudsman had affirmed that the block was equally high on their list of matters to be investigated. And yet the GSOC report, when disclosed to judge McMahon in 2018, omitted to make any reference to the email block. That

too made no good sense. It stank.

It particularly made no good sense, since in September 2017 I had by my own devices secured confirmation of the email block by way of a redacted Garda file. That redacted file not only made nonsense of the Garda denials, but equally of the investigations undertaken by Assistant Commissioner Nóirín O’ Sullivan and Assistant Commissioner Derek Byrne in 2009/2010 which had effectively denied the impediment.

Why did GSOC conceal by whom and why my emails were blocked ? (or why is the statutory inquiry now proposing to investigate if my emails were blocked?)

And head of Inquiry judge McMahon makes off, after saying he cannot substantively review the report

On receipt of Dr Doherty’s GSOC report, the judge disclosed that his terms of reference

prohibited him from commenting on any aspect of the GSOC report no matter how “inadequate or improper” the report was. At the same time he ruled that that report was comprehensive, leaving him very little to investigate.

Unhappy indeed

I had felt the terminal portent of what was to follow when, before any hearings had commenced, the judge had turned to me and predicted that I would be “unhappy” with the outcome”; whereas, addressing the State Solicitor, he had noted that they would be pleased. It had been an extraordinary framing of the Inquiry.

The limitation was Dáil-imposed

In effect the state, the culpable party (as affirmed by Minister Quinn and the EU Secretary General Catherine Day), had imposed terms of reference on the judge to protect itself. Not only had the Dáil been used since 2003 to protect the state asprimarily represented by the Department of Enterprise and the Garda, but in 2018 the judicial process was being manipulatedto the same effect – the files closed since 2004 were to remain closed.

Ahern states concerns but Taoiseach Varadkar ignores him

On 4 March 2019 Bertie Ahern wrote for the second time to the Taoiseach and restated his concerns, namely that he too hadbeen used by the Department of Enterprise in 2004 to validate untruths. In 2019 Leo Varadkar was the incumbent. Nevertheless the former Taoiseach was ignored.

I withdraw from useless Inquiry

Exasperated, in June 2019 I withdrew from the Inquiry. Our primary reason was that the judge had ruled that the corecomplaints of collusion and mala fides had been dealt

with by Dr Doherty’s GSOC report, whereas we strongly contended to the contrary. The lawyer’s reasons are in part set outin their 12-page letter of explanation to judge McMahon.

And then things got really bizarre.

Naturally, we continued to press GSOC and Dr Doherty for answers. In mid-2019 I discovered

that Doherty had been the CEO of the newly-established Legal Services Regulatory Authority since August 2017.

On 3 Sept 2019 he emailed claiming “my contract with LSRA provides that I should spend all of my time working for LSRA engaged solely in LSRA activity…I have no contractual, moral or other obligation to respond to your emails or your queries” and somewhat ironically the CEO of LSRA didn’t provide the required explanations.

Nevertheless, a week later he contradicted that statement. He intervened with one side of the Inquiry. He wrote in private tojudge McMahon. Dr Doherty, in the context of several incomplete truths, denied being the author of the GSOC report, what the GSOC depicted as “his report” . The very report which Justice Ellen Ring had passed to the Inquiry late in 2018 as “DrDoherty’s GSOC report”. We were nonplussed. Again, it made no good sense. Why did he wait two full years before disclosing that critical fact and then in private to the judge after I had withdrawn?

When we sought to have that latest claim explained, we received several distressing legal letters from Field Fisher on behalf ofthe LSRA, instructing us to desist or else.

In July 2020, a year after Doherty disowned his report, the GSOC emailed disclosing that Doherty’s GSOC report dealt withthe period of our complaint up to 2012 before any involvement whatsoever by Doherty. Furthermore, the GSOC was explicit; the report did not investigate our central complaint of mala fides and collusion by the Garda in tandem with the Departmentof Enterprise.

In mid 2020, after thirteen years the GSOC finally emailed part of the truth – they hadn’tinvestigated my complaint. Which begs the question, why?

———- Forwarded message ———

From: George O’Doherty <george.odoherty@gsoc.ie> Date: Fri, 31 Jul 2020 at 17:39

Subject: RE: STRICTLY PERSONAL to Justice Mary Ellen Ring – 29th July 2020 To: Frank MULCAHY<frankmulcahy101@gmail.com>

Private & Confidential

By email – frankmulcahy101@gmail.com

GSOC Ref: 310125-07-07

31 July 2020

Dear Mr Mulcahy,

I wish to acknowledge receipt of and refer to your email correspondence dated 24 June 2020 and 27 July 2020. I also wish to advise you that the correspondence dated 29 July 2020 and addressed to Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring, which you attached to your email dated 27 July 2020, has been brought to Ms Justice Ring’s attention.

I am advised that Ms Justice Ring, the Chairperson of GSOC, has now written under separate cover to Mr GerardMcNamara, Partner in KRW Law, responding to the request for you and your legal representatives to meet withthe Ombudsman Commission in relation to the GSOC Report following a section 94 (5) supervised Investigationinto complaints made by you and Mr Don Curry to the Commission between 2007 and 2012. This investigation was carried out by the Garda Síochána under the supervision of GSOC investigators.

The Garda investigation examined eight specific allegations of misconduct by Garda members which had been determined by GSOC to be admissible in accordance with section 87 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005, asamended….

Yours faithfully, George O’Doherty

Deputy Director of Administration

Inexplicably the GSOC had elected at some stage post 2016, or after the Garda authorities had threatened to litigate, to ignore our core complaints including the immediate issue that had caused us to contact them back in 2007, namely the email block.

Naturally, we anticipated that the Minister for Justice would act and at the least reconsider the terms of reference to takeaccount of the GSOC revelations.

Consequently, we were not totally surprised when on the 11 March 2021, after a silence of two years, judge McMahonsuddenly wrote directly to my chief witness Don Curry and myself. He

invited us to take part in his extended Inquiry, then of five years duration and on-going.

We assumed that the judge had processed the admissions by Dr Doherty and GSOC in 2019 and 2020 respectively, and had adjusted his ruling to take account of the realities. We thought it prudent to ask for confirmation from the judge. But therewas still official recalcitrance.

On 29 March the judge replied that his rulings from 2019 stood. That he was intent on proceeding in accord with his terms of reference which blindside him to the realities that have been disclosed by the CEO of LSRA and the GSOC. Clearly we were in the zone of Lord Denning’s infamous “appalling vista”!

SINCE THE ARTICLE APPEARED IN VILLAGE MAGAZINE GARDA COMPLAINT RE SEAMUS BUTLER 7 JULY 2021

8 MAY 2019 TRANSCRIPT

E-MAILS TO JUDGE MAHON 4, 15 & 21 JUNE 2021

PART 2

THE ONLINE STORY OF WHY THE STATE CONCEALED THE TRUTH, WHO PRIMARILY FACILITATED THAT CONCEALMENT AND AN UPDATE ON THE FORMER ISME CHAIRMAN, FF CLLR SEAMUS BUTLER