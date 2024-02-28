€75m spent on CEOs of commercial state companies in the last decade

Others who earned just below the cap included the CEOs of Dublin Bus and the Dublin Port Company, both of whom left their respective roles at some point in 2022 and in previous years earned over €250,000.

Changing CEOs can often be expensive for these companies, with retirement benefits and pay for interim CEOs often driving the yearly cost up substantially.

Long-term ESB CEO Pat O’Doherty left the company after he retired in August 2021 and received over €500,000 before leaving. Hayes was appointed to replace him and after receiving his salary for the remaining months of the year, the total outlay for the year on CEO pay was almost €650,000.

Another €500,000 was spent by VHI that same year when John O’Dwyer retired in July 2021, taking home €387,000, while a further €136,000 was spent on Declan Moran as interim CEO. A further €366,000 was spent on two interim CEOs the following year, exceeding the typical remuneration of previous years.

A High Court decision in 2022 also obliged the Shannon Foynes Port Company to pay €373,000 in performance-related payments to current CEO Pat Keating for the years 2010-2017, substantially increasing the outlay for the company.

Since 2012, ESB has paid the most of any commercial state company on the total salary of its CEO, with over €4.2 million spent. The DAA and VHI are close behind with roughly €4 million spent apiece, while RTÉ and An Post make up the top five having spent a little of €3.5 million.