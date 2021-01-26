By Kevin Higgins
Inspired by the apologies of British Labour Party leader Leader Keir Starmer for his party’s “anti-Semitism” and his recent appointment of a former Israeli intelligence officer as Labour’s head of social media.
To any white South Africans hurt
by the anti-Apartheid movement.
To any tobacco plantation owner’s son barred
by Emancipation from dragging his father’s
private property for a spot of fish-eyed non-consensual
in a barn that has seen it all,
despite the absolute lack of light in there.
To General Custer for any inconvenience
caused by the tribes who sent him home
by a road he did not know.
To any Frenchmen or women
savages with Russian guns robbed
of their own personal slice of Algeria.
To any Havana casino owners or pimps offended
by the extent of Fidel Castro’s facial hair.
To the small part of Ian Paisley Junior that dies
every time someone calls Judea and Samaria
or Londonderry by its proper name.
To any cats hurt by mice
who didn’t lie down and just
let themselves be eaten.
KEVIN HIGGINS