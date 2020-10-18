[Expanded] British Intelligence must have known that Seán MacStíofáin was a Garda ‘informer’.

By David Burke.

John Wyman of MI6 at the Four Courts

The letter from the Garda officer who had served in C3.

In 1973 a former Garda intelligence officer, Patrick Crinnion, wrote a letter which he addressed to three politicians: Garret FitzGerald, Conor Cruise O’Brien and Richie Ryan. All three were government ministers at the time.

Crinnion had served with the overarching Garda intelligence directorate known as C3 until the end of 1972.

The letter refers to Seán MacStíofáin, the former Chief of staff of the Provisional IRA, as having misled the Garda into believing that he was a bona fide informer during the 1960s and early 1970s.

I have written about MacStiofáin’s machinations in my book, ‘Deception and Lies: the Hidden History of the Arms Crisis’. During my research I was able to speak to a number of former senior gardai about MacStiofáin’s masquerade as an informer. The letter from Crinnion emerged from a separate avenue of research and has no connection whatsoever to these former gardai. The letter merely adds to what they have said.

It also shows that 47 years ago revelations about MacStíofáin’s role as an informer/double agent were circulating in Irish government circles. If this was part of an MI6 plot to destabilise the Provisional IRA as a sceptic might suggest, why did the story not surface until many decades later?

In the letter Crinnion wrote that:

Mac STIOPHAIN had until July 1972 conducted a brilliant masquerade as a Garda informant and been well paid to boot. His status would in all probability have continued but for documents found in the home of a retired Irish/American and a former Clann na Gael Treasurer, James CONATY, Drumshirk, Stradone. These documents were such that they were brought to the Minister for Justice for his personal perusal. That MacSTIOPHAIN should have been in receipt of State funds and regarded as an Informant must, to any sane objective person, appear the height of improbability but it is a fact. MacSTIOPHAIN was recruited in good faith in approximately 1961 but the justification of his later role must surely bewilder men of goodwill. You know how the PROVOS were formed, how SAOR EIRE acted as their Financial agents in the Republic so as not to incur the disapproval of the State against the Provos and until disenchantment about MacSTIOPHAIN occurred in July 1972 his immunity was at a reasonable level.

The letter from Patrick Crinnion.

Patrick Crinnion

Crinnion is a controversial figure. He was arrested at the end of 1972 for allegedly having attempted to pass certain highly sensitive documents to John Wyman, an acknowledged MI6 agent. Both men were convicted on lesser charges and released from custody in 1973.

The more serious charge against Crinnion of having passed highly sensitive Garda documents to Wyman was dropped. The traditional appreciation of what happened is that this was done purely because the documents were too sensitive to produce in court, even behind closed doors (in camera).

There are reasons to believe that the documents were planted in Crinnion’s car on the orders of certain security officials who were actually responsible for passing secrets to the British Secret Service, MI6, and that Crinnion served as their scapegoat. Ultimately, the cabal may have pulled the strings in the background to ensure that the more serious charges were dropped because they knew Crinnion was innocent.

The real culprits proceeded to co-operate with the British Secret Service for decades.

Crinnion’s life was destroyed. He had to go into exile.

False evidence was furnished against Crinnion during his trial on the lesser charges but that is a story for another day.

Crinnion after his release from prison in 1973.

Wyman after his release

The records which contain further evidence of an informer.

The existence of a high-level informer has been known for five decades. The former Head of the Special Branch, John Fleming, spoke about him at the Public Accounts Committee in 1971. This means that British Intelligence knew about the existence of a high-level informer at the very latest at this stage.

Peter Berry and John Fleming

In addition, Peter Berry, who was Secretary General at the Department of Justice at the time of the Arms Crisis, confirmed the existence of an informer in his diaries which were published by Magill magazine in 1980.

In his memoirs former Minister for Justice, Des O’Malley stated that the Gardai had received a ‘tip-off’ about the pending arms flight from the Continent to Dublin Airport which sparked the Arms Crisis.

Other Gardai who knew about MacStíofáin’s role as an informer

When MacStíofáin was arrested in November 1972 a number of Gardai who did not know that he had been a double agent whose true loyalty all along had been to the Provisional IRA were aghast and complained that he should not have been arrested.

Liam Clarke and Barry Penrose published an interview with Hugh McNeilis, a Special Branch officer in Meath, after MacStíofáin died. McNeilis told them that he and three other Garda officers had maintained contact with MacStíofáin – whom he stated had been an informer. This uneasy relationship was maintained during the mid-1970s. In other words, MacStíofáin continued to provide information which the Gardai were prepared to accept from him even though he had concealed important intelligence from them in the past. Presumably, MacStíofáin was supplying details about his opponents inside the Provisional IRA who had blocked his return to a leadership role within the organisation.

MacStíofáin also remained a potential thorn in the side of the Marxist Official IRA which he despised. A group of Officials set up the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) in the mid-1970s. At one stage MacStíofáin offered himself as leader of the INLA.

At another point in the 1970s MacStíofáin had considered setting up his own paramilitary organisation.

Sean MacStíofáin

Against this background, MacStíofáin possessed plenty of information which remained of interest to the gardai. One hopes that they were a little bit more discerning about what he was telling them this time around.

McNeilis also revealed that MacStíofáin gave a copy of his 1975 memoirs to the Gardai before it was published.

McNeilis was of inferior rank to the Gardai with whom I spoke. He did not know that MacStíofáin had been ‘informing’ since about 1961. He thought it had begun much later. He believed the hold the Branch had over MacStíofáin was information they had picked up about his role in the murder of a member of the Saor Eire paramilitary group but that killing took place years after MacStíofáin’s actual recruitment as an ‘informer’ in Cork in the early 1960s.

The RUC were told about Sean MacStíofáin.

McNeilis also told Clarke and Penrose that the RUC were aware of what was afoot with MacStíofáin. If this is true, it adds to the likelihood that the British Secret Service (MI6 – attached to the Foreign Office) and the British security service (MI5 – attached to the Home Office) came to learn about MacStíofáin’s machinations at some stage during the 1970s as they worked hand in glove with the RUC Special Branch

Provisional IRA leaders Twomey, MacStiofain, McGuinness and Ó Conaill.

My belief is that Philip McMahon, who led the Special Branch in the 1960s, told British Intelligence about what he believed was the genuine ‘recruitment’ of MacStíofáin in the early 1960s, especially as he was English and they held a lot of background information about him. MacStíofáin had been arrested in England in 1953 after the Felsted arms raid and sentenced to seven years imprisonment. Hence, there was a lot of information that McMahon would have been interested in acquiring about MacStíofáin while he had lived in Britain which MI5 and Scotland Yard had in their possession. When assessing MacStíofáin’s sincerity in 1961 McMahon might have asked his contacts in London if they thought it credible that MacStíofáin might have been prepared to inform on the IRA to the Gardai. The fact he had served a lengthy prison sentence in England made it quite plausible that he would have dreaded the prospect of being put behind bars in in Ireland. McMahon might even have inquired if he had shown any sign of weakness or preparedness to co-operate with the authorities in Britain.

Garda-MI5/6 and Dublin-London Political Co-operation.

Overall, such was the level of co-operation between Garda Special Branch and London that it makes it highly likely that London was not kept in the dark about MacStíofáin’s apparent recruitment as an ‘informer’.

As indicated above, Philip McMahon may have told them.

Second, Patrick Crinnion may have relayed this information to them during one of his assignations with Wyman or any other MI6 individual with whom he was in contact. The Gardai arrested MacStíofáin in November 1972. Crinnion was not arrested until the following month.

Wyman (left) and Crinnion (right)

Third, Conor Cruise O’Brien supplied information to the British Embassy in 1969 about an Irish military intelligence (G2) base in Monaghan. I have described details of this in my book for anyone interested in further reading. Hence, it is not fanciful to speculate that he may have passed this information (which he received in 1973) onto them as well.

Conor Cruise O’Brien

Fourth, Garret FitzGerald was also a friend of the British Embassy. After the acquittal of the defendants at the Arms Trial, FitzGerald provided the British ambassador with details about a forthcoming Public Accounts Committee enquiry into the funds connected to the attempt to purchase the arms that sparked the Arms Crisis. Again, further details about this can be found in my book. If FitzGerald was prepared to divulge details about the forthcoming Public Accounts Committee enquiry to a foreign power, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that he discussed the content of the letter he had received from Crinnion in 1973 with the British Embassy too.

Both O’Brien and FitzGerald were also attendees at the British-Irish Association (BIA) which MI5 and MI6 used to make contacts with and extract information from Irish politicians. Charles Haughey forbade his ministers from attending it. O’Brien and FitzGerald were close to David Astor who was a leading BIA light and an asset of MI6. He later gave O’Brien a job as editor at The Observer.

Garret FitzGerald, British Ambassador Sir Arthur Galsworthy and President De Valera

The odds must be extremely high that at least one of these sources alerted London that MacStíofáin had masqueraded as an IRA informer.

Indeed, if the RUC knew about it, it is a certainty that British Intelligence would have found out too.

But there is more.

A black propaganda opportunity in 1973.

At a minimum, London knew of the existence of a high level informer from 1971 after John Fleming’s testimony before the Public Accounts Committee.

After MacStiofain was finally arrested by the Gardai in 1972 and charged with, and convicted of, membership of a proscribed organisation, he went on a hunger and thirst strike. During it, he caused much amusement among medical staff who noted he was taking a lot of showers and drinking the cascading water. He was also rumoured to have drank water while shaving. He was released in 1973. A document has been brought to my attention by a source who worked with a branch of British Intelligence in the 1970s. It makes for fascinating reading. It refers to rumours that MacStiofain had provided the Gardai with information about Dathai Ó Conaill. (aka Dave O’Connell). The document is reproduced below.

It is incredible that British propaganda agents did not seek to exploit rumours which were already circulating in Republican circles about this rumoured betrayal of Ó Connail by MacStiofain? (In the murky world occupied by these spies and paramilitaries, the truth was not what mattered rather what might be believed.)

I have been informed by a source with knowledge of black propaganda operations that:

A key function of the Army Psy Ops unit was to target, primarily, the leaders of those organisations which where causing death and destruction, but it is also important to stress that we did not engage in such activities against leaders when their organisations were observing a ceasefire. I cannot recall any Psy Ops activity being directed by the Army specifically at Seán Mac Stíofáin at any time, nor am I aware of any such activity directed at him by another Government agency.’

MacStíofáin covers his tail

There is yet more to consider: MacStíofáin told the Limerick born journalist Kevin O’Connor, who interviewed him in the early 1970s, that he was under surveillance by the Special Branch. He made the comment during a break in the interview. He explained that he sometimes conversed with the Branch officers who followed him. This may have been raised by him to provide a plausible excuse should anyone spot him with Philip McMahon. I described this bizarre event in my book.

Since its publication another witness has come forward with a similar story. The second witness knew MacStíofáin a little from Irish language circles. My suspicion is that if MacStíofáin had been spotted by a colleague from the IRA, he planned to protest that he was merely talking to his tail about irrelevant matters and that he had never made any bones about this fact and had mentioned it to a variety of people.

O’Connor’s interview with MacStiofain was one of a number he gave to journalists. If journalists were able to gain access to him with relative ease – and O’Connor was based in London – is it credible that the Gardai did not know where he was? Yet, he was not arrested.

Patrick Crinnion after his release in 1973.

The Silence of Her Majesty’s Smearmeisters.

A question arises from all of this: why did British Intelligence make no use of this information for black propaganda purposes?

The Information Research Department (IRD) of the Foreign Office acted as Britain’s black propaganda machine during the early 1970s. Hugh Mooney, a Trinity College Dublin graduate and ex-Irish Times employee, pumped out lie after lie on its behalf. Mooney and the IRD tried to link a variety of targets – including the British Labour Party – to the the Soviet Union and the IRA. Bank statements were forged to smear John Hume and Edward Short, the Deputy Leader of the British Labour Party.

A forged IRD bank statement designed to smear Edward Short (left), the Deputy Leader of the British Labour Party

Charles Haughey became another target.

See also: British Secret Service Smear sheet: the document that proves Charles Haughey was the target of MI6 vilification after the Arms Trial.

See also Her Majesty’s Smearmeisters: how MI5 and MI6 vilified Haughey, Hume and Paisley

See also: Traduced (updated version): John Hume was the victim of a campaign of character assassination perpetrated by the British Secret Service, MI6, and was placed under MI5 surveillance in Dublin with the assistance of the Gardaí.

It is astonishing that MI6 and the IRD did not try to exploit the fact that MacStiofain had been a garda informer, a story which had so much potential for a deceitful mind such as that of Hugh Mooney. He could have used it to undermine the morale of the Provisionals, e.g., by pretending MacStiofain had been feeding genuine information about the organisation’s members and their activities to the gardai all along.

The IRD was active in sowing dissent within the Provisional IRA at this time. One smear they put into circulation was that IRA leaders were embezzling funds.

Alternatively, Mooney could have twisted the Garda-MacStiofain relationship to advance the IRD’s smear campaign against Haughey. He could, for example, have circulated stories that a rogue element in the Gardai which was loyal to the Haughey faction in Fianna Fail had controlled the Provisional IRA through MacStiofain. Since there was a tiny trace of the truth to this (i.e. that MacStiofain had supplied information to the Gardai) the smear might have been believed. Even now, some 50 years later, some Unionist politicians are trying to bang this nasty little drum.

Hugh Mooney

Yet nothing remotely along these lines occurred.

Why didn’t MI6/IRD exploit this information at any stage in the 1970s or beyond?

The answer, it seems, is that a far more Machiavellian scheme was afoot, one being run by the Garda Special Branch in the Republic. It was one which nobody in the wider British Intelligence community (MI5, MI6, IRD and military intelligence) would have dared to disrupt without provoking the wrath of the key players in Garda Special Branch. The overall manager of Her Majesty’s machinations involving Ireland at the time was Sir Maurice Oldfield who was serving as Deputy Chief of MI6 in 1972. He rose to become Chief the following year. Richard Deacon, Oldfield’s friend biographer, pointed out in 1984 that Oldfield prized his Garda contacts.

Sir Maurice Oldfield, Deputy Chief of MI6 in the early 1970s. John Wyman and Hugh Mooney jumped to his tune.

The Garda’s array of Informers, Contacts and ‘Useful Idiots‘.

An allegation has circulated for decades that two members of the IRA Army Council of the 1960s were informers; moreover, that they were among the Marxist faction of the IRA.

If the stories about two Marxist informers were true, it would mean that three of the seven members of the Army Council were Garda informants.

This does not seem credible to me.

Moreover, a knowledgeable Garda source has informed me that this was a “wobbler”. By this he means that MacStíofáin was the high-level informer and that false trails were laid out to distract attention from this fact, trails that led to the Official IRA.

Sean Garland and Cathal Goulding who, along with Tomas Mac Giolla, have been falsely portrayed as Garda informants.

Some proponents of the Marxist informer theory have pointed to the fact that after the IRA split in December 1969, the Gardai received little information about the Provisional IRA. Bizarrely, this has been seen as proof that the alleged informants were Marxist/Officials (i.e. the opponents of what later emerged as the Provisionals). Is it not at least as likely that the Gardai received little or no information about the Provisional IRA because MacStíofáin withheld what he knew from them? It is clear that the Gardai finally lost faith in MacStíofáin because they discovered he had been concealing information from them after they found a cache of documents in the home of James Conaty, the Irish-American mentioned in Patrick Crinnion’s letter, something also relayed to me independently by other gardai.

The three Marxists in the pre-split IRA Army Council of 1969 were Cathal Goulding, Sean Garland and Tomas Mac Giolla. None of these men were Garda informants according to my sources.

Overall, there is no proof to substantiate these rumours. I will proceed, therefore, on the basis that they are false and examine the implications of such a ruse.

It may have suited the purposes of the Gardai who handled MacStíofáin to spread this sort of disinformation amongst their low level informants and other gullible parties to protect MacStíofáin from suspicion and cover up the egregious mistake they had made in recruiting and running him as an apparent ‘informer’.

Tomas Mac Giolla (left)

The position would hardly have changed after the Gardai discovered that MacStíofáin had been lying to them all along. The motive after this realisation – July 1972 or thereabouts – would have been to conceal their negligence from those in power, especially Lynch and others in Fianna Fail. A lot of political blood had been spilt as a result of MacStíofáin’s precipitation of the Arms Crisis. Lynch had lost three senior and one junior minister while his party had split and then entered a protracted phase of internecine feuding. Lynch served as taoiseach until early in 1973. He swept back to power in 1977. Hence, during this period it suited the Gardai (and their allies in the RUC Special Branch, MI5 and MI6) to point the finger at the Marxists. It is not difficult to imagine how special branch officers in An Garda Siochana and the RUC – not to mention MI5 and MI6 officers – might have let it apparently ‘slip’ to their contacts and informers inside the Provisional IRA that key Official IRA leaders were informers when they were not. Most if not all Special Branch officers in the Republic had low-level informants who supplied crumbs of information, for example, who was in Sinn Fein or was selling Republican newspapers. This network stretched across the 26 counties. It was also used to monitor the movement of more senior Republican figures.

Another avenue open to them was to talk to what the KGB used to call ‘useful idiots’. In this instance the ‘useful idiots’ would have been sincere supporters of the Provisional Republican Movement who were fed the information by devious means and who did not realise they were being manipulated.

It is not difficult to imagine how special branch officers in An Garda Siochana and the RUC – not to mention MI5 and MI6 officers – might have let it apparently ‘slip’ to their contacts and low-level informers inside the Provisional IRA that leading Official IRA leaders were informers when they were not. Most if not all Special Branch officers in the Republic had low-level informants who supplied crumbs of information, for example, who was in Sinn Fein or was selling Republican newspapers. This network stretched across the 26 counties. It was also used to monitor the movement of more senior Republican figures.

The process of spreading this yarn could have continued during Haughey’s tenure as leader of Fianna Fail. He succeeded Lynch and became taoiseach in 1979. With the exception of the latter half of 1981 and early 1982, and four years in the mid-1980s, he served as taoiseach until 1992.

Hence, there was a strong motive for the Gardai and their allies to perpetuate the myth about the Marxists informers until 1992.

They may even have continued the fiction further into the 1990s as Haughey’s successor Albert Reynolds had taken a huge interest in the Arms Trials and would not have been impressed by the negligence surrounding the recruitment and handling of Sean MacStíofáin.

A Party with Denial Embedded in its DNA.

MacStiofain was a conservative Catholic who was opposed to artificial contraception and refused to sell the United Irishman newspaper after an article appeared in it criticising the recital of the rosary at Republican commerations as ‘sectarian’. One of his ambitions was to re-educate Unionists to speak Irish because – in his eyes – they lacked a culture of their own. Yet, despite all of this, he is still revered by many in the modern Sinn Fein organisation who also reject the notion he was a Garda informant – even one who fed them disinformation.

The reaction to MacStiofain inside Sinn Fein is not unique: some in Sinn Fein also resist the evidence that Freddie Scappatici was a British agent.

Sinn Fein has a tradition of denial. Both McGuinness and Adams have concealed the full truth about their involvement with the Provisional IRA. They are seen here with yet another British agent, Denis Donaldson.

But then Sinn Fein is a party which is addicted to denial. It was led for decades by Gerry Adams, an IRA leader who still maintains he was never a volunteer.

The late Martin McGuinness claimed he left the IRA in 1974, another absurd lie.

I cannot recall anyone in Sinn Fein or its propaganda mouthpiece, An Phoblacht, who has ever challenged these men as liars.

The IRA campaigned for the freedom of Irish people by bombing ordinary people in pubs such as those in Birmingham and then let six innocent men rot in prison for 16 years for that atrocity during which time they were beaten up, isolated and abused.

I don’t remember anyone in Sinn Fein ever having had the objectivity, honesty or moral courage to denounce and name the IRA murderers responsible for that particular blow for Irish freedom either.