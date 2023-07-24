1 4 July-August 2023 July - August 2023 P B

Chr ist ian Br other s r educed t heir vol untar y

commit men t to sur re nder pla ying ﬁ elds by €1 27

million . T here w ere al so o ther e x tr ao rdinar y

adjust ment s and re - evaluat ions.

T he value of t he indemni t y and v olunt ar y deals

wa s a combine d € 321 million (€ 128 million plus

€ 1 93 million) comin g, accor ding to t he Iri sh

T imes , in par t f r om a por t fol io of 49 schoo l

play ing ﬁe lds f ro m the Chr is tian Br ot her s value d

at € 127 million and 48 Sis ter s of Mer c y prop er t ies

valu ed, t houg h not inde pende ntl y, at some €1 07

million.

T hen Edu cat ion Minis ter R ichard Br u ton note d

in 201 7 t hat if th e reli gious o rder s paid up o n all

the o er s it wo uld come to o nly 21 % of the € 1. 5

billion p aid by t he Sta te up to then .

A s if all tha t was n ot sc andalou s enou gh, it

see ms that ne ar ly all of t he rel igiou s

cong reg atio ns have f allen sho r t on t heir

commit men ts , esp eciall y the vo lunt ar y o nes.

Payments under ﬁrst Indemnity

Deal

Som e € 1 25 million of t he € 128 million pr ovid ed

for u nder the 20 02 Indemnit y Agr eem ent ha s

indee d cre dit ably b een con tr ibu ted, w ith t he

tr ans fer of t wo pro per ties remainin g to be f ull y

comple ted. T he c ash and co unsellin g

cont r ibut ions re ceiv ed unde r the A gre emen t,

amoun ting to s ome €65 millio n, wer e made on a

colle ct ive b asis w hich is why i t is not po ssible to

ident if y t he amount s paid by indi vidual

congr ega tions .

Payments under V oluntary Deal

T he volun tar y con tr ibu tions mad e in the

af te r math o f the pu blica tion of t he R ya n Repor t

2009 Volunry Offers Csh

Conribuions Received

Congreg ation Ca sh Contributions

Rec eived ( €)

Brothers of Ch ar it y 1, 5 00, 000

Chr ist ian Brothers 30 ,000, 000

Daughters of Cha ri t y of

St V incen t de P aul

1 0, 000,000

Daughters of the H ear t

of Ma r y

1, 5 00, 000

De L a Sall e Bro the rs 1, 000, 000

Dominic an O rder 6, 5 00,000

Obl ates of M ar y

Immaculate

20 ,000, 000

Hospitaller Ord er of St

Joh n of Go d

1, 000, 000

Present ation Brot hers 4,600 ,000

Present ation Sis ter s 4,000 ,000

Siste rs of Cha ri t y 2, 000,000

Siste rs of Ou r La dy of

Char it y

1, 5 00, 000

Siste rs of St Cl are 1, 000, 000

Siste rs of St . Lo uis 1, 000, 000

Siste rs of Mercy 25, 928,659

TO TAL 111 , 5 2 8 , 6 5 9

One fu rt her cash cont ribution is o uts tanding

under the 2009 oer s, a nd will arise f rom the

disposal o f a proper t y by the Sis ters of Me rcy.

Fr Brendn Sm yth, pedophile

in 2009 inc luding c ash, p rop er t ies and

cont r ibut ions in k ind amoun ted , as of l as t year ,

2022, to a pprox imatel y € 1 1 1 .5 million of th e

pro mised €1 93 mill ion, or igi nally €3 53 million.

T his means t hat , rat her tha n 2 1 % , the tot al

haul f r om the Re ligiou s Cong re gatio ns is close r

to 1 6.9%.

In Januar y 202 3 a mislea ding re por t in the I rish

T imes by C ar l O’ Br ien w as hea dlined ,

“contributions f rom congregat ions a mount to

jus t €48 0m” . Bu t of cour se th at wa s mere ly w hat

had be en pro mised in 20 02 and 20 15 combine d

— and th en accordi ng to the C ompt rolle r and

Audi tor Ge ner al re duced — not w hat had b een

cont r ibute d which w as ju st €237 million . It is a

big mis take on t he re cord.

Assets for the community and

quality of life

Mon ey cont rib uted t o the C ath olic Chur ch by t he

communi t y shou ld now be t re ated a s a communi t y

re sour ce. Much o f the mo ney we nt into la nd and

buildin gs which a re pe culiar ly v aluable f or

communi t y pur p oses in 2023. It is no t clear t hat

the co mmunit y p ublic inte res t is well s er ved by

ﬂo gging ins ti tut ional l ands and sc hool sp or t s

ﬁeld s to the de tr ime nt of tod ay ’ s ch ildren t o meet

liabili ties t o a prev iou s gene ra tion.

T he R ya n Repor t fou nd that t he abu ses we re

sy ste mic in the ins tit ut ions it inv est igate d, and

tha t both t he Chur ch and t he Sta te were a war e of

wha t wa s happenin g wit hin the w all s that w ere

meant to p rov ide sa fet y and shelte r for chi ldren .

It is t here for e r ight to ho ld the O rder s and t he

Church account able, and indeed e qually.

It canno t be denie d that t he Chur ch doe s some

ser v ice for t he goo d in today ’s communit ies and

st ill o ers a s uppor t net wor k fo r some. H owe ver,

giv en the s eve ri t y of i ts O rder ’ s cr ime s, of ten

tar ge ting t he mos t vuln er able in so ciet y, and their

rel uct ance to make t he cont r ibut ions th ey

pro mised , cre dibilit y h as be en los t in Ire land,

mos t likely f ore ver. One of the un der-re cognise d

side e ec t s of the abjur atio n of resp onsibilit y by

the C hurch is t hat th e demise of r elig ion lef t many

pe ople wi th no mo ral p ur pose o f any so r t .

Schools

95% of Ir ish nati onal scho ol s remain ﬁ r mly unde r

the co ntr ol of r eligi ous or ganis atio ns, w ith 89%

r un by th e Cat holic C hurch , dow n only t wo per

cent in 1 5 year s. F ewe r than 20 scho ols ha ve

chang ed pat r on since Ruair í Qu inn as Min ister f or

Educ atio n in 20 1 1 int ro duced a di ves tme nt

init iati ve, since r ebr ande d as sch ool s

re conﬁgu ra tion f or div ersi t y. Th e Gove r nment ’s

2030 tar get w ill only inc rea se mult i-

denomi national s choo ls f r om 5% to 1 3% of all

scho ol st ock . Jus t unde r 50% of seconda r y

scho ol s too re main unde r reli giou s pat rona ge

(also d ow n jus t 2% in ﬁf te en year s).

Hospitals

Se ven of t he lar ges t “publi c” hospi tal s in Ir eland

are o wne d by pr iv ate C atho lic bodie s tho ugh the y

obt ain mor e than €1 billion of St ate f unding eac h

year, and mor e in cap ital g ran ts . Ca thol ic cont rol

of th e pri va te healt hcar e sec tor is e ven t ighte r .

Twelve o f Irel and’s 1 8 pr iv ate hos pital s ar e

Cat holic i n et hos.

Moral pressure, increased

amount, transfer land and

buildings

One clear l y appro pr iate st r ateg y e ven no w would

be f or the St ate to r e- op en the is sue and pu t mor al

pre ssur e on the C hurch to in crea se t he amoun t of

the l iabilit y . T h e State co uld the n appr opr iate

land , buildin gs, hos pita ls and s choo ls and ,

r athe r than se ll the m to the hig hes t bidder in t he

mar ket , put t hem to s ecula r Communi t y pur po ses

to adv ance qual it y of l ife whi ch has ﬁll ed the g ap

lef t by re ligion a s th e agenda o f our time s.

And that’ s not all

A separate schem e pay ing out € 800 mi llion to

sur vi vor s of th e Mot her and Ba by Home s, w hich

invol ved si x Or der s has f ailed t o get commi tme nt s

f rom t he Reli giou s in the t wo year s since it s

publicat ion.