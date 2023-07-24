DeliverOhOh

P B July-August 2023 July-August 2023 1 5

he li ver ie d bic yclis t s w ho zip pa st ,

deli ver in g fa s t fo od, ar e pr obabl y

wor k ing il lega lly.

T he f a st-f o od del ive r y plat for ms

oper a tin g in Ir eland su ch as

Del ive ro o and Ju st E at ar e so d epen dent on

ille gal lab our to e e ct d eli ver ie s that ﬂ out ing

Ir ish immig r ati on and empl oy men t law is a t

the v er y hear t of t heir b usine ss mo del . T hes e

compani es ar e awa re of t he pr ac t ices , but ,

r ath er tha n enfo rce compl iance wi th e x ist ing

law, and , for t hat ma t ter, the te r ms of t heir

ow n se r vice con tr a ct s , De liv er oo, in p ar ticul ar,

in a remar kable manife st ation of ar r ogance ,

has ac t uall y lobbi ed inte nsive ly to ha ve Ir ish

emplo y ment l aw chan ged .

Many of the pr oblems w it h th e gig eco nomy

are w ell re hear se d: e xpl oit at ive r a tes of p ay;

wide spre ad ta x n on - co mplia nce; da nge ro us

wor k ing co ndit ions; an d a lack of t he s ocial

pro tec t ions th at are d ue to mos t ot her wo r kers .

T he pla t fo r m compa nies ac t ive ly av oid the ir

re sponsib ilit ies to t heir w or ker s by

cate go r ising r ider s a s sel f-e mploy ed. T his

cate go r isa tion ha s be en chal leng ed acr oss

Eur ope w it h var y ing de gr ee s of succes s as

die re nces in nat ional le gisla tio n make the

sel f-e mplo ym ent c ate gor is at ion va lid in so me

count r ie s (U K and Ir eland ), bu t unlaw f ul in

oth er s (Spain , It aly an d the N et her lan ds).

H o we v e r, St amp 2 vis a s holde rs - s t udent s

f ro m non - EU/ E E A co unt r ies at tendin g

approved f ull-t ime English -language or

NEWS

Del i v er OhOh

By J Vivian Cook e

thir d- leve l cour se s – are o nly allo we d to

enga ge in ca sual e mploy me nt for l ess t han 20

hour s pe r wee k dur ing col leg e ter ms and f or

no mor e than 40 ho ur s per we ek ou t side of

colle ge ter ms. T he ir vis a condi tio ns are

ex pl icit : the y ar e not pe r mit ted to e ngag e in

busin ess or t r ade . It is ille gal f or St amp 2 v isa

holde rs t o be sel f- emplo yed .

T he ines cap able lo gic of t he f as t-f oo d

deli ver y pla t for ms insistin g that t heir r ider s

are s elf- emp loye d is tha t St amp 2 vis a holde r s

cann ot le gall y be De liv ero o, Ju s t Ea t or

Uber Ea ts r i der s.

Deliver oo, fo r one, ac kn ow ledg es a s much

in a ser ie s of do cumen t s rel eas ed to V illage

Maga zine under a Fr eed om of I nfor mati on

re ques t . In Ma y 202 1, Deli ver oo ’ s Co unt r y

Manag er, Padd y Qui nlan, w r ote to t he Minis ter

re sponsibl e, L eo Var adk ar, look ing t o change

inter na tiona l st udent s ’ wor k ing pe r missions

bec au se “ It is inc rea singl y cle ar tha t the la w

pro hibit ing St amp 2 v isa hol der s f r om bein g

sel f-e mploy ed ha s pre se nted a si gniﬁc ant

challen ge f or inter natio nal st uden t s” . W hen

Del ive ro o CEO, W ill Shu , met Var adk ar la ter

tha t mont h, t hes e illeg al wor k pr a ct ices w ere

one of t he ite ms tha t feat ur ed pr omine ntl y on

the ir agen da; whil e the D epar t me nt of

Enter pr ise’s recor ds sho w that , a t a f ur ther

mee tin g abou t the t opic w ith M inis ter Damien

Engl ish on 18 Oct ober 2021 , “ T h ey [ Del ive ro o]

als o indic ate d that t he y had cont ac te d the

Minis ter f or Ju st ice re gar ding li mit ati ons

impos ed r egar ding w or ki ng hour s und er

cer tai n vis a per m ission c ate gor ie s” .

Ye t t he us e of ille gal lab our in t he indu st r y

is wide spre ad and is f acili tate d by ho w

Deli ve ro o desig ns and ope ra tes it s r id er A pps.

Prosp ective plat for m r i der s mus t pr oduce

docu ment s co nﬁr min g the ir ident it y and t heir

leg al ent itl emen t to wor k be for e th ey ar e

accepte d as r ide rs . Ho wev er, lack ing t he

re quisite p er missio ns and pap er wo r k , Stam p

2 vis a hold er s cann ot sign up t o be r ider s

usin g the ir ow n ident it ies . Ho wev er, a feat ure

of De liv ero o and Ju s t Ea t ’ s r id er A pps is tha t

appr ove d r ider s ar e allow ed to u se t heir

pro ﬁles to a ppoin t anot her pe rs on to compl ete

the acco unt ho lder ’ s de liv er ies .

Neve r t heless , neither Ju s t Ea t nor De liv ero o

ask s to s ee or c heck t he subs ti tu te r ider s’

document s when pr oﬁle owne rs subst itu te

the m.

Ins tead, Del ive ro o war ns it s accou nt

holde rs t hat “ Whe n wor k ing w it h a subs ti tu te

it ’s your re spo nsibilit y to che ck th ey ha ve

val id r ight to w or k in Ir ela nd. T his inc ludes a

val id Ir ish or E U pas spor t , or t he re lev ant

vis as . T her e are o f ten condi tions to w or k ing

wi th v isa s, f or e x ample , pe ople on St amp 2

(st uden t) v isa s are n ot elig ible to wo r k wi th

Deliver oo” .