DISTORTION, THE BBC AND CHRISTINE KEELER

THE BBC’S SIX HOUR DRAMA ABOUT CHRISTINE KEELER CONCEALED THE REAL SCANDAL THAT LAY AT THE HEART OF PROFUMO AFFAIR.

By Joseph de Burca

The six-part BBC drama, The Trial of Christine Keeler, has just come to an end. It was meant to be a portrayal of the notorious Profumo Affair. The accepted version of that event was that it was a rancid sex scandal involving a very young woman, Christine Keeler, who slept with Yevgeny Mikhailovich Ivanov, a Russian naval attaché at the Soviet Embassy in London, while also having a relationship with the much older John Profumo, the high-flying Conservative MP who was Secretary of State for War. Profumo denied a relationship with Keeler but later admitted he had lied and resigned in June 1963 in disgrace. Stephen Ward, the artist and society osteopath who introduced Keeler to Profumo, was subsequently put on trial for living off the immoral earnings of prostitutes. He committed suicide before the jury returned a verdict against him. He was found guilty on two charges. The resulting upheaval destabilised the Tory Government of Harold Macmillan and paved the way for Harold Wilson of the Labour Party to replace him at 10 Downing Street. The perplexing issue about the BBC’s production is that it suppressed Keeler’s account of what happened. Her description revealed that Ward had played a treacherous and Machiavellian role from the start on behalf of the Soviets. Yet, the BBC portrayed Ward as the innocent victim of a vindictive Establishment determined to have a pound of his flesh for the embarrassment he occasioned to the Tories.

Keeler’s book (left) which the BBC ignored.

The Establishment’s fixer in the affair was Lord Denning. If Keeler’s account is accurate, he drew a veil of deceit around the truth. Denning produced a report which focused on the titivating and bizarre sexual shenanigans of the Establishment and was critical of Keeler’s reliability as a witness. Much of the information Denning amassed was supressed and omitted from his report. It will not be declassified until 2046. What was it that Denning buried?

Ward and Keeler (left) Ivanov (right)

In her book Secrets & Lies Keeler drew Denning’s curtain of deceit back by revealing that Ward was a Soviet agent who procured young women – many mere teenagers – and made them available to his Establishment friends so as to ingratiate himself with them and secure opportunities to spy on them. He may also have been a sexual blackmailer. Keeler says Ivanov was a member of Ward’s spy ring with Ward in the dominant role. Ward’s object was to obtain information about NATO, especially the deployment of nuclear weapons in West Germany. There was no hint of this in the recent BBC drama.

Keeler explained in her book how Ward once asked her to see if she could entice secrets from Profundo during their pillow talk. Ward also had her deliver envelopes to the Soviet Embassy for him.

Soviet Spy Ring: Ward, Blunt and Hollis

Sir Anthony Blunt, the ex-MI5 officer who became The Surveyor of the Queens Pictures, was implicated by Keeler too. She says he visited Wimpole Mews where Ward lived. Blunt was exposed as a Soviet agent in 1963. He was a member of the Cambridge Spy Ring which also included Guy Burgess, Donald Maclean and Kim Philby. Blunt confessed his treachery in April 1964. Incredibly, he was able to secure a sweetheart deal whereby he was granted immunity for all his crimes and retained his position at Buckingham Palace in return for helping MI5 unmask other traitors. It has always been suspected that Blunt was able to blackmail the Establishment to secure such favourable terms. If Keeler’s account is true, he may also have had access to the compromat Ward had gathered, not to mention what he knew about the Royal Family. A collection of Ward’s portraits of members of the Royal Family including Prince Philip were purchased from an exhibition at the time of the scandal. It has been alleged that Blunt executed the purchase but this may not be accurate. However, it is inconceivable he did not know about the exhibition and the potential embarrassment it posed to the Royals.

Prince Philip sat for a portrait by Stephen Ward.

Keeler also divulged how Sir Roger Hollis, the Director-General of MI5, 1956 – 1965, was a visitor to Ward’s residence where they discussed obtaining NATO secrets. She says Denning showed her a photograph of Hollis whom she recognised and that she was able to tell him about the visits. Hollis was investigated on suspicion he was a Soviet agent on four occasions. He was at the focal subject of Peter Wright’s book Spycatcher. Wright was the MI5 officer who spent seven years debriefing Blunt. He became convinced Hollis was a Soviet agent too.

Village has described how Bunt was also part of the Anglo-Irish Vice Ring which abused boys on both sides of the Irish Sea. (See Anthony Blunt tab at the end of this story for further details).

Keeler says that Denning covered up the full extent of the Soviet dimension to the Profumo scandal by focusing on the seamier side of the affair. The combination of his whitewash report and lurid articles in the press ensured the public was distracted by sensational stories about call girls, high-class orgies, a mysterious pervert in a mask who liked to be beaten, and hints about the sexual indiscretions of Prince Philip.

Keeler believes Denning covered up the existence of the Soviet spy ring because Britain was fearful of suffering the humiliation of another espionage scandal in the wake of a string of such debacles.

The Profumos (left) Lord Denning (right)

The presence of Blunt in the sordid mix and the immunity deal he had secured may have been a factor in Denning’s sleight of hand. If he had told the truth, or even published the allegations Keeler made to him, it might have unravelled Blunt. That Denning was prepared to acts as the fixer for the Establishment will come as no surprise to those who are familiar with his callous remarks about the Birmingham Six and Guilford Four, i.e. he advocated letting innocent men rot in prison to preserve the dignity of the British Establishment.

It is important to note that Keeler pleaded guilty to charges of perjury against her, albeit she lied to protect two guests at her apartment who had defended her from an attack perpetrated by a vicious rapist called Lucky Gordon. The guests were afraid they would get into trouble with the police if they were found on the premises. Regardless of these mitigating factors, the fact remains: Keeler committed perjury. On its own, this raises serious questions about her credibility. Nonetheless, it is a mystery why the BBC made a six-hour drama based on Keeler’s story which utterly ignored her account of Ward and his Soviet spy ring. Instead, the BBC focussed on the injustice meted out to Ward who was prosecuted for living off the immoral earnings of Keeler and Mandy Rice-Davies.

Ironically, if Ward was indeed a Soviet agent it means that the turmoil he unleashed destabilised Macmillan and ushered the Labour Party back into office after thirteen years in opposition at the next election. That alone would provide an explanation for the malicious manner in which the Establishment set out to destroy him and subsequently put Keeler on trial. She received a nine-month sentence of which she served four and a half in prison.