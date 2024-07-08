1 0 July-August 2024

White lodged documens wih he High

Cour climing he owns he lnds nd

seeking up o €1 million in monies

owed b y L eirim Couresy L d. for is

use of his lnd

Drum shambles :

Ukr ainians evicted as legal

row erupt s over hotel

A leg al bat t le over t he ow ner ship of lands

aro und the L ough A llen ho tel in Dr umshanb o,

Coun t y Lei tr im, ma y have inﬂu enced t he

decisi on by the D epar tm ent of In tegr at ion in

May to m ove 188 Uk rainian r ef uge es f ro m the

pr o p er t y.

A s rep or te d in Village ear lier t his year, the

or iginal ho tel deve loper ha s issued H igh Cour t

pro ceedin gs agains t the cur r ent manag ement ,

Lei tr im Cour tes y Ltd . and Ma zar s, t he recei ver.

Ma zar s wa s appointe d by the Ce rb er us

subsidiar ies , Pr omont oria A r an and Ar r ow ove r

out s tandin g loans ow ed by t he pre viou s

ow ner s in 20 1 7 .

Fur t her pro ceedin gs wer e issued t his mont h

by Me ath -ba sed de velop er, Padd y White , who

has cl aimed t hat Le itr im Co ur tes y L td. is

tr espa ssing on his p rope r t y in o rder to acce ss

the h otel.

In mid -Ma y, the Dep ar t ment of I ntegr at ion

inst r ucte d the Uk r ainian re sident s to vac ate

the pr emise s and org anised al ter nati ve

accommo datio n. It s tate d that i t did not inten d

to re new it s annual con tac t wit h Lei tr im

Cour tes y Ltd w hich ope ned th e hotel f or

re f ug ee s in A pr il 2022.

T he compan y , w hose dir ec tor s have

include d Niall M cManu s, of C ur ra ghill ,

Dr umshanbo , his w ife A nne Mar ie and sis ter,

Kar en Mc Manu s of Dow r a Road , Dr umshanbo,

has b een pai d up to € 500,00 0 per mon th by

the D epar tm ent for p rov iding t he fac ilit y.

E xp laining the de cision to e nd it s

ar r angeme nt wit h Lei tr im Cour tes y Ltd , the

Dep ar t ment tol d Village in la te May: “All

accommo datio ns cont rac ted b y the

Dep ar t ment is temp or ar y in nat ure . Move s

happen frequently when contrac ts end.

Al ter nati ve o ers o f accommoda tion w ill be

pro vide d to the r esident s” .

A s rep or te d by Vil lage , W hite lo dged

docu ment s wi th the H igh Cour t claim ing that

he ow ns the l ands whic h prov ide access to t he

comple x . He is als o see kin g up to € 1 millio n in

monie s owed b y Lei tr im Cour tes y Lt d. for i ts

us e of his land.

In J une, s olicito rs , By r ne Wallace ac ti ng for

the r ecei ver s Maz ar s, lo dged an ap plica tion

wi th the P ro per t y Ser v ices Reg ulator y

Au thor it y s eek ing to obt ain a r ight of w ay to t he

pro per t y. This is b eing conte ste d by Whi te and

a hear ing in t he High Co ur t is e xp ec ted to t ake

place w ithin w eek s.

Mean while, the ma jor it y of t he Uk rainia n

re sident s have mo ved into pr i vate

accommo datio n in the L eit rim ar ea since t he

sudden te r minatio n of f unds to Le itr im

Cour tes y Ltd . by the D epar tm ent of In tegr at ion

at th e end of Ma y .

Som e h ave bee n hous ed in v acant ho liday

home s and othe r dwell ings wi th the a ssis tance

of th e Oe r a Home pr ogr amme r un by L eit r im

Count y Coun cil. O ther private proper t y -ow ners

have t aken in Uk rai nian ref uge es t hroug h the

Accommo dation Re cognit ion P ayme nt scheme

under w hich th ey can e ar n up to €80 0 per

month ta x -free.

Dohert y fails t o clear up

debt quer y

Reg ina Dohe r t y did n ot let an a wk war d quer y

f rom V illage jus t days be for e the Eur opean

Pa rlia ment ele ct ion, to w hich she had s till no t

at th e time of p ublica tion r eplied . get in t he wa y

By Frank Connolly

of her su ccessf ul c ampaign. S he wa s asked

abou t the s ale of a lea se of a pr oper t y ow ne d

by her an d her husb and, De clan , at A shbour ne,

Coun t y Meat h in 201 8. T he pr oper t y at

A shbour ne I ndus tr ial Pa rk w as u sed by t he

couple f or the ir IT sa les busi ness , Enhanced

Sol utio ns Ltd , which we nt into liq uidatio n in

20 1 3 w ith lo sses of o ver €200,00 0 and debt s

of €5 9,000 to Re venue and €50, 0 00 to A IB ,

amon g other d ebtor s.

Dur ing the 20 16 gener al ele ct ion cam paign

Dohe r t y insis ted t hat her de bts h ad been p aid

and tha t the y had taken o ut a loan t o repa y AI B

“ which w ill pro bably t ake me the r es t of my lif e

to pay b ack” .

She or iginall y purc hase d the le ase f r om

proper t y develope r Michael R ya n of R ybo L td

and his par tn er, John Bour ke, in J uly 2007 ,

accord ing to pro per t y re gist r atio n docume nt s

see n by Vil lage . R y an is a big pla yer in the

re -zoning of l ands bet wee n Ratoa th and

Fair yho use R acecour se in Cou nt y Mea th,

whe re Doh er t y s er ved a s a T D until 2020. He is

als o ass ociate d wit h a cont rove rsial br ibe

giv en to a counci llor in Water for d who w as

jailed f or cor r upt ion some y ears a go. Doh er t y

has pr ais ed R yan in t he pa st f or prov iding

mater ial s for t he building o f a box ing club in

Rays tow n among other const ituenc y

donations.

Stephan G rehan o f Luc an, who p urcha sed

the le ase in A shb our ne in No vembe r 20 18 just

over a y ear af te r the A IB lo an was c leare d, is a

son -in -law o f Michael R y an. Gr ehan is invol ved

wi th a compan y, Pivo tal Cons tr uc tio n Ltd , of

which R y an is a dire cto r . D oher t y decl ined to

commen t on the pr ice paid b y Greha n for th e

pro per t y or on w heth er she has l obbied o n

behal f of him or his compa nies.

Councillor T ommy Reilly

shaf ted but not by SIPO

Village is al so dis appoin ted to hear t hat the

chairman of Meat h Count y Council, T ommy

Reilly , has f aile d in his bid for r e- ele ct ion af ter

a low ﬁr st- pref erence v ote and an appar ent

rel uct ance by his F ianna Fá il colleagu es to

encou rag e their t r ansfe rs to him . A post poned

public h ear ing by SI PO in to rev elat ions by

Village o f Reilly ’s role in a con tr over sial land

re -zoning at L isc ar ton o ut side Nav an in 20 18

which b eneﬁ ted his so n, Ciar án, has y et to be

sche duled , accordin g to SIP O.

Doherty

NEWS

Reilly

Former Lough Allen Hotel: now refugee reception centre