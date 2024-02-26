1 2 February /March 2024 F ebruary /Mar ch 2024 P B

h e r e is r elief w it hou t ent husia sm in the

Nor th at t he ne w E xe cut ive . T his

column had pr edic te d a re tur n i n the

aut umn but i t too k four e x t r a mon ths

bef ore D UP l eader J e r ey D onalds on

fel t he had ﬁne sse d his par t y to all ow it to m ove .

Ne ver thele ss , bef ore M ichell e O’ Neill ’s

nomina tion a s F ir s t Minis ter, the re we re onl ine

indica tio ns tha t ther e wo uld be L oy alist

disr upt ion. Ro ads acr oss Be lf as t wer e to be

bloc ked. Sig niﬁc antl y, this did not h appen .

Cer tainl y, some Unionis t s are w illin g to giv e

O’ Neil l the b eneﬁ t of t he doub t. M ore i mpor tan tl y,

most fear ed pro test s would ignite uncont rollable

violence.

T her e are , tho ugh , landmin es in th e new

E xe cut ive ’ s pa th. O ne of O ’N eill’s ﬁrs t publ ic

appea ra nces w as at tending t he P SNI g r aduat ion

ceremony.

T he P SNI is n ot the R UC . H owe ver, rel atio ns

bet wee n the C at holic commu nit y and police have

bee n f r ac tio us since t he fo undat ions of N or ther n

Ire land. T hat at t it ude e x tends w ay be yo nd hard -

line Rep ublic ans. T he re hav e bee n se ver al

incide nt s invol v ing th e PS NI indic at ing all is s til l

not well.

Cer tainl y, O’N eill is in he r hone ym oon p er iod .

Nat ionalis t s wi ll accept man y compr omise s to

keep t he F ir s t Minis ter ship tie d dow n. O ppone nt s

of such co mpro mises ha ve lon g depar ted Sinn

Féin.

Fo r O’ Neill , t houg h, t he issue of I R A

commem or ati ons will a r ise. I f she consis tent ly

f ails t o at te nd, a ve r y signiﬁc ant se c tio n of her

bas e will b ecom e res tl ess . If she at tends, t he DU P

will o bjec t s tr ong ly.

T hat is onl y th e ﬁr st w ave of l andmine s.

18 Januar y saw a gen er al st r ike in t he Nor th’s

public s ec tor. Pu blic-sec tor w or ker s are s eek in g

at lea st p ar it y wit h the p ay and cond itio ns in

Br it ain. T he y ar e als o se ek ing re so urcin g. Unde r-

st an g is a big issue . T he He alt h Ser v ice is in

cr isis. H ealt h ministe r Robin Sw ann s ays his

Dep ar tmen t of Heal th ne ed s £ 1bn.

Up to no w, tr ade u nionis t s have be en w illing t o

giv e the E xecut iv e a chance. P ublic t r ansp or t

wor ker s hav e pos tp oned a da y of st r ikes .

Addi tional ly, the re ha s bee n poli tic al pre ssur e on

the t r ade unio ns to hold b ack . T her e is a se nse of

ac tion ha vin g bee n held bac k tempor ar il y.

How eve r, Nor ther n p ublic s ec tor pa y has f al len

signiﬁc antl y behind Br it ain’ s , and cer t ainly lags

inﬂa tio n. T r ade u nionis t s als o se e an A sse mbly

and E xe cut iv e as ea sier to p res sur ise t han a

Br it ish gov er nme nt. T he force s at pla y mean t hat

inev it abl y publ ic-sec tor p ay wil l have to b e

impro ved.

Sinn Fé in now h olds t he Minis tr ie s of bo th

F inance and t he Econ omy. Bot h ris k being

poiso ned chalices .

F inance cou ld be par tic ular l y vir ul ent . Minis ter

Ca oimhe A rchib ald will h ave to ho ld to spen ding

limit s s et ou t by t he Conse r vat ive G ove r nmen t in

Br it ain. A Kei r Star mer-led L a bour g ove r nmen t

will pr oba bly disl odge t he mor ib und

Conse r vat ive s by the y ear ’s end. St ar mer h as

pro mise d to uphold t he Co nser va ti ves ’ spen ding

limit s.

It is di cult to s ee ho w Ar chiba ld can a void

implem ent ing so me aus ter it y mea sure s.

Ul ster U nionis t Robin Sw ann w as p opula r

acr oss the co mmunit y when H ealt h Minis ter in

the l as t E xe cut iv e. He w as s ee n as handl ing Co vid

gene r ally w ell . He had t he pro pul sive a dv ant age

of bei ng compa red t o bumblin g Bor is J ohnso n.

T his tim e, he w ill not ha ve it a s eas y. Not o nly

is mone y shor t for H ealt h. T he re ar e move s to

cent r alise s er vice s in fe wer ho spit als . Remo val o f

loc al ser v ices ha s crea ted pa r t icul ar cont ro ver s y

in New r y, F er managh and Col er aine.

T he DU P ’s Paul Gi va n is Educa tio n Minis ter.

T hou gh you ng, Gi v an is se en as ‘old D UP ‘. Tha t

By Anton McCabe

said , his ﬁr st p ublic en gage ment w a s visit ing a

Ca thol ic gr ammar s choo l. A pa r t icul ar ly r isk y ar ea

for him is t he Ir ish l angu age se c tor. Th e DU P is

se en as h ost ile. Re f usin g f undin g for an y

Gael sco il, w hate ver t he rea so n, ca n ex plo de into

controver sy.

Giv an is al so a s t ron g so cial conse r vat ive an d

cre atio nist . Int r oducin g such be lief s into

educa tional cur r icula would cau se upheav al.

Mor eo ver, the DU P is suf fer ing in ter nal

st re sse s. T h e E xec uti ve me et ing w hich de cided

on th e ret ur n to t he E xecut ive w as h eated . A

signiﬁ cant s plit in t he imme diate f ut ure is

unlikel y, dissente rs h avin g now her e to go. T hu s

discon tent w ill fe ster, po tent ially t ur nin g tox ic.

T he DU P is f acing in ter nal chan ge. U ntil n ow

the l eader ship s t y le w as au tho r it ar ian.

Dis agre eme nt e xis ted , but w a s alw ay s kept

pr iv ate. H ow w ell th e par t y can h andle publ ic

disag re emen t is unk now n.

Wha teve r happe ns, ne ith er the D UP no r Sinn

Fé in can w ith dr aw f ro m the cur rent po lit ical

pro cess . On a simple l eve l, b oth d epen d on the

sal ar ies and e x pens es . On a w ider le vel , bot h

have inv es ted t heir en tir e poli tic al cap it al in the

pro cess . Nei ther ha s a r et ur n pat h to th eir

tr ad itio nal st ance s. T hu s the y are t ied t oge the r,

able nei the r to agr ee n or sep ar ate. T heir big

success is i n div iding up t he spo ils o f gove r nmen t.

Since 2009, t he A ss embl y has b een d ow n jus t

over 40% of t he t ime. T he re is li t t le hope f or

signiﬁcant i mprovement in the foreseeable

f ut ure . It is bo th t he dange r, and the so urce of

wilf u l hope , for t he f u tur e tha t the pr ospe c t s for

the N or th if this E xecut i ve f alls a re s o dread f ul.

D UP

FOR I T , FOR

T HE MO ME N T

Unenthusiastic r elief for both DUP and Sinn Féin

at resurrec tion of Executiv e – and neither party

can affor d it to fail – but there are landmines for

all especially strik es, austerity , Irish language,

ideology and toxic DUP dissent

First Minister Michelle O’Neill nd Deputy First Minister Emm Little-Pengelly

