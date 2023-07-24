1 8 July-August 2023 July - August 2023 1 9

The Superintenden t said: “I am of the vie w it

contains no ne w inf ormation upon which a

decision to pursue a criminal inv estigation

could be tak en” .

I

n Oc tobe r 202 1, Village det ailed four

inciden ts w her e T r ale e Judge J ames

O’Co nnor w as alle ged to h ave had

impr oper con tac t w ith w omen w ho

appea red in t he f amily co ur t o ver whi ch

he pre sided. O t her media h ave re por ted

anot her ﬁ ve alle gati ons, mak ing nin e.

It is unde rs too d that s ever al w omen hav e

now co mplaine d to the G arda. I n July 2021

Village r epo r te d that on e of the w oman had

appea red in f amil y pro ceedi ngs in O ’Connor ’ s

Cour t , that af ter t hre e appear ances sh e had got

an inter im ba r rin g orde r agains t her hus band,

tha t the judg e had said in o pen cou r t t hat he

nee ded he r mobile numb er so, a t her so licito r ’ s

ur ging, sh e gave it t o him, and t hat he

subse quent ly te x ted he r to say sh e had looke d

beau tif ul in his cou r t .

She me t him on a numbe r of occ asions .

She said sh e wa s af ra id to say n o since he

had not r eso lve d the c ase an d she would n eed

to go ba ck into cour t .

She wen t to the Gar da in T r ale e but in M ay

20 18 a De tec ti ve Ser gean t told her t her e wa s

not hing to inv est iga te and that i t wa s “a nor mal

sit uati on, bo y mee ts g irl ” . Char ges w ere no t

prefe r red.

In S eptem ber 202 1, Pau l Mur phy T D a sked a

quest ion of Micheál Mar t in, then Taoiseach,

who ap pear ed sc andalise d and agr ee d to look

into t he sca ndal. B ut in the e nd not hing at all

came o f this.

Mean while the wo man went b ack to th e

Gard a ask ing fo r the c ase to b e pur sued f or the

Commo n La w oe nce of Misco nduc t in Pub lic

O ce’ . T hat doe s see m to be w hat the ju dge’s

scandalou s act ions most obv iously app ears to

be.

T he pr oblem is t hat t here is s ome do ubt as

to the r eco gniti on of tha t cr ime in Ire land. I t has

never be en prosecu ted here. Help full y ,

how ever, In 2020 the Irish T imes rep or ted that

Dr ew Har r is , the Ga rda Commis sioner, had

announ ced tha t the Gar da woul d inves tig ate

alle gatio ns rela ting t o the 1 979 Whiddy

disa ster, f or t he cr ime of misc onduc t in public

oce .

T he woman w rote to t he Gar da Commissi oner,

Dr ew Har r is , las t year an d wa s adv ised: “ If yo u

have an y addit ional inf or mat ion re lat ing to th is

mat te r , w hich yo u have not p rev iou sly br ough

to the a t tent ion of Ga rdaí, y ou may r epor t it to

your l ocal s t atio n, or any G arda s tat ion

natio nally ” .

She had si x new po int s which ch ange t he

info r matio n that g roun ded th e initial a bor ti ve

complaint .

T hey included the f ollowing:

Ga rd a re j e ct se xu a l co m p l a i nt

against Judge Jame s O ’ Connor

Revised complain t had claimed serious new

inf ormation had arisen — so the w oman is

cont emplating litigating the r easons given for

rejec tion, and is pursuing a civil action against

the re tired district court judge

By Michael Smith

1.

A s t o the la w, she fu r nished t he ar t icle in

which t he Gar da Commissio ner said t hat

Misco nduc t in Publ ic Oce is a c rim e.

2.

A s t o the cir cumst ances , she no ted tha t at

lea st th ree o ther w omen hav e been r epo r te d

as hav ing wi tnes sed similar misco nduct

f rom t he sa me judge . T hey ar e ment ioned i n

a rep or t she f ur nished t o the Gar da. A t leas t

one of t hem ha s said she w ould gi ve

infor mat ion to any inquir y.

3.

A s to t he cir cumst ances , the w oman al so

said sh e belie ved t he Garda d id not ac tual ly

loo k at the ph one she gav e them du rin g the

ﬁr st inv est iga tion w hich cont aine d the ke y

ev idence of J udge O ’Connor ’ s mis conduc t .

She o ere d to f ur nish tha t phone bu t the

Gard a did not av ail of th e oe r .

4. A s to evide nce, th e woman cl aimed she n ow

kn ew th e names of t he law yer s wh o spoke to

Judg e O’Conn or when s he wa s wit h him

out side t he Cour t in Trale e. T heir e vide nce

could cor rob or ate her s tor y.

5.

She had al so disco vere d the name o f the

cler k on ke y dates w hen she wa s bef ore

Judg e O’Conn or. She belie ves he cou ld give

key e viden ce. T hat to o wa s poten tial ne w

infor mat ion.

On the ba ck of this t he Gar da agre ed to t ake

the w oman’s sta tement a gain.

T he woman met t he Gar da Nati onal Pr otec t ive

Ser v ices Bur eau , Ser iou s and Or ganise d Cr ime

Se ct ion in Har cour t Squ are, D ublin in Ju ne

2022. I accompanied he r and she de taile d the

ﬁv e rea sons ab ove and ga ve the s ta tement .

On 3 June t his year t he woman w as n otiﬁ ed

the G arda did no t intend to p urs ue a

pro secu tion , so she a sked th em why, and on 6

June t he woma n rece ive d a repl y signe d by

De tec ti ve Supe rin tenden t Ian H L ackey s ta ting ,

“I am o f the v iew i t cont ains no new i nfor ma tion

