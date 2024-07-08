July-August 2024 1 3

By Michael Smith

In Se ptemb er 2023 Village documented t he

ex pe r ience of S eán O ’Br ie n, a P r ison O cer in

Por t laois e in the 1 98 0s, w ho s toppe d an IR A

pr ison er ’s at temp t to avoid e x t r adit ion, a f te r he

wa s re leas ed f r om t he pr ison i n appar ent

brea ch of th en-T aois each Ch ar les Hau ghe y ’ s

plans; an d who w as r ew ard ed not w it h a medal

but w ith dismiss al, col lapse d ment al healt h,

and an e x tr a ordinar y successio n of, ong oing,

f r us t r ated a t tempt s to e x pos e the t r u th.

O’Brien alle ged t hat t he Dep ut y Pr is on

Gov er no r, Ned Har k in, w a s a Pr ov isional I R A

mole w ho had gi ven e x plos ive s, gu ns, and ke ys

to the I R A and th at Chie f Pr is on O cer Br ian

Sta ck wa s abo ut to e x pose N ed Ha r kin w hen he

wa s murd ere d by t he IR A whi ch shot him in t he

neck o ut side t he Nat ional St adium in 1 993.

Seán T and Hugh O’Brien

Seán O ’B r ien’s famil y has a de ep -r oo ted

commit me nt to th e Ir ish Sta te. His f a ther S eán

T O’ Br ie n wa s a Mili tar y Police O cer s t atio ned

at th e gates o f Cus t ume Bar r ack s in A thlon e or

Connol ly B ar r ack s in L ong for d. His t wo nie ces

are me mber s of A n Gar da Sío chána , wi th one

se t to re ceive a b ra ver y a war d.

T his stor y is tol d by th eir f ath er, Seán’s

bro the r, Hugh — al so a P r ison O cer.

Seán is nearly shot and discovers the

ex tr aordinar y relation ship of the Deput y

Governor of P or tlaoise with the IRA

“I , like Se án, w as on d ut y a t Por t lao ise P r ison

dur ing t he per io d of t he ‘ T r ouble s/Dir t y War ’ .

One day in Nove mber 1 985, I ar r i ved a t

Por t lao ise P r ison, t he hig hes t sec ur it y pr ison in

the w or ld at t he ti me, at 7:5 5 am — af ter pa ssin g

as no r mal on his m or ning s thr oug h sev en

se cur it y gate s and do or s, inc luding a s ta 

search ar ea.

T hat mor ning , I wa s to enco unter a li fe -

changi ng ev ent . IR A pr iso ner P eter Ro ger s , who

had pre v iousl y k illed G arda D ete ct iv e Séamu s

Quaid ( 42) in 1 980 foll ow ing a bank r obb er y in

Co K ilkenn y, threa tened m y life w it h a load ed

handgun.

A mas s wa s due to be s aid in P or tla oise’s E3

re crea tio n hall at 1 1 :30 am and my jo b wa s to

guar d the ci v ilians invo lve d. A ro und 1 1 :40 am,

shou ting e r upted n ear th e rec rea tion ha ll gate ,

pro mptin g guar ds, pr is on of f icer s, an d

pr ison er s to r ush f r om t he ma ss to se e wha t wa s

happe ning on t he E3 landing.

Pr is on O cer Ol lie Ca r rol l wa s st andin g on

the E3 landin g br idge; his e ye s wer e red a nd

wa ter y, and he se eme d to be und er a lot o f

st re ss . Pr is oner s had chu cked a chemic al liquid

in his f ace.

He was di zz y an d in pain, a s he made his w ay

dow n t he E3 stair s to E 2, whe re pr is oner Ro ger s

poin ted a gun a t him and sho uted f or him to “ge t

back up he re” a nd not to g o dow n.

Pr is oner Ro ger s had his hair cu t shor t and

wa s dre sse d in imit at ion Gar da or pr iso n

ocer ’s unifor m an d but t ons on a made - up

unif or m cove re d in silv er pap er f r om a cho colate

bar. I was sh ocked t hat t he pr iso n auth or it ies

allow ed him acce ss to all t hes e mater ial s ,

especiall y black f abric .

IR A pr is oner P eadar D ev ine w as s tand ing

out side t he s tair ga te wit h a chair in his han ds

along w it h IR A pr is oner P eter S ugr ue , to pre ven t

pr ison o cer s f r om appr oachi ng. Ro ger s w as

pro minent w it h a small handg un in his lef t han d.

He w as p oint ing th e gun at pr is on st af f.

Shou ting w a s ver y audib le wi th t he bloo d-

curdl ing wo rds , “Ke ep bac k , or we blo w you r

h e a d s o  ”.

At this s t age, R oge rs p ointe d the g un at me ,

JJ Mc Evoy, and P r ison O cer P add y Po well .

It w as ve r y not iceable t hat pr iso ner Ro ger s

had the i ntent ion to u se t his ﬁrea r m:; f ro m my

van tag e poin t, I co uld se e his lif ted i nde x ﬁnge r

on th e tr ig ger w ith t he gun co cked f or us e.

How ev er, at this s ta ge, P r iso n O cer Po well

call ed me ov er to him and ga ve me t he orde r to

go and g et P r ison O cer P add y (Gunne r) Br ad y.

At t his st age , all of a sud den, P r iso ner Ro ger s

said to m e in a loud vo ice, “G et bac k , your

bas t ard , or I ’ll blow y our hea d o ” . Whe n I

move d to ca r r y ou t Pr is on O cer P owel l’s order,

pr ison er Ro ger s pull ed t he tr i gger s eve r al time s

and poin ted t he gun at m y uppe r and low er bo dy

as he t r ied t o shoo t me. A bo ut to be sh ot , I wa s

mor t ally te r r iﬁe d, a s I wa s f ull y aw are of t his

pr ison er ’s histor y.

T he gun t hat Ro ger s at tempte d to ﬁr e mult iple

time s wa s loa ded w ith b ullet s o f the inco r re c t

size fo r it s chambe r, and it f ailed e ach tim e.

In re spon se to th is issue, t he IR A w a s to

deve lop a me tho d of u sing Se llot ape to m odif y

the bullet s , enabling them to ﬁt into the

chamber.

T he IR A impl emente d this p ra ct ice, f ull y

awa re t hat P r isoner R oge rs w ould en counter

dicul t y u sing t he ﬁr ear m.

Had the p rop er size bul let s be en in t he gun , I

alon g wit h ot her pr is oner s wo uld pr obabl y be en

kill ed.

Af te r we had bee n held f or an ho ur at gunp oint

by pr is oner Ro ger s , fell ow IR A pr is oner Tommy

Mc Maho n enter ed t he E2 l anding s t air s gate

alon g wit h De put y Go ver n or Ne d (Ed wa rd )

Har k ins, w her e the y enco unter ed Ro ger s in an

agit ate d st ate , st ill hold ing back p ris on o cer s

wi th his hand gun. I r ec all pr iso ner Mc Maho n

f r ant ic and moa ning “i t ’ s ov er; d idn’t ge t ou t ” .

On hear in g this P r iso ner Ro ger s re luc tan tl y

hande d over t he hand gun to P r iso ner Mc Maho n

who t hen in t ur n han ded it t o Depu t y G ove r nor

Har k ins.

Wha t sha t ter ed my un der st anding o f what

wa s goin g on in Po r t lao ise wa s th at suddenl y

and wi tho ut w ar ning unb elie vabl y Har k ins

handed the lo aded handgun to P ris oner

Mc Maho n say ing “ bre ak dow n th at gun ,

Tommy ” . C lear l y, ther e wa s mor e to Har k ins’

invol vem ent in t he es cape a t temp t.

T his at tempte d shoo tin g inciden t ae c t s my

healt h to t he pre sen t day.

A fe w days l ater I w a s req ues ted to g o to

Dep ut y Gov er no r Har k ins’ o ce. A s I ente re d

the o ce I not iced t hat C hief O cer Jo hn

Keave ney w as i n at ten dance. T he ir conve rs at ion

immedia tel y st ar ted w it h small t alk and a chat

on how w ell I w as do ing in my j ob the n it t ur ne d

to the dis t ur bance and h ow we “r eall y show ed

the m who w as i n char ge” and ho w one o cer

wen t out of his w ay to l ay a hea v y han d into th e

pr ison er s, t he ocer b eing nam ed a s Pa sc al

McEv oy. Keaven ey cl aimed I ha d wit ne sse d this

and show ed me a t y pe d st ateme nt des cr ibing

Hug h O ’Br ien : A nother

Priso n Of ﬁcer abu sed

by the P rison S er vice s

Sen T O’Brien Militry Police

Ofﬁcer , fther to Sen nd Hugh

Hugh in uniform t the time of the

trouble with his dughter Croline who is

receiving  brvery wrd s  Grd