By Michael Smith
In September 2023 Village documented the
experience of Seán O’Brien, a Prison Ocer in
Portlaoise in the 1980s, who stopped an IRA
prisoner’s attempt to avoid extradition, after he
was released from the prison in apparent
breach of then-Taoiseach Charles Haughey’s
plans; and who was rewarded not with a medal
but with dismissal, collapsed mental health,
and an extraordinary succession of, ongoing,
frustrated attempts to expose the truth.
O’Brien alleged that the Deputy Prison
Governor, Ned Harkin, was a Provisional IRA
mole who had given explosives, guns, and keys
to the IRA and that Chief Prison Ocer Brian
Stack was about to expose Ned Harkin when he
was murdered by the IRA which shot him in the
neck outside the National Stadium in 1993.
Seán T and Hugh O’Brien
Seán O’Brien’s family has a deep-rooted
commitment to the Irish State. His father Seán
T O’ Brien was a Military Police Ocer stationed
at the gates of Custume Barracks in Athlone or
Connolly Barracks in Longford. His two nieces
are members of An Garda Síochána, with one
set to receive a bravery award.
This story is told by their father, Seán’s
brother, Hugh — also a Prison Ocer.
Seán is nearly shot and discovers the
extraordinary relationship of the Deputy
Governor of Portlaoise with the IRA
“I, like Seán, was on duty at Portlaoise Prison
during the period of the ‘Troubles/Dirty War’.
One day in November 1985, I arrived at
Portlaoise Prison, the highest security prison in
the world at the time, at 7:55 am — after passing
as normal on his mornings through seven
security gates and doors, including a sta
search area.
That morning, I was to encounter a life-
changing event. IRA prisoner Peter Rogers, who
had previously killed Garda Detective Séamus
Quaid (42) in 1980 following a bank robbery in
Co Kilkenny, threatened my life with a loaded
handgun.
A mass was due to be said in Portlaoise’s E3
recreation hall at 11:30 am and my job was to
guard the civilians involved. Around 11:40 am,
shouting erupted near the recreation hall gate,
prompting guards, prison officers, and
prisoners to rush from the mass to see what was
happening on the E3 landing.
Prison Ocer Ollie Carroll was standing on
the E3 landing bridge; his eyes were red and
watery, and he seemed to be under a lot of
stress. Prisoners had chucked a chemical liquid
in his face.
He was dizzy and in pain, as he made his way
down the E3 stairs to E2, where prisoner Rogers
pointed a gun at him and shouted for him to “get
back up here” and not to go down.
Prisoner Rogers had his hair cut short and
was dressed in imitation Garda or prison
ocer’s uniform and buttons on a made-up
uniform covered in silver paper from a chocolate
bar. I was shocked that the prison authorities
allowed him access to all these materials,
especially black fabric.
IRA prisoner Peadar Devine was standing
outside the stairgate with a chair in his hands
along with IRA prisoner Peter Sugrue, to prevent
prison ocers from approaching. Rogers was
prominent with a small handgun in his left hand.
He was pointing the gun at prison staff.
Shouting was very audible with the blood-
curdling words, “Keep back, or we blow your
heads o ”.
At this stage, Rogers pointed the gun at me,
JJ McEvoy, and Prison Ocer Paddy Powell.
It was very noticeable that prisoner Rogers
had the intention to use this ﬁrearm:; from my
vantage point, I could see his lifted index ﬁnger
on the trigger with the gun cocked for use.
However, at this stage, Prison Ocer Powell
called me over to him and gave me the order to
go and get Prison Ocer Paddy (Gunner) Brady.
At this stage, all of a sudden, Prisoner Rogers
said to me in a loud voice, “Get back, your
bastard, or I’ll blow your head o”. When I
moved to carry out Prison Ocer Powell’s order,
prisoner Rogers pulled the trigger several times
and pointed the gun at my upper and lower body
as he tried to shoot me. About to be shot, I was
mortally terriﬁed, as I was fully aware of this
prisoner’s history.
The gun that Rogers attempted to ﬁre multiple
times was loaded with bullets of the incorrect
size for its chamber, and it failed each time.
In response to this issue, the IRA was to
develop a method of using Sellotape to modify
the bullets, enabling them to ﬁt into the
chamber.
The IRA implemented this practice, fully
aware that Prisoner Rogers would encounter
diculty using the ﬁrearm.
Had the proper size bullets been in the gun, I
along with other prisoners would probably been
killed.
After we had been held for an hour at gunpoint
by prisoner Rogers, fellow IRA prisoner Tommy
McMahon entered the E2 landing stairs gate
along with Deputy Governor Ned (Edward)
Harkins, where they encountered Rogers in an
agitated state, still holding back prison ocers
with his handgun. I recall prisoner McMahon
frantic and moaning “it’s over; didn’t get out”.
On hearing this Prisoner Rogers reluctantly
handed over the handgun to Prisoner McMahon
who then in turn handed it to Deputy Governor
Harkins.
What shattered my understanding of what
was going on in Portlaoise was that suddenly
and without warning unbelievably Harkins
handed the loaded handgun to Prisoner
McMahon saying “break down that gun,
Tommy”. Clearly, there was more to Harkins’
involvement in the escape attempt.
This attempted shooting incident aects my
health to the present day.
A few days later I was requested to go to
Deputy Governor Harkins’ oce. As I entered
the oce I noticed that Chief Ocer John
Keaveney was in attendance. Their conversation
immediately started with small talk and a chat
on how well I was doing in my job then it turned
to the disturbance and how we “really showed
them who was in charge” and how one ocer
went out of his way to lay a heavy hand into the
prisoners, the ocer being named as Pascal
McEvoy. Keaveney claimed I had witnessed this
and showed me a typed statement describing
Hugh O’Brien: Another
Prison Ofﬁcer abused
by the Prison Services
NEWS
Sen T O’Brien Militry Police
Ofﬁcer, fther to Sen nd Hugh
Hugh in uniform t the time of the
trouble with his dughter Croline who is
receiving brvery wrd s Grd