THE MOUNTBATTEN FACTOR: Boris Johnson should not bully Dublin over Brexit because the Irish Government has information which could damage the Royal Family

By Joseph de Burca

Last December Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had to slap down Priti Patel, now serving as Britain’s Home Secretary, when she threatened the Republic with food shortages if the Irish Government did not drop demands for the Irish backstop. Varadkar reminded Patel of the starvation that had engulfed Ireland in the 19th century and said he hoped she would think more carefully about what she said in the future.

If Britain does not get what it wants out of the forthcoming Brexit negotiations with the EU, Anglo-Irish relations could deteriorate again. However, the Irish Government may hold a file which could be used to severely embarrass the British Establishment if Johnson decides to play a heavy hand, e.g. by deploying the army of dirty trick experts in MI5 and MI6 at his disposal.

1. MOUNTBATTEN ABUSED BOYS IN THE IRISH REPUBLIC.

Last August Village published an article revealing that a boy abused by Lord Louis Mountbatten in August of 1977 committed suicide a few months later. He had been taken by car to Classiebawn, Mountbatten’s castle in the Republic of Ireland from Kincora Boys’ Home in Belfast. The man responsible for trafficking him was Joseph Mains, the Warden of Kincora, also a paedophile.

Mains was a British agent and an asset of both MI5 (Home Office) and MI6 (Foreign Office). (For further details, please click on the Joseph Mains button at the end of this story.)

Mains had to cross the Irish Border to get to Classiebawn.

The Village story is available on this website. (Click on the Mountbatten button at the end of this story.)

2. LOWNIE’S LABOURS

Village also revealed that the British historian Andrew Lownie had sought the Garda file on the assassination of Mountbatten in August of 1979 while preparing a book on the Mountbattens. Lownie was rebuffed politely. His book has since become an international bestseller and was listed by the Daily Mail as one of the best biographies of 2019.

Lownie’s book contained interviews with two other boys who were abused by Mountbatten.

Since the publication of his book, Lownie has asked the Gardai to release the logs they made of the vehicles which visited Classiebawn. They emailed Lownie on 7 October 2019 stating that files ‘generated during the course of a criminal investigation’ are considered confidential and hence they would not be releasing them. It is significant that they did not deny that the logs still exist.

Lownie responded by pointing out that the logs he was looking for related to August 1977, i.e. two years prior to Mountbatten’s assassination. There could not have been an investigation of a ‘criminal’ nature in 1977 into an assassination that did not take place until 1979.

The Gardai did not – and clearly have no intention of – releasing the logs.

3. BORIS AND HIS SPIES HAD BETTER BE ON THEIR BEST BEHAVIOUR DURING BREXIT

The Mains’ log (or indeed logs) are political dynamite, even forty years on, especially with the Royal Family reeling from the Prince Andrew-Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Boris Johnson should be told in no uncertain terms that MI5 and MI6 are despised in the Republic and it would be folly to unleash them to spy on, bully or coerce the Irish government during Brexit negotiations; most particularly, they should not use their influence in the media – on either side of the Irish Sea – to besmirch Irish politicians. Village has evidence that one of the most senior media figures in Ireland was an ally of MI6. That particular individual (who gave money to Dr Martin O’Donoghue which the latter used to attempt to bribe two Cabinet ministers – Sean Doherty and Ray MacSharry in the 1980s) has faded from the scene but it is unlikely he was not replaced. Village has referred to him in the past as the ‘Paymaster’.

British spies and their agents are also blamed by all and sundry in Ireland for the Dublin and Monaghan bombings of 1974 which led to the death of 33 people; the atrocious Miami Showband massacre; the egregious assassination of the solicitor Patrick Finucane in 1989; and a multitude of other acts of violence and dirty tricks.

4. A LITANY OF TETCHY TAOISIGH

The Irish Government has traditionally viewed the British Embassy as a ‘nest of spies’. The most senior of politicians have never doubted that MI5 and MI6 recruited a host of treacherous agents inside the Gardai and the Irish civil service to let London know what they were doing.

Taoiseach Jack Lynch was convinced his administration was being betrayed by a traitor with Irish State secrets reaching the desk of British PM Edward Heath. Lynch instructed Chief Superintendent John Fleming of the Special Branch to root out what he – Lynch – described as a ‘spy in the camp’. Lynch later alluded to the possibility British agents bombed Dublin in 1972 (a separate attack to the Dublin and Monaghan massacre).

Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave once told one of his ministers ‘Never trust the Brits’ before he set off to an EEC meeting.

Taoiseach Charles Haughey was utterly convinced MI5 and MI6 plotted to topple him. There is a mountain of evidence that they did. (See Haughey button below). Haughey also view organisations such as The British-Irish Association as MI5/6 intelligence gathering operations.

Taoiseach, Albert Reynolds, told British PM John Major not to listen to MI5 whom he distrusted and that he – Reynolds – would keep him straight about what was really happening in Ireland.

Taoiseach Bertie Ahern was angered at Britain’s refusal to release the files it held on the Dublin and Monaghan bombings.

If Fianna Fail returns to power next year, Micheal Martin will undoubtedly ask to see the Mountbatten file.

Meanwhile, GCHQ intrudes upon the privacy of Irish politicians and senior civil servants on a daily basis by tapping phones and intercepting emails and texts.

Even Garret FitzGerald, perhaps the most pro-British taoiseach of them all, admitted that he was aware that his phone might be tapped, something he presumably bristled at. FitzGerald was so embarrassed by his relationship with an MI6 asset called Brian Crozier that he made no mention of him in his otherwise extraordinarily comprehensive biographies, All in a Life and Just Garret. Crozier’s links to MI6 were made public decades ago. (See the story Licence to Deceive which can be found by clicking the Garret FitzGerald button below.) FitzGerald was an avid attendee of the British-Irish Association which Haughey so despised.

Bearing this sordid background in mind, the possibility that the Joe Mains’ logs almost certainly still exists and, if leaked, could severely damage the British Royal Family, Johnson, Patel, MI5, MI6 et al should be on their best behaviour during the forthcoming Brexit negotiations. That means: no bullying, no bribing and no character assassination. Anyone who doubts Johnson’s capacity for wrongdoing should listen to him provide an old Etonian colleague with the contact details of a journalist so the latter could be beaten up: Boris Johnson Darius Guppy telephone call threatening violence at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDJWkS2A9T0

5. IT IS UP TO DREW TO MAKE SURE BRITISH SPIES DO NOT STEAL THE MOUNTBATTEN LOGS

One person who would be most displeased if the Classiebawn logs were to be leaked is Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. Harris is a former RUC Special Branch officer who worked extensively with MI5 before he took over the Irish police. To date, he has not intervened to have the logs of Mains’ visit to Classiebawn in August of 1977 extracted from the main file, copied and sent to Lownie. Instead, on 7 November the Gardai reverted to Lownie saying: ‘I wish to inform you that all such security logs form part of the Garda Investigation File, and for the reasons outlined in email of 7th October 2019 will not be released’.

Lownie is still pressing the Gardai for the logs.

Harris will presumably ensure that they do not disappear from the Mountbatten file.

If there are any British moles inside the Irish civil service, Drew is quite possibly the best man to root them out as he knows quite a lot about how his former colleagues in MI5 – who run the traitors – operate.