ODHÁN Ó Ríordáin, Minister of State at the
Department of Justice and Equality, left no one in
any doubt about his opposition to Direct Provi-
sion speaking in the Dáil in September . “It is no
secret that I have been, and continue to be, a critic of
the Direct Provision system as it currently operates
and want to see it reformed into something that we can
be proud of in a civilised society that describes itself as
a Republic. I have described it as inhumane, intolerable
and as a system that I refuse to stand over in its current
form.”
He referred to the decision to “establish an inde-
pendent working group to report to Government on
improvements to the protection process as a whole as
well as on Direct Provision and supports for asylum
seekers in particular.” He promised: “We have form in
this regard, we pledged to end the degrading practice
of slopping-out in Mountjoy and we did. We pledged to
close St Patrick’s Institute for Young Oﬀenders and we
have. We will not be found wanting in respect of Direct
Provision”.
Direct Provision for asylum seekers was introduced
in April . Asylum seekers get full-board accom-
modation and a personal allowance of €. per adult
and €. per child per week. They may not work. In
November last year the High Court found that the
system was not a breach of human rights, though there
were issues with the way the case was pleaded. It was
originally envisaged that no one would spend more
than six months in the system. Before this, asylum
seekers were able to get social welfare payments and
rent supplements while their claim for refugee status
was being processed.
The Reception and Integration Agency was created
to oversee the system. Contracts were entered into
with companies around the country and some proper-
ties were purchased. None of the companies had any
experience of working with asylum seekers or refugees
and none of the accommodation centres was designed
for long-term living.
Though the number of asylum seekers entering Ire-
land rose from only to around , in the decade
up to , the numbers remain small comparatively.
In the years to the end of around , were
granted refugee status, , were naturalised and
, family members joined them here. The UN has
noted an absence of policy for both refugees and other
migrants, and of the integration indicators on which it
might be based. January ﬁgures from the Recep-
tion and Integration Agency show that there are ,
people in Direct Provision, including , children
under years of age. All bar of these people have
been there for six months or more, and , people
have been in Direct Provision for ﬁve or more years. A
December UNHCR study highlighted the
negative impact of Direct
Provision: “the ﬂight experi-
ence and reception
conditions upon arrival in
Ireland were emphasised as
impacting on the employa-
bility of refugees and on
their mental health”. It
pointed to particular diﬃ-
culties for children being
brought up in the centres.
The Minister’s working
group was established in
October . Its terms of
reference are “to recom-
mend to the Government
what improvements should
be made to the State’s existing Direct Provision and
protection process and to the various supports pro-
vided for protection of applicants; and speciﬁcally to
indicate what actions could be taken which are
directed towards: () Improving existing arrange-
ments in the processing of protection applications; and
() Showing greater respect for the dignity of persons
in the system and improving their quality of life”. The
working group is to report at the end of May.
In March the ﬁrst hints that all was not well
with the working group emerged with the resignation
of Sue Conlan, CEO of the Irish Refugee Council. Her
letter of resignation stated: “We entered into this proc-
ess in good faith and did everything possible to make it
work. We feel that to carry on with the process goes
against the best interests of the people in the protec-
tion system now and those who will come to Ireland
seeking protection in the future”.
Her blog suggests that the Minister’s ﬁne words at
the start of the process will not be matched by the
report of the working group. She wrote, “I have no
problem with the state making ‘direct provision’ for
the accommodation and support of asylum seekers
that meets their particular needs. If we are serious
about “showing greater respect for the dignity of per-
sons in the system and improving their quality of life”
then we wouldn’t be trying to square a circle which is
essentially what the Working Group is trying to do by
suggesting improvements to a system that is funda-
mentally in contradiction to that statement” .
There has now been a second resignation from the
working group, that of Reuben Hambackachere, the
sole representative of the Core Group of Asylum Seek-
ers and Refugees. Credibility is rapidly being stripped
from a process that was inaugurated with such high
expectations. Little hope remains that the working
group will deliver something we can in any way “be
proud of”. •
We won’t try to square
a circle as the Working
Group is trying to do by
suggesting improvements
to a system that is funda-
mentally in contradiction
to the goals of dignity
and quality of life”
“
