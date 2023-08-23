May 2015 31

A

ODH Á N Ó R íordá i n, Mi ni ste r of St ate at t he

Dep ar t ment of Ju st ice and E qua l it y , lef t no one i n

a ny doubt ab out h is opp osit ion to Dir ec t Prov i -

sion spe ak i ng in t he Dá i l in Se ptemb er   . “It i s no

sec ret t h at I have be en, a nd cont inu e to be, a c rit ic of

t he Dir ec t Prov i sion syst em as it c u rr ent ly oper ate s

a nd wa nt to se e it refor med i nto some th in g t hat we c an

be pro ud of in a c iv il ise d socie t y th at de scr ibe s itse lf a s

a Repu blic. I h ave desc ri bed it a s in hu ma ne, i ntoler able

a nd as a sy stem t h at I re f use to s ta nd over i n its c ur re nt

for m.”

He refer r ed to t he dec ision to “est a blish a n i nde -

penden t worki ng g r oup to r epor t t o Gover nme nt on

im provement s to t he prot ec tion pr oces s as a w hole as

well a s on Di rec t P rov ision a nd supp or ts for a sylu m

seeke rs i n pa r tic ul a r .” He promi sed : “We have for m in

t hi s reg ar d, we pled ged to end t he deg r ad in g prac t ice

of sloppi ng-o ut in Mou nt joy a nd we did. We pledge d to

close S t Pat ric k ’ s In st itu te for Y ou ng O ﬀender s and we

have. We w il l not be fou nd wa nt in g in re spe ct of Di re ct

Pr ovi sion” .

Di rec t Pr ovi sion for as ylum s eeker s wa s int ro duced

in A pri l  . Asylu m see kers ge t f ul l-bo ar d accom -

mod ation a nd a per son al a l lowa nce of €  .  per ad ult

a nd €  . per chi ld per we ek. The y may not work . In

Novembe r la st yea r the H ig h Cour t fou nd th at t he

sys tem w as not a br each of hu m an r ig ht s, tho ug h ther e

were i ssue s w ith t he way t he c ase w as ple aded . It wa s

or ig in al ly env is age d th at no one wou ld spend m ore

t ha n si x mont hs i n the s yste m. Be fore t hi s, a sylu m

seeke rs wer e able to ge t soci a l welf ar e payme nts a nd

rent s upplement s wh ile t hei r cla im for r ef uge e st at us

wa s bei ng pr oces sed .

The Rece pt ion and Int eg r ation A genc y wa s cre ate d

to over see t he sy stem . Cont rac t s were ent ered i nto

w ith com pa nies a r ound t he cou nt r y and s ome prope r -

tie s were pu rch a sed. None of t he com pan ies h ad a ny

ex per ience of w orki ng w it h as ylum s eeker s or re f ugee s

a nd none of the ac commo dat ion cent re s wa s desig ne d

for long-te rm l iv in g.

Thou gh t he num ber of a sylu m see kers en ter in g Ire -

la nd ro se fr om only  to ar ou nd  ,  i n the de cad e

up to   , the nu mber s rem a in sm al l comp ar at ively .

In t he   yea r s to t he end of    ar ou nd   , were

g ra nte d ref u gee st at u s, ,   wer e nat u ra l ise d and

,    fa mi ly memb ers joi ned t hem her e. The U N ha s

noted a n a bsence of p olic y for bot h ref u gee s and ot her

mi g ra nt s, a nd of the i nteg r at ion ind icat ors on wh ich it

mi ght b e bas ed. Ja nua r y    ﬁg ur es f rom t he Rece p -

tion a nd Int eg ra tion A genc y show th at t here a re ,

peo ple in Di rec t Pr ovi sion, i nclud in g  ,  ch ild ren

unde r   yea rs o f age. A l l ba r    of the se pe ople have

bee n ther e for si x mont hs or more , and ,   people

have be en in D ir ect P rov ision for ﬁ ve or more yea rs . A

Dece mber    UN HCR st udy h ig hl ig hted t he

neg ati ve imp act of D ire ct

Pr ovi sion: “ t he ﬂig ht e xp eri -

ence a nd rec ept ion

condit ion s upon a rr iv a l in

Ire la nd were em pha sise d as

im pac ti ng on t he employa -

bil it y of re f ugee s and on

t heir ment a l hea lt h” . It

poi nted to p ar t ic ul ar d iﬃ -

cu lt ies for ch ild ren be in g

brou ght u p in t he cent re s.

The Mi ni ste r ’ s work i ng

g rou p wa s est abl ishe d in

Oc tober  . I ts t er ms of

re ference a re “ to r ecom -

mend to t he Gove rn ment

wh at im provement s shou ld

be m ade to t he St ate ’ s e x ist in g Di rec t Pr ovi sion and

prot ect ion pro cess a nd to t he v ar iou s supp or ts pr o -

v ided for prot ect ion of ap plica nt s; a nd spec iﬁc al ly to

ind icat e wha t act ion s could b e ta ken w hich a re

di re cte d towa rd s: (  ) Impr ov ing e x ist i ng a rr a nge -

ment s in t he pro cessi ng of pr otec t ion appl icat ions; a nd

(  ) Showi ng g re ater r espe ct for t he d ig nit y of p ers ons

in t he sy stem a nd i mprov i ng t heir q ua lit y of l ife ” . The

work in g g roup i s to re por t at t he end of May .

In Ma rc h    the ﬁ rst h i nts t ha t a ll w as not wel l

w ith t he work in g g rou p emerge d wit h t he re sig nat ion

of Sue Con la n, CE O of t he Iri sh Ref u gee Cou nci l. Her

let ter o f resi gn at ion st ated : “We enter ed in to th i s proc -

es s in goo d fa it h and d id ever y t h in g possi ble to ma ke it

work . W e fe el th at to c a rr y on w it h t he proce ss goe s

ag a in st t he bes t inte res ts of t he pe ople in t he prot ec -

tion s yst em now and t hos e who w il l come to Ir ela nd

seek i ng pro tec tion i n t he fu tu re ” .

Her blog sug ge st s th at t he Mi ni ster ’ s ﬁ ne word s at

t he sta r t of t he pro cess w i ll not b e mat ched by t he

re por t of t he work ing g r oup. She w rote, “ I have no

problem w it h the s ta te ma k in g ‘dir ec t prov ision’ for

t he accom modat ion a nd supp or t of as ylum s eeker s

t hat me et s the ir pa r t icu la r need s. I f we ar e ser ious

abo ut “show in g gr eat er res pec t for t he dig n it y of per -

son s in t he sys tem a nd im prov in g thei r qu al it y of l ife ”

t hen we wou ldn’t be t r y in g to squ ar e a ci rcle wh ich is

es sent ia lly w hat t he Worki ng Gr oup is t r y in g to do by

sug ge st in g impr ovement s to a sy stem t ha t is f u nda -

ment a lly i n contr ad ict ion to t ha t st atement ” .

There h a s now been a s econd re sig na tion f rom t he

work in g g roup, t hat of R eube n Ha mback acher e, t he

sole re prese nta tive of t he Cor e Group of A syl um Se ek -

er s and Re f ugee s. Cre dibi l ity i s r apidl y bein g st ri pped

fr om a proc ess t ha t wa s in aug ur at ed w ith s uch hi gh

ex pe ct at ions . Lit tle hop e rem ai ns t h at t he work ing

g rou p wi ll de liver s omet hi ng we c an i n a ny way “ be

prou d of ” . •

We won’t try to squ are

a cir cl e as the Worki ng

Grou p is t r y i ng to do b y

su g gesti ng im prov ements

to a syst em tha t is fu nda-

men tal ly i n cont radiction

to the goa l s of di gnity

and qu ality of life ”

“

NEWS Direct Provision

“I nhuman e ”

Dir ec t Pro v isi on i nh erent ly u nder mi nes di gni t y . By Niall Cro wley

Mini ster o f State, Ao dhá n Ó Ríordá in

TD, J oin s UNH CR f or O f c ial L aun ch of

“Towa rds a N ew B egi nni ng: R efu gee

Int egr at ion i n Irel an d, M arc h 201 5”