Irish Times accused of greenwashing over sponsored article

By Conor O’Carroll

The Irish Times has been accused of “greenwashing” by an environmental group, in a complaint to the Press Ombudsman.

Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE), has accused the Irish Times of failing to meet its responsibility to maintain truth and accuracy under Principle 1 of the Code of Practice for Irish Newspapers and Periodicals.

its complaint relates to an image used in an article to promote Silver Hill Duck, saying it “constitutes an act of greenwashing as it inaccurately portrays the reality of Silver Hill Duck’s operations”.

The article in question was produced by the Irish Times‘ Content Studio, a commercial-editorial unit at the paper which provides sponsored content for its readers.

“The greenwashing is part of the organisation’s portrayal of itself as environmentally friendly” during the planning process, the complaint continues

It showcases a number of Irish companies and their international operations contributing to “Ireland’s export success story” and prominently features an image of several ducks standing on some grass while, Micheál Briody, CEO of Silver Hill Farm, poses behind them.

In the complaint to the Press Ombudsman, FIE says the “photograph’s backdrop, depicting a tranquil rural scene with ducks freely roaming on grass, does not align with the true conditions within the Silver Hill Duck facility today”.

FIE alleges that the ducks used by Silver Hill Duck are “intensively farmed ducks and never have the opportunity to experience natural conditions, including sunlight or grass”, and that “neither at Silver Hill Duck nor at their suppliers are the ducks raised in free-range conditions”.

An online brochure on Silver Hill Duck’s website states that ducks are “free roaming and fed a natural diet”, while the website also says: “All aspects of our duck production are owned and controlled by Silver Hill Duck, from breeding, egg production, hatching and selection, to processing, cooking and packaging”.

After the company was purchased by a Northern Irish co-operative, Fane Valley, in 2019, duck rearing on-site was reduced and eventually stopped altogether. Now, ducks are reared externally by contractors and brought to the site for slaughter.

The complaint relates to an image used in an article to promote Silver Hill Duck, saying it “constitutes an act of greenwashing as it inaccurately portrays the reality of Silver Hill Duck’s operations”

Village has contacted Silver Hill Duck for comment.

The Irish Times article also refers to a planning application submitted by Silver Hill Duck seeking to expand its facility and increase its production from 80,000 to 120,000 ducks a week.

Permission was granted by Monaghan County Council in March this year, but the decision has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

FIE’s complaint alleges this “misrepresentation in Ireland’s newspaper of record, which inaccurately portrays Silver Hill Duck as practising free-range rearing, will directly impact on the public’s perception of this contentious planning application”.

“The greenwashing is part of the organisation’s portrayal of itself as environmentally friendly” during the planning process, the complaint continues.

The Irish Times has previously removed sponsored content featuring Land Rover and four brand ambassadors, including RTÉ’s Kathryn Thomas, following complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI).

In considering a complaint related to the Land Rover campaign, the ASAI said that no evidence had been produced to show how driving a Land Rover would lead to a more sustainable lifestyle.

The Irish Times has been contacted for comment.