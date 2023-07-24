2 0 July-August 2023 July - August 2023 P B

Recent elections, and the last census, have

shunted the North onto ne w gr ound. Ther e

is no majority f or the Union with Britain as it

was, nor a majority for a United Ir eland. The

only strong majority is against r eturning to

violence

Tht’s blocs not blocks — three of them

M

omen tum is co ntinu ing tow ar ds

re stor in g a Nor the r n E xec uti ve and

A sse mbly. T he re sult s of t he lo cal

ele ct ions e x pedi te it . T hey ha ve

conso lidate d thre e blo cs: Sinn

Fé in, DU P and Al liance. 

T he r ise o f Allia nce to third p lace means t he

DU P fa ces thr eat s f r om it s le f t . 

T he D UP ha s see n o the c halleng e f rom i t s

Rig ht . T he T r adi tio nal Unionis t Voice fa iled to

make a signif icant br eak thr oug h. Of nin e

council lor s, onl y t w o are o ut side it s N or t h A ntr im

hear tla nd. It r epr ese nt s par t of Unionis m, but a

deﬁni te minor it y.

T he D UP su er ed a le ss than 1% fall in vo te

share . In abs olute ter ms the vo te incre ase d by

1 0,000. T he par t y retur ne d with t he same number

of counc illor s. T ha t st abilisa tion ha d looke d

unlikel y a fe w mont hs ago.

T he D UP is unde r conﬂic t ing pr essur e. P ar t of

it s vote is f r u st r ate d at th e lack of an A s sembl y

and E xe cut ive . Ano the r is sy mpa the tic to t he T U V ,

and w ant s to st ay o ut .

Since the ele c tion , the w ing in f av our of r et ur n

to Stor mo nt has b een s t ren gt hene d by the

elec t ion of pr ag matis t Gav in Robins on as D epu t y

Leader.

Of cour se, S inn Féi n had the b est e lec t ion. F or

the s econd su ccessi ve elec t ion t hey hav e bee n

lar ges t par t y in te r ms of vo tes and se at s. T he y

have el ec ted cou ncillor s in B ally mena , Cole r aine,

Lisb ur n, and s ome of B elf a st ’s leaﬁer su bur bs. A ll

wer e once conside re d Sinn- F éin pr oof.

Sinn Féin r an a s tr ong c ampai gn. T he e x plosi ve

r ise in t heir vote w as f u elled ﬁ rs t by f ear of Br e xi t

cau sing a Har d Bor der. T hen the o ver whe lming

major i t y of C at holic s bel ieve t he DU P bro ught

dow n th e A sse mbly and E xecut iv e bec aus e the y

woul d not accept a C at holic F irs t Minis ter. The

tr u th is ir r ele vant . T hat p erce ptio n mobilis ed

Nat ionalis t vote rs . T hus t he Coun cils s er ved as

prox ies for the A s s em b l y. 

Signiﬁcantly the re ha s bee n no not iceable

disse nsion af ter Mich elle O ’Ne ill’s meet ing w ith

K ing Ch ar les and a t tenda nce at the f u ner al of

Que en Eliz abe th. B oth a ct ions we re her es y to

Repu blican t r adi tions t hou gh of cou rs e

circumstances evolve. A s igniﬁcant elec toral

challen ge f r om oth er Repu blicans did n ot

mater ialis e. T he p ar t ial e xcept ion w as Mid - Ul ster.

T here , Independe nt Republicans adde d a third

sea t to the t wo held .

A s Sinn F éin’s vote e xp ands, i t beco mes le ss

ideo logi cal . Nat ionalis t vote rs d o not w ant to

jeop ardis e the cha nce of the F irs t Minis tr y. And

elec te d repr es ent ati ves ar e now o ver whe lmingl y

f ro m the p ost- IR A gener a tion , wi th a d windli ng

numbe r of milit ar y vete r ans.

A f ac tor in Sinn F éin’s success is tha t the

Unionis t tu r n- ou t wa s low er than t he Na tional ist

tur n- out . T hat inc luded ar ea s wher e Unionis t

tur n- out is t r adit ionall y high , due to the s eve re

compe ti tion p ose d by Na tional ist s . Per ceiv ed

saf e Unionis t sea t s wer e lost .

To a small de gre e this w as d ue to demo gr aphic

shif t s .

H ow e v e r, mor e impor tan t wa s a lack o f

conﬁde nce in Union ist lea der ship. Al so imp or tant

were signiﬁcant n umber s of p r evious T UV voters

st ay ing at ho me. Br ex it ha s di vide d Unionism.

Ap prox imate ly 30% of Uni onist s vo ted Rema in.

Som e of the m ost P r otes tan t cons tit uenc ies

NEWS

L oc al e le c tio ns he r ald

ret u r n of Ass e m bl y

As the DUP sees off int ernal challenge

from its Righ t , ther e are three k e y blocs:

Sinn Féin, the DUP and the Alliance Party

By Anton McCabe

vote d Remain . Unionis t opp osit ion to th e Pr oto col

should n ot be und ere st imated , how eve r ther e is

signi ﬁcan t div ision a s to how to de al wit h th e

sit uatio n.

O ver all , a s par t of cons olidat ion in to thr ee

bloc s , Allian ce pro gre ss cont inued , if mor e slow ly

than in t he la st l oc al and A sse mbly e lec t ions. T h e

par t y ha s had signi ﬁcan t success in a t t rac t ing

tho se disa e cte d wi th Sinn F éin and t he DU P . It

suf fere d some di f f icultie s f indin g viabl e

candidate s. Ho wev er, paper candida tes wer e st ill

get ting 20 0 and 300 vo tes.

A s Al liance ad vance d, t he SDL P ha s ret r eated .

It s vote f ell by f ul ly 25 % . Ol d st ro nghol ds such a s

Nor th A r mag h and So uth D ow n have f alle n under

the Si nn Féin j ugger naut . Even mor e tha n

Unionism , the S DL P suf f er s demo gr aphic

pre ssur es. I t s vote is olde r, suer in g the r av age s

of tim e. 

Re c en t l y, I ndependent s and small par tie s have

su ere d. T he t r adit ional sq uee ze which w as t wo -

wa y is now t hree - w ay.

So, ther e wa s a cont r adic tor y elem ent to t he

local elect ions. In recent months the Nor th has

see n the bi gges t w ave of indu st r ial ac ti on in

year s. D espi te that , le f t- win g candida tes we re

sque eze d. Pe ople B efo re P ro ﬁt los t thr ee o f ﬁve

council lor s. A ll thr ee Le f t co uncillo rs on

Fe r managh an d Omagh D ist r ic t Counci l lost .

