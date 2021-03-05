Meghan Markle and the ABC sex-abuse scandal

By Joseph de Burca

Buckingham Palace has been sitting on a time-bomb since 2015: the ABC sex-abuse cover-up scandal.

The Palace is currently engaged in a most undignified war of words with the Duchess of Sussex (Meghan Markle). The ABC scandal could erupt merely if Markle decides to draw attention to it.

It is unlikely that she raised details of it during the interview she and her husband gave to Oprah Winfrey which is to be broadcast after the weekend.

The ABC scandal concerns the involvement of Buckingham Palace in the cover-up of the Jeffrey Epstein child-abuse scandal. Details of it can be found here: Judge a (future) king by his courtiers: Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, pawns in the cover-up of a transatlantic paedophile network.

Markle has already shown a streak of independence on this very issue. After the disastrous interview Prince Andrew gave to the BBC in 2019, she let it be known that she felt “uncomfortable” at his suggestion that he would have remember having slept with the then-17-year-old Virginia Roberts because sex, for a man, was a “positive act”.

Markle works with and supports charities which help sex-abuse victims. She is hardly sincere in her concern for abuse victims. If she were she would have drawn attention to the ABC scandal by now. In light of the Palace’s attempts to blacken her name by resuscitating claims she bullied her staff, she may decide to plunge the dagger out of pique.

