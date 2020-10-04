Obit(ch)uary: MI5’s friend in the media passes away. Journalist who cast doubt on the truth about the Kincora Boys’ Home scandal has died.

The legacy of Chris Ryder, the former Sunday Times (ST) journalist who passed away last Friday, is not one to be proud of: he was one of a number of journalists who helped MI5 and the RUC’s Special Branch cover up the rape of children who had fallen into the grip of a paedophile gang that revolved around Kincora Boys’ Home. Some of them were as young as 10-years of age.

His negligence also nearly led to the death of a British agent in the IRA called Louis Hammond in 1973. The Hammond fiasco appears to have acted as a catalyst which led to Ryder becoming one of MI5’s many assets in the Irish media.

By 1977 he was sending the following type of reports on his colleagues in the media to British Army HQ at Lisburn where MI5 had a station.

Ryder became a frequent visitor to the private dining (and drinking) area at the RUC’s Knocknagoney HQ where he rubbed shoulders with his friends in the RUC Special Branch and MI5.

When Ryder appeared at the Smithwick Tribunal he denied suggestions that he had worked for MI5. “That is what people of a Republican disposition have said against me – I did not know a soul in MI5.”

He also said that at “one point a person did approach me but I was not interested.”

RYDER AND HAMMOND

Ryder’s path would cross with that of Louis Hammond in 1973 courtesy of British Intelligence.

On May 13 1972 the British Army arrested Hammond, a Royal Irish Ranger deserter, at a barricade in the Slievegallion area of Andersonstown, West Belfast. Hammond had been born in 1954 and had grown up in Andersonstown.

Having joined the Army in 1970 , he had disappeared after a visit home in 1972. He opted to become a Military Reaction Force (MRF) spy instead of facing charges for desertion and IRA membership. The MRF had been set up by Brigadier Frank Kitson before he left NI in 1972. It was based at Palace Barracks, Holywood. It ran a network of informers and agents who identified IRA members who were then sought out by MRF assassination units.

Louis Hammond

After two other MRF agents, Seamus Wright and Kevin McKee, were lifted by the IRA (and later ‘disappeared’), Hammond was spirited to Liverpool.

That should have been the end of his entanglement with the intelligence services. However, the Psychological Operations [PSYOPS] unit at British Army HQ in Lisburn was engaged in an operation to sow dissent inside the Provisional IRA by planting stories that certain IRA members were embezzling the proceeds of robberies.

A document was prepared which was made to look like it had been written by a senior IRA member being held in Long Kesh. The plan was to pretend it had been intercepted by the security forces. It was addressed to the IRA’s Belfast Commander, Seamus Twomey, and named IRA members who had allegedly misappropriated funds.

It would not appear that Ryder was an asset of Her Majesty at this stage as an elaborate ruse was mounted to convince him that the Long Kesh forgery was genuine. The forgery was passed to Ryder who alerted The Sunday Times in London. The ST delegated Ryder and Paul Eddy, another journalist, to investigate the story.

The teenage Hammond was now brought back into play. He was ordered to contact Ryder and reveal he had been the Intelligence Officer of the Provisional IRA’s E Company in Riverdale and was prepared to sell him information about IRA embezzlement. To Ryder, it appeared that Hammond was corroborating what was in the Long Kesh document.

Ryder published an article in the ST which quoted an unnamed “former Intelligence Officer from E Company” as the paper’s source. The IRA quickly realised it was Hammond and ascertained that he was back in Belfast. He was lured to a house in the Markets district and interrogated for three days after which he was shot three times in the head and once in the stomach. Yet he somehow managed to survive albeit partially paralysed and blind in one eye.

Ryder and the ST were clearly negligent in revealing that their information had come from a “former Intelligence Officer from E Company”.

Following the publication of the story, the IRA considered killing Ryder. Ed Moloney has revealed on his Broken Elbow blog that they were talked out of this by a journalist – still alive and therefore unnamed – who advised this would backfire on them by alienating the media.

The intelligence services decided not to take any chance with Ryder’s safety and moved him and his family to a house at Butlins Holiday Camp in Bognor Regis temporarily. They were then taken to Manchester for a number of years from where he continued to report on Northern Ireland matters.

RYDER AND THE KINCORA COVER-UP

By the mid-1980s Ryder had become an instrument of the so-called ‘Ultra’ right-wing faction which was in control of MI5. They despised the late Sir Maurice Oldfield, the former Chief of MI6 who had reported some of their excesses to the British Prime Minister Harold Wilson. Although Oldfield had died in 1981, they used Ryder to expose details about Oldfield’s homosexuality.

Maurice Oldfield

Ryder published a story on 26 April 1987 which claimed that Oldfield had been involved in “an incident in a public house” in 1980 during his brief tenure as Margaret Thatcher’s Security Co-ordinator in Northern Ireland. It was alleged that Oldfield had been engaged in an incident with another man in the toilets of the Highwayman public house which had led to a complaint. Ryder did not speak to a single person who had worked at the pub at the time. Bob Parker of Channel 4 News, however, tracked down each and every person who had and they all denied any knowledge of the alleged incident. The police at a local and national level also denied it had happened.

At the time MI5 was coming under pressure from some branches of the British media, such as Private Eye, about its involvement in the smearing, blackmail and exploitation of influential Loyalist figures who had been involved in the abuse of boys, some of whom had been residents at Kincora Boys’ Home.

The Ultras and many in the press knew that Oldfield was engaged in this sort of behaviour in London so the planting of a fictitious story about Northern Ireland must have had a purpose. The piece in the ST has all the appearance of a warning to MI6 that it was very much in its interest to deploy its political and media influence to suppress the story.

That Oldfield was involved in the Kincora scandal is no longer a secret. MI6 finally revealed that he was a friend of Joseph Mains, the Warden of Kincora, when it provided a limited amount of information about Oldfield to the Hart Inquiry in 2016. Curiously, Hart still concluded that MI6 knew nothing about Kincora.

The reporting of the Kincora scandal in Ryder’s 1989 book on the RUC, ‘A Force Under Fire’ was misleading and dishonest. For a start, he claimed that 300 of the 400 Kincora inmates had been traced and interviewed claiming that it was “an enquiry that required unusual discretion, for many of [the former residents], settled in jobs, married and with children, had put their unhappy memories behind them”. On the contrary, at least one boy was assaulted by an RUC officer in Preston, England, and told that he would be arrested for homosexual offences if he returned to Belfast to testify during the trial of the Kincora staff. He was one of the boys who had been abused by prominent figures. There were at least seven other boys in his circumstances. None of them were asked to give evidence.

Ryder used his book to try to dismiss rumours of a wider scandal.

“Instead of settling the matter, the [1981 Kincora] court case gave rise to a series of sensational newspaper allegations that Kincora was the centre of the top people’s vice-ring, which included senior members of the British administration in Northern Ireland. They were said to have orchestrated an official cover-up to protect themselves because the alleged homosexual high-jinks were used by the British security services to blackmail prominent politicians for intelligence purposes”.

Yet this is exactly what happened.

Overall, Ryder’s interpretation of what happened at Kincora is also quite disturbing. The Kincora scandal did not involve “homosexual high-jinks”. That phrase must have been deeply offensive to homosexual people. Kincora involved the abuse of underage boys. Why Ryder tried to equate the rape of underage boys (some as young as 10) with homosexuality is deeply troubling.

A number of the boys who were raped later committed suicide. “High-jinks” hardly was an appropriate phrase to use. Yet, to read Ryder, one would be give the impression that they were all gainfully employed and happily married with children.

Despite a mountain of evidence which had accumulated by the time Ryder published his book in 1989 he nonetheless claimed that “conclusive evidence to justify the most sensational of [the rumours] has still not emerged”.

Kincora Boys’ Home

Worse still, he gave his full support to the report furnished by Sir George Terry. At the time Terry furnished his report, it was immediately apparent that it was a cover-up. Despite the fact that Judge Anthony Hart was clearly out of his depth while conducting his Kincora enquiry, even he could not avoid the conclusion that Terry had lied.

Ryder’s description of the Terry report is as follows:

“In October 1983 Sir George Terry reported on his investigation. He said that no evidence of a top people’s vice-ring had been uncovered; that there were no grounds for any further prosecutions; and that the RUC had handled the earlier complaint satisfactorily”.

RYDER AND FRED HOLROYD

Fred Holroyd (left); Robert Nairac (right)

Also in the 1980s, Ryder was involved in an attempt to discredit Fred Holroyd. Holroyd was a former military intelligence officer who provided the media with details about British Intelligence dirty tricks in Northern Ireland.

He was one of those who blew the whistle about Robert Nairac.

He revealed how Nairac had been involved in the murder of John Green in the Republic of Ireland. Holroyd had evidence to back up his claim: a colour photograph of Green which Nairac had taken after his murder. Holroyd gave a copy of the photograph to the RUC which never returned it. Instead they circulated a black and white copy of Green’s corpse which had been taken by the Garda.

Ryder tried to discredit Holroyd by claiming that he had made up the story and that the photograph he had spoken about was in fact the black and white one taken by the Garda. Fortunately for the truth, another journalist called Barry Penrose, who had written many articles about Holroyd, managed to convince the ST that the piece was nothing more than “black propaganda” and it was not published.

RYDER AND GERRY FITT

Ryder wrote a biography of Gerry Fitt called ‘Fighting Fitt’ in 2006. Ryder reported that Fitt had not had anything to do with pleas by Northern Nationalists to the Irish government in Dublin for arms. On the contrary, Fitt had been to the forefront of those demanding guns from the Irish.

Ryder is far from the only high-profile journalist who worked for MI5. He is certainly not the only one who deceived the public about aspects of the Kincora scandal.

Ryder’s true legacy is that he abused his position as a journalist and author to suppress the truth about a paedophile network which brutally raped children. Some of the victims went on to commit suicide while the vice ring survived and people like Margaret Thatcher’s private secretary Sir Peter Morrison MP continued raping children for decades.