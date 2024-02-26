MILLION-DOLLAR MANN

4 F ebruary /Mar ch 2024 February /March 2024 5

woul d vote f or it in 1 993: in addit ion to B r uto n,

nine ou t of th e 12 FG Counc illor s w ho wo uld t alk

to the ir par t y ’ s inter nal In quir y in 2000

admit ted re cei vin g mone y f r om M onar ch or

Fr ank Du nlop (or bo th) in th e 1 99 1 -1 993 per i od

whe n I wa s conce r ne d wi th t he Ch er r y wood

vote.

Mona rch’s boss , Phil M onahan , had told m e

he wa s pa yin g Coun cillo rs f or r ezo nings a nd

tha t many of t he F i ne Gael er s wou ld vote

agains t it in 1 992 but in f a vour (w hen i t re ally

counte d ) in 1 993.

Mona rch w a s duly f oun d by t he t r ibunal to

have obt ained t he re zoning cor r upt ly. Dur ing

the 1 997 gene r al ele c tio n camp aign , the p ar t y

re ceiv ed a f ur the r chequ e for £3,800 f r om

Monarch Proper ties.

L ater B r uto n said he ha d not t r ie d to “ wh ip”

F ine Gael Councillors on 78- member Dublin

Coun t y Co uncil t hou gh he had p re ssur ed his 1 9

par t y co uncill or s to ac t cohe ren tl y w hen he me t

the m in Se ptemb er 1 993: Councill or Mar y

Muld oon t old him t hat ac t ing coh ere nt ly w ould

re quire t he min or it y of non -r ezo ner s mo vin g to

back t he major it y of r ez oner s .

T he Council rezone d the Monarch lands

shor tl y af ter wards , in N ove mber 1 993.

Accor ding to l eaﬂ et s w e pro duced a t the t ime

FG v ote d 7:7 on the up -zoning i n 1 9 92. By 1 993

the ir vote w as 12: 5 in f avo ur. Why did s o many

chang e the ir minds? T he tor p id tr i bunal ne ver

a s k e d ”.

T he be gr u dger s w ill s ay V illage only pr inted

this af ter po or J ohn Br u ton’s death bu t of

cour se w e pr inte d it be fo re to o.

MI LLIO N-DO LLAR MANN

Michae l Mann , a pro minen t clima te scie ntis t

and occ asi onal cont r ibu tor to V ill age , w a s

accus ed b y r ight- w ing blo gge rs , R and Simbe rg

and Mar k S tey n , of ac ademic f raud , and

compar ed to an i nf amou s child mol es tor.

Mann, a p rof ess or at t he Uni ver si t y o f

Penn sy l vania , f am ous f or his “ hocke y s tick ”

gr aph pr edic t ing a sha r p r ise in g lobal

tempe r at ure s, w a s aw arde d $ 1,000 in

def amatio n damages agains t Simberg and $ 1 m

agains t Ste y n by a jur y in Washin g ton DC ,

endin g 1 2 year s o f lit igat ion .

DE FA M AS IN N

Village has lo ng de nied t hat t her e’s much of a

pro blem w it h Ir eland ’s defam ati on law s t houg h

tha t is not a v iew t he jo ur nalis t ic es ta blishme nt

favour s. Village ’s publisher, Or mond Qua y

Pub lishing , has ne ver p aid def am ati on

damage s in t went y year s of pub lica tio n, S o

V illag er is incl ined to f ee l the m edia ar e mak ing

a meal ou t of Sinn F éin’s procl iv it ies f or

def amati on wr i t s.

Fo r a st ar t the ot her pa r ties’ r eco rd is

compar ab le. A s w it h Sinn Fé in, mo st c as es

don’ t get p ushe d a s f ar as r es olu tio n in cour t.

IA D FÉIN

Cowe n

Ne wl y minte d cur r en t Eur ope an Pa r liame nt

candi date and F F T D Bar r y Cow en thr ea tene d

the Sunday T ime s if it p ublishe d de tai ls o f

dr iv ing o  ence s. T hey wen t ahead and i n 2020

publish ed any wa y but Co wen w ent a wa y as he

alw ay s doe s.

While w e’re o n abou t def amin g Cow ens ,

V illag er has r ea son t o belie ve a sig niﬁ cant

por tio n of Br ian C owe n’s rehabili ta tio n bill s are

bein g picked u p by a we ll- k now n bu ilder.

Shoc kin g. T ha t we’d say it an d tha t he’d do it.

By rne

F F T D T h oma s By r ne, junior minis ter f or tou r ism,

a soli citor, told L MFM in L ou th in 2020 he wa s

“consult ing w it h his so licit or s” ab out c laims

made by p ar t y ac t iv ist Ke n McF adden , tha t he

had leake d po or Bar r y C owe n’ s dr i vin g

tr a nsgr es sions bu t , he sa id, “a s som eon e who

has w or ked on d ef amat ion c a ses , th ese t hing s

take up all o f your t ime ” so he dis cre dit ingl y did

not hing. I n 201 3 , By r ne claime d he had be en

gr ossl y def ame d by in ter ne t giant G oo gle a f ter

it pub lished a p ic tur e of con vic te d sol icito r

T homa s B y r ne , of th e same na me, alo ngside

the p oli tician’s pro ﬁ le o n the G oo gle k no wle dg e

gr aph. I ncide nt ally t hat s eco nd, t hiev in g,

soli citor w ho s tole €52 m f r om th e bank s — t he

bigge s t the f t in the hist or y of the s t ate — w as

in cla ss w it h Village ’s e d i t or.

By r ne II wa s

jail ed.

S o w a s

‘cocaine ’ Jim, f rom

the s ame cl ass i n

UC D L aw. He

rob bed t he ba nk

he wor ke d in, in

the l ate ei ght ies .

A n d m o r e

re cent ly Ju dge G er ard O ’ Br ien , als o in tha t

cla ss of ’8 6, wa s conv ic ted o f se ver al cou nt s of

se xual a ss ault a nd aw ait s s enten cing .

Br ian Cow en w as in a di  eren t year in t he

same f a cult y but of co ur se ha s ne ver ne ede d to

be conv ic te d of any thing .

Tr o y

In 2022 dodg y F F ju nior minis ter Ro ber t T ro y,

who ha d inaccur ate ly ﬁ led his O ire acht a s

re gis ter of me mbe rs ’ inter es t s do cume nt s ,

issued a l egal t hr eat aga inst t he Di tch

websi te, de mandin g re solu ti on wi thi n 24

hour s . But he r esi gne d as minis ter an d did a

Bar r y Co wen o n it .

An d bef or e this g over nment :

Leddy

In 201 9, a F ine G ael coun cillor a nd cons ti tue nc y

ally o f T aois each L eo Var adk ar ini tiate d

pro cee dings a gains t a Sinn Fé in ac ti v ist .

Counc illor Ted Le ddy r ep res ent s Cas tl ek noc k ,

a sea t once held b y Var adk ar, claime d Sinn Fé in

ac ti vis t A lan D onnell y def amed him in a

Facebo ok p ost w hich he s ay s led to a de at h

thr eat an d othe r “odiou s mat ters ” .

Fahey

Fo r mer j unior minis ter F r ank Fahe y, rece ive d

aro und €1 50,000 f rom the I rish D aily M ail , af ter

a 2006 r ep or t wr ongl y r epor ted he w a s accu sed

in the D áil of hav in g bee n invo lve d in t a x

ev asio n.

Gallagher

F F pr esiden tial c andida te Sean G alla gher

under s ta ndabl y sued R T É af ter it s 201 1

ele ct ion de bate w her e f al se cl aims abo ut

bro w n enve lop es we re ph oned i n. He r epu tedl y

net ted € 1 30,00 0 f r om th e nat ional br oadc a ste r

but M ichael D n et ted the P re siden c y.

Cooper Flynn

F F T D Be ver ley F ly nn g ot a €1 .2 5 m lega l bill

whe n she f aile d in her li bel ac t ion ag ains t RT É

af ter Char lie B ird r ep or ted in 1 998 tha t F l yn n

had enco ur age d pe ople to e va de ta x while

wor k in g as a ﬁ nancial adv ise r wi th N ati onal

Ir ish Ba nk . T he Hi gh Cour t fo und in 2001 tha t

eve n th ough sh e hadn’ t encou r age d the

par ticul ar pe rs on impl icate d, sh e had ad vis ed

oth er s, and R T É had t her ef or e not damag ed he r

rep ut at ion. T he class a c t wa s st ill p ay ing it o 

a dec ade la ter !

Reynolds

Fo r mer F F T aoiseach A lb er t Rey no lds to ok the

Sunday T ime s all t he wa y to th e Hou se o f Lor ds

in 2000 a f ter it s Br it ish e dit ions all ege d t hat he

had misle d and, in e  ect , l ied to t he Dáil in

1 9 94 at t he tim e the F ianna Fáil- L ab our

coali tio n collap sed a nd Rey n olds r esig ned a s

T aoise ach to be r epl aced b y John B r uton . T he

se t t leme nt s ta temen t said: “ While t he Sunda y

T ime s bel ieve d th at th e Dail and t he coal it ion

L abo ur Pa r t y wer e not mad e awa re of all

rel ev ant inf or ma tio n, it a ccept s Mr R ey nol ds’

ass ur ance t hat he did n ot lie to t hem . We re gr et

any dis t re ss or em bar r a ssme nt c aus ed . Mr

Rey no lds accep t s tha t the ar tic le wa s no t

publish ed mali ciou sly ” .

Fin gal Count y Council

In 1 996 1 7 Fi ngal co unt y councillo r s, mo st l y F F

and F G, s ued f or me r Dubl in Cor p or at ion

spoke sper s on No el C ar r oll and R T E f or sla nder

af ter he made a damag ing comm ent ab ou t the ir

land r ezo ning ac t iv it ie s on T he L a te L ate Sho w.

Dublin County Council

But p er haps t he dadd y of al l F ianna G ael