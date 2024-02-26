4 February/March 2024 February/March 2024 5
would vote for it in 1993: in addition to Bruton,
nine out of the 12 FG Councillors who would talk
to their party’s internal Inquiry in 2000
admitted receiving money from Monarch or
Frank Dunlop (or both) in the 1991-1993 period
when I was concerned with the Cherrywood
vote.
Monarch’s boss, Phil Monahan, had told me
he was paying Councillors for rezonings and
that many of the Fine Gaelers would vote
against it in 1992 but in favour (when it really
counted) in 1993.
Monarch was duly found by the tribunal to
have obtained the rezoning corruptly. During
the 1997 general election campaign, the party
received a further cheque for £3,800 from
Monarch Properties.
Later Bruton said he had not tried to “whip”
Fine Gael Councillors on 78-member Dublin
County Council though he had pressured his 19
party councillors to act coherently when he met
them in September 1993: Councillor Mary
Muldoon told him that acting coherently would
require the minority of non-rezoners moving to
back the majority of rezoners.
The Council rezoned the Monarch lands
shortly afterwards, in November 1993.
According to leaﬂ ets we produced at the time
FG voted 7:7 on the up-zoning in 1992. By 1993
their vote was 12:5 in favour. Why did so many
change their minds? The torpid tribunal never
asked”.
The begrudgers will say Village only printed
this after poor John Bruton’s death but of
course we printed it before too.
MILLION-DOLLAR MANN
Michael Mann, a prominent climate scientist
and occasional contributor to Village, was
accused by right-wing bloggers, Rand Simberg
and Mark Steyn, of academic fraud, and
compared to an infamous child molestor.
Mann, a professor at the University of
Pennsylvania, famous for his “hockey stick”
graph predicting a sharp rise in global
temperatures, was awarded $1,000 in
defamation damages against Simberg and $1m
against Steyn by a jury in Washington DC,
ending 12 years of litigation.
DEFAMASINN
Village has long denied that there’s much of a
problem with Ireland’s defamation laws though
that is not a view the journalistic establishment
favours. Village’s publisher, Ormond Quay
Publishing, has never paid defamation
damages in twenty years of publication, So
Villager is inclined to feel the media are making
a meal out of Sinn Féin’s proclivities for
defamation writs.
For a start the other parties’ record is
comparable. As with Sinn Féin, most cases
don’t get pushed as far as resolution in court.
IAD FÉIN
Cowen
Newly minted current European Parliament
candidate and FF TD Barry Cowen threatened
the Sunday Times if it published details of
driving o ences. They went ahead and in 2020
published anyway but Cowen went away as he
always does.
While we’re on about defaming Cowens,
Villager has reason to believe a signiﬁ cant
portion of Brian Cowen’s rehabilitation bills are
being picked up by a well-known builder.
Shocking. That we’d say it and that he’d do it.
Byrne
FF TD Thomas Byrne, junior minister for tourism,
a solicitor, told LMFM in Louth in 2020 he was
“consulting with his solicitors” about claims
made by party activist Ken McFadden, that he
had leaked poor Barry Cowen’s driving
transgressions but, he said, “as someone who
has worked on defamation cases, these things
take up all of your time” so he discreditingly did
nothing. In 2013, Byrne claimed he had been
grossly defamed by internet giant Google after
it published a picture of convicted solicitor
Thomas Byrne, of the same name, alongside
the politician’s proﬁ le on the Google knowledge
graph. Incidentally that second, thieving,
solicitor who stole €52m from the banks — the
biggest theft in the history of the state — was
in class with Village’s editor.
Byrne II was
jailed.
S o w a s
‘cocaine’ Jim, from
the same class in
UCD Law. He
robbed the bank
he worked in, in
the late eighties.
And more
recently Judge Gerard O’Brien, also in that
class of ’86, was convicted of several counts of
sexual assault and awaits sentencing.
Brian Cowen was in a di erent year in the
same faculty but of course has never needed to
be convicted of anything.
Troy
In 2022 dodgy FF junior minister Robert Troy,
who had inaccurately ﬁ led his Oireachtas
register of members’ interests documents,
issued a legal threat against the Ditch
website, demanding resolution within 24
hours. But he resigned as minister and did a
Barry Cowen on it.
And before this government:
Leddy
In 2019, a Fine Gael councillor and constituency
ally of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar initiated
proceedings against a Sinn Féin activist.
Councillor Ted Leddy represents Castleknock,
a seat once held by Varadkar, claimed Sinn Féin
activist Alan Donnelly defamed him in a
Facebook post which he says led to a death
threat and other “odious matters”.
Fahey
Former junior minister Frank Fahey, received
around €150,000 from the Irish Daily Mail, after
a 2006 report wrongly reported he was accused
in the Dáil of having been involved in tax
evasion.
Gallagher
FF presidential candidate Sean Gallagher
understandably sued RTÉ after its 2011
election debate where false claims about
brown envelopes were phoned in. He reputedly
netted €130,000 from the national broadcaster
but Michael D netted the Presidency.
Cooper Flynn
FF TD Beverley Flynn got a €1.25m legal bill
when she failed in her libel action against RTÉ
after Charlie Bird reported in 1998 that Flynn
had encouraged people to evade tax while
working as a ﬁ nancial adviser with National
Irish Bank. The High Court found in 2001 that
even though she hadn’t encouraged the
particular person implicated, she had advised
others, and RTÉ had therefore not damaged her
reputation. The class act was still paying it o
a decade later!
Reynolds
Former FF Taoiseach Albert Reynolds took the
Sunday Times all the way to the House of Lords
in 2000 after its British editions alleged that he
had misled and, in e ect, lied to the Dáil in
1994 at the time the Fianna Fáil-Labour
coalition collapsed and Reynolds resigned as
Taoiseach to be replaced by John Bruton. The
settlement statement said: “While the Sunday
Times believed that the Dail and the coalition
Labour Party were not made aware of all
relevant information, it accepts Mr Reynolds’
assurance that he did not lie to them. We regret
any distress or embarrassment caused. Mr
Reynolds accepts that the article was not
published maliciously”.
Fingal County Council
In 1996 17 Fingal county councillors, mostly FF
and FG, sued former Dublin Corporation
spokesperson Noel Carroll and RTE for slander
after he made a damaging comment about their
land rezoning activities on The Late Late Show.
Dublin County Council
But perhaps the daddy of all Fianna Gael