Mulholland Drivel

Mac Gio lla E asb uig. “ I t is a long w ay f r om t he

spir it of M acG ill, t he ‘na v v y p oe t ’ , w ho spoke o ut

for t he wo r kin g cla sse s and t he oppr ess ed in

boo k s like ‘C hildre n Of T he Dea d End ’” .

So w hy do es t he Sc hool p er sis t?

Even b efo re t he pan demic , th e MacG ill Sc hoo l

wa s cr it icis ed a s “male , pale an d st ale”, and

tho ugh i t has g one so me wa y to addr ess i t s

one time g ender im balance , th e cr it icism s till

holds.

It c an be ar gue d the S cho ol los t it s l us t re ov er

a dec ade ag o. T he t ipping p oint ma y have b een

20 1 5, whe n Enda Ke nny w as gr ee ted b y wa ter-

char ge pr otes tor s o ut side t he Hig hlands H otel .

Glen tie s wa s no lo nger a ‘s afe s pace’ f or many

in the p oli tic al cla ss .

T he S choo l, u suall y sc hedul ed imme diatel y

af ter t he Dáil shu t dow n f or t he summe r, allowe d

eve r yo ne to dec ompre ss . A s a bo nus , the

new spap er s, de pr iv ed of dail y cop y f r om

Leins ter H ou se , could of ten be r elie d on f or f ull -

page co ver a ge. T his g ave i t an inﬂ uen ce not so

much f r om w ho w as lis tenin g in th e audience s,

but f r om w ho re ad it t he fol low ing day i n the I rish

T imes .

T her e wa s a bu z z abo ut t he place f or th e

wee k , and onl y abo ut t hre e place s to bump in to

eve r yo ne, w hich ga ve it a cr ow ded int imac y a s

poli tic ians and po lit ical co r re spo ndent s j ost le d

wi th r et ire d civ il s er v ant s and p olit ic s ge ek s

orde r ing a ﬁ nal ro und be for e clo sing.

Ne wspa per s hav e decl ined since t hen t oo, a s

audience s mov e to digi tal n ew sfe ed s. Co ver ag e

this ye ar wa s r educe d to a sol it ar y dail y ar t icle.

In th e pos t- Twi t ter e r a, M acG ill fe el s like a ver y

la st cen tur y wa y to do t hings , an ant iqua ted

inﬂ uencer pat ter n.

T her e wa s a t ime wh en th e summer w a s ﬁ lle d

wi th t hese f es ti v als . Y e at s Inte r nat ional in Sli go,

Mer r iman in Cl are , Humb er t , P ar ne ll, H ew it t ,

Hopk ins , Go ldsmit h, Gr eav es , Kenne dy. Som e

have f all en by t he w aysid e, t houg h many c ar r y

on, adr i f t o f publi c consci ousn ess . Som ehow,

agains t th e odds , fo r now, Ma cGill p er sist s .

Mulh ollan d ex pr es sing t he hope h e woul d be

able to v isit in p er son n ex t year.

T he f ollo wing d ay sa w Stephe n Collin s in

conve rs at ion w it h Michae l McD owe ll on t he

st age , and a dis cus sion on N or t her n I rel and and

the f u tu re. S ome ti mes , the H ighla nds Ho tel ca n

fe el like a P ro gr essi ve D emo cr at s sc hool

re union, a s w hen Cox an d McD ow ell ming le in a

cro wd w it h Stephe n Collins , au thor o f ‘ Brea kin g

the M ould ’ , and t he near es t t hing t he PD s eve r

had to a Bo sw ell .

T he ﬁ nal day fea tur ed d ebate s on cl imate

chang e and A . I. T he Ir ish e conom y, the EU,

China , Ru ssia, a nd Se amus H eane y al so

featured.

So w hat is t he poi nt of t his fes t iv al?

Lo ok ing t hro ugh t he pro gr amm e, t here is a

mar ked p olit ical s lant . Le f t-leani ng pol it icians

and comme nt ator s ar e a r ar it y on t he main

stage .

“ T he re is a ne o -li ber al , r ig ht win g bia s” , s ays

local indepe ndent Councillor Micheal Chol m

T

he l oc als c all it t he w hite t ro us er s

fes t iv al . A name ear ned f or s ome of

the unusual and unconventional

sar to r ial choice s of t he mos tl y gr ey -

hai red at ten dees.

T he Ma cGill S ummer S cho ol , r un by f or m er

RT É p ro ducer and e ditor J oe M ulhol land , is now

in it s 43rd year, st ill shuﬄ in g alon g in the sm all

Wes t Done gal to w n of Glen tie s. T he f es ti v al

o ce, a sm all shopf ro nt in t he middle of t he

single s t re et t ow n, ne st le s amon g a par ade o f

pubs f es toone d in G A A colo ur s, f a st f oo d

takea wa ys , cor n er shops , and t he ine vi ta ble

Ap ache piz z a r es taur a nt .

Des pite it s l ong ev it y, the fe s ti val ha s no t on

the sur f ace insp ire d any ancill ar y ac t iv it ies in

the to w n. Bar s an d res t aur ant s m ay ben eﬁ t , b ut

the re ar e no s tor es o er ing dis coun t s to Mac Gill

ticke t holde r s, no p ub cal led M acGil ls or T he

Dead E nd, o r eve n Rat P it . In co nt r as t , t w o shops

on the m ain st r ee t pro udly c ar r y t he wo rd

Lú ghnas a in t heir name s, c ashin g in on t he

2 5-ye ar-o ld succes s of the M er y l St r eep v ehicle

Dancin g at L úghna sa (1 998). T he ﬁ lm w as sho t

near b y, and the ﬁ c t ional Ba lly be g, f eat ure d in

se ver al of B r ian Fr iel ’s work s, is w idel y bel iev ed

to be Gle nt ies .

T he t heme of t his yea r ’s summer sc hool w a s

‘A New Glo bal Or der : P re car io us & Da nger ou s?’,

a ti tle w hich si t s uncomf or t abl y clos e to the N ew

Wor ld Or der co nspir ac y t heo r y. It ’s unlikely

tho ugh , that t he Hi ghlan ds Hote l will b e the

bir thpl ace of a Totali ta r ian Singl e Wor ld

Gover nment.

T he ﬁ r s t af ter n oon o pene d wi th a sp ee ch by

L ar y sa Ge r asko, U kr ania n ambas sad or to

Ire land . Fo r mer P D lea der, Pa t Cox , ga ve a

pre sen ta tion o n his tr a vel s to t he emba t t led

count r y b ot h bef or e and af ter t he Ru ssian

inv asio n in 2022. Duri ng his spe ech , the M EP

and fo r mer R T É pr es ente r re calle d ho w wide ly

tr a velle d P at r ick Ma cGill w a s, bu t alt hou gh he

ment ione d tha t Mac Gill had w r it ten an ar t icle o n

tr enc h war f ar e and his W W I ser vice w it h th e

Lon don Ir ish R iﬂ e s, h e did not me nti on th e Ir ish

wr i ter al so w or ked f or t he Br it ish War D epar t me nt

as a pr op agandis t .

On t he se cond nig ht US con gr essman B ren dan

Boy le ga ve th e annual Jo hn Hume l ec t ure . T he

Ir ish -A me r ican s on of a D one gal emig r ant sp oke

via in ter ne t link f r om Wa shing ton , wi th

