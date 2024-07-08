Nationalism, a scourge

4 July-August 

Na tio nalism , a s c our ge

EDITORIAL

Nationalism wears old clothes

In light of c omment s received

af ter public ation f rom Gr ipt .ie

abo ut o ur cov er s tor y in t he la s t

edi ti on, w e ack no wl ed ge and

have c han ged i n the o nlin e ver -

sion a nu mbe r of min or

inacc ur aci es; w e re mov ed an

inacc ur ate r ef er ence t o Gr ipt

f ailin g to ap olo gis e to E amo n

R y an ove r th e aw ard ing o f a

bic yc le - hir e cont r a c t, t ha t Gr ip t

had w r ong ly s aid w a s nep ot is -

tic ; and w e dele te d an

inac cur ate statement that John

Mc Guir k h ad ei the r mis t akenl y

or dish one st l y clai med t ha t Le o

Var adk ar ha d inte r vene d in th e

as y lum a ppli cat io n of t he A lge -

rian to whom Gript wr ongly

at t ribu ted the Par nell S quare

st abbing.

We als o cor rec te d th e st a te -

men t: " 47% of mis inf or ma ti on

and dis inf or ma ti on acr os s a

r ang e of ho tb ut t on iss ues c ame

f r om ju st t wo alte r na ti ve me dia

out le t s, G r ipt an d T he Li ber a l.

ie, w it h Gr i pt re cei v ing 30% o f

all social -me dia shares" which

wa s ba se d on a mi sre adin g of

the I SD r ep or t 'Uis ce Faoi

Thalamh An Investigation Into

the O nli ne Mis - and D isinf or -

mat ion E cos ys te m in Ir el and'

whi ch ac t uall y s ta tes t hat 3 0%

of me dia sha re s, o f any k ind ,

wi thi n wha t th e ISD r ef er red to

as " t he mis a nd disi nfo r ma tio n

ecosys tem" c ome s from Gr ipt.

T

HE D A NG ER w i t h

Nat ionalism a s a

polic y is that it te lls

you who go v e r n s

you (your Nation

thr oug h it s go ver nm ent ) not

how you a re go ver ned (wha t

your g ove r nmen t ’s policies

are). T he pr oble m wi th t hat is

that day - to -da y gover nment

ae c t s pe ople t hro ugh t he ho w not t he wh o.

Nat ionalism d oes n’t he lp wi th t hat .

Once y ou’ ve go t your i ndepe nden ce, w hich is

cer tainl y a big dea l, N ati onalism pr ov ide s no

guide . It is poli tic all y sel f- er asi ng, v acuo us .

Repub lican ism is no be t te r in this r esp ec t t han

Nat ionalis m since it pr ov ide s no guide o nce a coun -

tr y ge t s r id of i t s mon arch or emperor , the pr ima r y

tar ge t s of Re public anism.

Nat ionalism allow s lef t - w ing an d r ight - win g,

conser v ati ve, l iber al , xenophobic ; and indee d eve -

r y thin g el se , all at t he sam e time .

In I rel and, N ati onalism ga ve us t he par ti es th at

emer ge d f r om our in depe ndence f rom th e UK .

T hat was b ad eno ugh. F ine Gael and F ianna Fáil

st and f or li t t le. W hile th at ha s allow ed t hem to

make a sor t of incr eme nt al pro gr ess in p olic ies th at

has no t be en ev iden t in many o ther count ries , it

has al s o held t hem bac k f r om imagina ti ve or r ad i -

cal p olicie s, su ch as t he one s this ma ga zine

espo us es and t hat t his, n ow r ich , coun tr y ne eds

and deser ves .

It p re vente d th em represen ting solidly and per

-

manently Socialism . Or e quali t y an d sus ta inabili t y

and accountabilit y . O r Quali t y of Lif e. Or i ndeed

any thing el se co nsiste nt t his maga zine — or

anyo ne el se — consi der s good .

If a par t y is ide olo gic al in any w ay i t can n o

long er r eall y claim to b e pr imar il y eit her N ati onal -

ist or R epubl ican .

Rude as i t may so und, f or V illage Nat ionalis t s

and Rep ublic ans are p oli tic al slut s .

T h ey ’re missing the o ppor tu nit y to choos e a

tr anscen dent idea s- ba sed p lat f or m o r ideo log y

that would dr i ve their at t it ude to par t icular issues ,

and opt imise t he li ves o f the c it izenr y. Of cour se

the y ca n impro vis e one , but t he y are at a d isad va n -

ta ge to th ose w hos e guiding i deol og y gi ve s the m

the ir clear pl at f or m .

Wor se , the vac uums at t he hear t of Na tio nalism

and Rep ublic anism cr eate an op ening f or t he dis

-

tor tion o f agen das b y f r ailt y, mediocri t y,

inconsis tenc y, ve ste d inter es t s and cor rup tion .

T hat vacuum wa s ﬁlled in Ir eland b y the C hurc h,

by th e gomb eens , by t he mohai r-suit ed proper t y

spec ulat or s and the G alw ay te nt .

Nat ionalism pr ov ided no bulw ar k .

In t he la st t hir t y ye ar s Sinn

Fé in has be come a maj or

nati onalis tic f orce in Ir ish p ol -

it ics . It s eem ed like i t would

be so cialis t . But le t ’s be

clear : it no l ong er deﬁn es

it se lf a s soc ialis t , so it ha s

stopped being socialist .

I t ’s not r eally even clear

tha t for e x ample on i mmigr a -

tion , on hate l egisl at ion, on pr op er t y t a x , or on

econ omic and s ocial p olic y in N or ther n Irel and, i t

isn’t in p ar t….co nser v ati ve.

Sinn Fé in f udg ed it s p olic ies on im migr at ion , th e

aspi r ation al € 300 ,000 Dublin house - price, re-run -

ning t he car e re fe rend um, me et ing Bi den w hile he

f unds t he w ar in Ga za . It ’s talk in g to Dav y ’ s St ock

-

bro ker s and John ny Ronan .

Nat ionalism has t aken i t in precis el y the s ame

shif ting , impro vis ed dir ec t ion F ianna F á il and F ine

Gael ha ve gone , a nd tha t ’s befor e it ’s even s er ve d

in gov er nme nt in t he Republic .

It s Nat ionali sm has b een t oxi c for i t. ( I t ’s n o t

eve n adv anci ng th e Unite d Ir eland m ost o f us ul ti -

matel y w ant fo r pr ac tic al r eas ons since b orde r s get

in the way . T he bes t poli tic s to uni te Ire land is

patience , to w ai t for m omen tum an d avoid a p re -

dict able Unionist bac kla sh .)

It is t her ef ore di cul t to be s anguin e abou t th e

cur r ent r ise of s ome ind iv idual s, an d par tie s like

Indep ende nt Ir elan d and th e Ir ish Nat ional P ar t y,

tha t wan t to be mor e nat ionalis t ic ( by w hich t he y

mean more an ti- immigr ant ) than Sinn Fé in and a

lot mo re ant i- immig r ant t han F ianna Fái l and F ine

Gael.

Fo r Village the y ar e all a re gr essi on. Sinn F éin

r isk s bein g F ianna Fá il for sl ow lea r ner s . T he A nt i-

Immigrant Nationali s t p ar ties r isk be ing Sinn F éin

for sl ow lea r ner s .

T he y risk i gnor in g the l ess ons fo r f as ter lea r ner s

of 100 year s since th e for mation o f the S ation and

it s ﬁr s t poli tic al par ti es. I t ’s not so much t he ne w

for ces ke ep ste aling t he clo the s of t he older o nes

as t hat t hey al l ﬁnish up wea r ing t he old cl othe s.

Nat ionalism h as he ld back F ianna Fáil and F in e

Gael , it ha s r ecent l y cor r upte d Sinn F éin. T he nut t y

r ight h ave it t ightest now and ar e welco me to it .

Ideall y it s to xic it y will ult imatel y alie nate ev er y -

bod y, leav ing an is ol ated l as t man s ta nding , the

Nazi-un iformed Justi n Barret t.

We nee d a subs tan ti ve po lit ic s. Ju s t conce din g

tha t is a st ar t, a s t ar t that op ens en dless o ppor tu

-

nit ies , of whi ch Village ’s agenda is ju st o ne, al bei t

a r are co here nt and pr o gre ssi ve one !

Dump N ati onalism. E quali t y o f outco me, su s -

tainabilit y and accountabilit y is a full and f air