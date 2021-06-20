O’Malley nit-picks with RTE over timing trivia while still ignoring all the important questions about the Arms Crisis.

By Sean Brennan.

I have just read the article on the Sunday Independent concerning whether RTE contacted Des O’Malley while RTE were producing the GunPlot series.

Des O’Malley in his article in the Sunday Independent dated 13th June 2021 states that he was “not surprised that the makers of the RTE Gunplot series never attempted to contact me to comment for their programme” O’Malley then goes on to state “My son, Eoin O’ Malley, after speaking with me, contacted them (RTE) them to put another side”.

The article in today’s Sunday Independent concerns RTE’s apology to Des O’Malley and his family over a statement it issued last week following criticism of the arms trial documentaries.

It would appear that, while RTE did not make the original contact with Des O’ Malley inviting him to contribute to the GunPlot series, today’s Sunday Independent article admits that “RTE only suggested speaking with Des O’ Malley after his son Eoin said he contacted R TE on May 4, on behalf of his father, expressing surprise he had not been spoken to for the series.”

Still no answers from Des O’Malley aboutthe Hefferon witness statement, the meeting between him and Peter Brerry that left the latter feeling nauseated and other events.

In summary, my understanding of the confusion as to the time line as to who contacted who in relation to the RTE GunPlot series is not that important. What is important is the fact that RTE invited Des O’Malley to contribute to the GunPlot series. What is also most relevant is the fact that Sunday Independent article today states that “when the offer (to contribute to the GunPlot series” came, O’Malley was unable to participate as he was unwell”.

If Des O’ Malley was unable to contribute to RTE’s GunPlot series because he was unwell when he was invited to contribute by RTE , then why is he so upset that RTE invited him after Eoin O’ Malley contacted RTE on 4th May rather than before 4TH May. What matters is that RTE did in fact invite Des O’Malley to be contribute to the GunPlot series but O’ Malley declined the invite and missed a golden opportunity to answer some very important questions concerning his involvement in the arms crisis and arms trials.

Village has published a number of articles concerning Des O’ Malley’s role in the events in 1970 which are commonly referred to as the arms crisis and arms trials. These articles included a number of matters which Village believes have not been addressed and satisfactorily answered by Des O’Malley concerning his role and actions in 1970. For the sake of clarity, I will summarise the very important questions which Des O’ Malley needs to answer.

O’Malley had an opportunity to put what he knew about the Arms Crisis in his memoirs. Instead of a thorough analysis, his book was a huge disappointment to historians who attacked it for its lack of real content.

O’Malley had another opportunity to put his side forward in a series broadcast on RTE about his life and times a number of yers ago. Again, he said nothing of real substance about the numerous issues which call the integrity of Jack Lynch into question.

Now, he is jumping on utter trivia about who rang who first prior to the making of GunPlot instead of answering the really imporant issues about this monumental scandal.

Army Directive dated 6th February 1970.

This directive documented an order which was given by the Minister for Defence, Jim Gibbons on 6th February 1970 , in Gibbon’s office to the Chief of Staff of the Army, General Sean MacEoin in the presence of the Head of Military Intelligence, Colonel Michael Hefferon.

The directive ordered the Chief of Staff to prepare for incursions into Northern Ireland and to make surplus Arms available. Being surplus arms, meant that these arms were surplus to army requirements and therefore were for civilians in Northern Ireland. As the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Defence would no doubt- or if not he should have known – that there was a substantial amount of surplus arms due to the fact that the Irish Army had just updated their stock of rifles from the old Lee Enfield rifles that were completed out of date and longer suited for purpose.

This Army Directive was suppressed and hidden for the first Arms Trial and a forged copy was made available for the resumed trial. The true copy of this directive only became available in 2001 under the 30-year rule for publishing sate papers.

Des O’ Malley ignores the vital importance of this directive. In fact, O’ Malley stated that he was not aware of an Army Directive in January 1970. It would appear that O’ Malley is either being disingenuous or alternatively ignorant of the fact that the Army Directive was issued on 6th February 1970.

The Army Directive was such an important document and recognised as such by Jack Lynch that it was withheld form the first arms trial and was subsequently forged by Lynch and the new Minister for Defence Jerry Cronin. Cronin admitted his role in this forgery but excused his role as being due to his belief in Jack Lynch’s bona fides. When Cronin discovered Lynch’s treachery he was disgusted and as a result he refused to serve in Lynch’s cabinet when Fianna Fail returned to power in 1977.

The Addendum to the Army Directive dated 10th February 1970

This document stated that the Taoiseach and other Ministers met delegations (Citizen Defence Committee members) from the North who were seeking arms, ammunition and respiratory masks and that the Taoiseach and the Ministers agreed to supply these arms, ammunition and respiratory masks. It further went on to state that the arms, ammunition and respiratory masks were to be loaded on lorries so as to be prepared for despatch to the North in a matter of hours.

Des O’ Malley ignores that this critical document verifies without any shadow of a doubt that Lynch and his cabinet agreed to supply arms to the Northern Delegations. These delegations consisted of representative of the Citizen Defence Committees, which consisted of respectable members of the communities, including members of the clergy and members of the legal profession whose only concern was to protect their families an neighbours form being burnt out of their homes and murdered by loyalists thugs and gunmen, as had happened in August 1969

Jack Lynch who lied to Dail Eireann.

This document was also hidden from the arms trial and was only discovered by Angela Clifford (Clifford wrote the most definitive and forensic account of the Arms Crisis. Her book consisting of 720 pages concludes that Gibbons authorised the arms importation and that Lynch also knew about the arms importation but lied to cover up his role). Clifford discovered this document in 2006 so it would have been available to Des O’Malley when he wrote his memoirs in 2014.

The fact that the Taoiseach and Minister’s agreement to supply arms to Northern Ireland is recorded on a Government document means that it is indisputable evidence that there was a Government agreement to supply arms to the North. It is absolutely incredible that Des O’ Malley ignores that Addendum. It definitely would smash his illusion that Lynch would never have supplied arms to the North.

Doctoring of Colonel Hefferon’s Statement.

Colonel Hefferon who was the Head of Military Intelligence and Captain Jim Kelly’s boss. He made a statement to two Special Branch officers at his home in Rathfarnham on 30th April 1970. Hefferon’s statement unambiguously stated that the Minister for Defence was kept aware at all stages of the progress of the arms importation plan and was therefore part of the plan which meant that the importation plan was a legal plan as it was authorised by the Minister for Defence. This was the reason why the jury acquitted all of the four defendants of a conspiracy to import arms illegally.

If Colonel Hefferon’s Witness Statement was included in the Book of Evidence, then there would have been no arms trial. This was the opinion of one of the greatest criminal lawyers to grace the Four Courts , Patrick McEntee SC , when he was shown Colonel Hefferon’s original Witness Statement in 2001. However, as a result of a conspiracy by someone or a cabal in either the Department of Justice, the Gardai or the Attorney General’s Office, Colonel Hefferon’s Witness Statement was doctored and all references to Minister Gibbons was deleted. O’ Malley is completed disingenuous when he states that there was nothing unusual about these deletions as in his opinion they were hearsay evidence. This is rubbish and shown to be rubbish by the fact that Justice Andrias O’ Cuiv, who was president of the High Court and Justice Henchy who was a High Court Judge allowed all of Colonel Hefferon’s evidence in the first arms trial and the resumed arms trial.

The Chief Prosecution barrister Seamus McKenna was not made aware of the doctoring of Hefferon’s statement in 1970 and was absolutely disgusted when he discovered this doctoring when the original Hefferon Statement was released in 2001 under the 30-year rule. McKenna felt that he had been handed a tainted brief and want to let it be known that he was not complicit in this attempt to pervert the course of justice. McKenna sought permission from the Bar Council to state publicly that he was not aware of Hefferon’s statement being doctored by the Prosecution.

The part of this disgraceful act of doctoring a witness statement that Des O’ Malley may be in a position to clarify is as follows:

Colonel Hefferon gave his witness statement to two Special Branch Officers at his home in Rathfarnham on 30st th May i970. This statement confirmed Gibbon’s involvement and agreement to the arms importation plan.

May i970. This statement confirmed Gibbon’s involvement and agreement to the arms importation plan. Peter Berry, who was the Secretary in the Department of Justice and reported directly to Des O’ Malley, read Hefferon’s statement on 31 st May 1970 and indicated on the statement that he had read it.

May 1970 and indicated on the statement that he had read it. Des O’ Malley read the witness statement on 1 st June 1970 even though he proclaims that he cannot recall reading it. However, O’ Malley signed the witness statement confirming that he read it on 1 st June 1970 soi therefore he must have read it.

June 1970 even though he proclaims that he cannot recall reading it. However, O’ Malley signed the witness statement confirming that he read it on 1 June 1970 soi therefore he must have read it. O’ Malley goes on to state that the deletions were normal procedure. Nobody except O’ Malley could make such an assertion. The original statement proved that Gibbons knew and was involved in the arms importation plan, which meant that the arms importation was legal while the doctored statement deleted Gibbons’s knowledge of the arms polan and this would help to wrongfully convict those charged with a conspiracy to import arms illegally.

Col Hefferon behind JFK.

What is most important is the fact that the suggested deletions to Hefferon’s witness statemen were directed by Peter Berry, O’Malley’s underling by way of pencilled notes in the margins of the witness statements. As Berry indicated that he read Hefferon’s statement on 31st May 1970, which was one day before O’ Malley.

Reading the statement this would suggest that Berry’s directions in pencil in the margins of the statement should have been obvious to O’Malley when he read the Witness statement on 1st June 1970. This should have rang alarm bells for O’ Malley. But not a peep from Des in relation to Berry’s directions.

While Des O’ Malley sees nothing wrong with the deletions in Hefferon’s statement he goes to great length to distance himself from changing this statement. O’ Malley states that neither he nor anyone else in the Department of Justice changed Hefferon’s statement and that in fact it was changed in the Attorney General’s Office. However , the Attorney General Colm Condon stated that he never saw Hefferon’s original statement. This would suggest that the statement was doctored sometime between Des O’ Malley reading the statement on 1 June 1970 and the date it was received by the Attorney General’s Office. Des O’ Mallery should be able to clarify this and out line the trail Hefferon’s statement between the time he, O’ Malley read it and when it was doctored.

I am not a legal person but I do not understand why O’Malley had access and read the Chief Witness’s statement BEFORE it was sent to the Attorney General’s Office. I thought that based on the separation between the State Prosecutor and the Executive (Cabinet) that the Witness Statements would have gone directly to the Attorney General. What right did Peter Berry, who reported directly to his boss the Minister for Justice s Des O’Malley to read and direct deletions in the Chief State Prosecution Witness’s statement.

The Haughey-O’Malley meeting that made Peter Berry feel nauseated.

Des O’ Malley , who was the Minister for Justice , held a meeting with Charles Haughey on 9th September 1970 which was just two weeks before the commencement of the arms trial 1970. To put this into context it is necessary to appreciate the fact that Haughey was a defendant having being charged with conspiracy to import arms illegally to send to Northern Ireland. Subsequent to the acquittal of Haughey and the other defendants, O’ Malley expressed the view that the jury got it wrong and that Haughey was therefore guilty of conspiracy. In other words O’ Malley would have regarded Haughey as a very dangerous criminal. And yet O’ Malley met Haughey on 9th September 1970.

Peter Berry.

At the meeting O’ Malley listened to Haughey when he enquired as to whether Peter Berry could be induced, persuaded or intimidated into changing his evidence against Haughey concerning their phone conversation on 18th April 1970.

Haughey also warned Des O’ Malley that Berry would be roasted in the box by Seamus Sorohan who was John Kelly’s barrister. This was meant to be a threat

Directly after the meeting O’ Malley went to Peter Berry and told him of Haughey’s request as to whether Berry could be induced , persuaded or intimidated into changing his evidence and that Charlie told him that Berry would be roasted by Sorohan.

The revelations about the Haughey-O’Malley meeting in the run up to the Arms Trial first appeared in Magill magazine over 40 years ago.

Berry stated that O’Malley was biting his knuckles when he was relaying Haughey’s request as if he was very nervous for some particular reason. Berry also said that O’ Malley’s behaviour made him nauseated as he felt that O’ Malley was trying to pretend that he was Haughey’s Charlies friend. It would appear that O’ Malley was backing two horses, Lynch and Haughey in the vent that Charlie took over as leader of Fianna Fail.

Michael Heney’s Letter.

Michael Heney, who has written a book on the Arms Crisis, felt obliged to write to the Sunday Independent about O’Malley’s article. His letter appears in the next paragraph: