Opinion: Dublin riots a symptom of failed government policy and ignoring far-right influences

By Conor Lenihan

The anarchy, riots and burning of vehicles on O’Connell Street are the inevitable result of a profound neglect of the North inner city over many, many years and ignoring the far-right factions that exploit them.

Symptomatic of this neglect is the existence of a Garda office in a prominent location on the street – but it is rarely occupied. It was put in place years ago in response to crime attacks. Day or night, it is largely empty, with presumably an expensive lease being paid for its fig leaf presence.

There is one Garda stationed there from daytime hours to 11pm at night. Public order and trained Garda members of the riots squad need to be based here. It is also the office of the Irish Tourist Assistance Service.

The O’Connell Street office was an empty gesture by the authorities to suggest a permanent, substantial, Garda presence.

It has no deterrent value at this stage unless strengthened in numbers.

This week’s rioting follows in the wake of a daytime attack on an American tourist in nearby Talbot Street last July – a stone’s throw from Store Street Garda Station.

The streets surrounding the capital’s busiest station are one of the most dangerous places to be at night-time. The attack in July led to the US State Department warning American citizens not to visit Dublin.

Far-right activists have proved very adept at harnessing communities against direct provision centres for asylum seekers and perpetrating arson attacks alongside hooligans of one sort or the other

The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD, took a high-profile walk around the area in the wake of that attack, but there has been no appreciable improvement in policing.

The reality is the North inner city has become both a magnet and a dumping ground for a diverse set of social problems; including drug addiction, homelessness, street begging and people with mental illness with nowhere to go.

Chronic underfunding and lack of appropriate treatment resources for decades have left vulnerable people on the streets as a direct consequence of the failures of government policy.

The dumping of these problems on the country’s main street has brought its own day-to-day havoc as well as the horrific night-time rioting.

Garda morale is at an all-time low. Resignations from the force are running at an all-time high. The morning after the riots, the Garda Representative Association’s Brendan O’Connor was rather reserved, refusing to repeat his membership’s lack of confidence in the Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris.

In the circumstances he chose discretion. Rank and file Gardai have definitively spoken of their disillusionment with Garda management by voting no confidence in Harris. Nothing further needed to be added. The evidence was obvious.

Karl Ryan, who operates a restaurant on O’Connell Street, describes the country’s main thoroughfare as a “forgotten place”, relative to Grafton Street and the streets around it on the more salubrious Southside of the Liffey.

The myriad of laneways around and adjacent to O’Connell Street are havens for drug addicts shooting up, illicit drinking and people defecating in pavements littered with empty needles. The urban decay is accentuated by the presence of derelict sites hidden from, but close to the main thoroughfares, a problem exacerbated by poor planning.

Back in 2018, Shane Coleman’s morning programme on Newstalk accompanied me around these sites in an effort to highlight the sheer neglect. This build-up of neglect has been largely ignored. The physical neglect is at direct odds with the state of comparable streets in the South inner city.

The warnings issued by myself, local traders and local councillors have fallen on deaf ears. O’Connell Street is not just a hub for shoppers, tourists and commuters.

As the burnt Garda cars, buses and Luas carriages were taken away in the wake of the riot, it acts as a major reminder that O’Connell Street is not just the premier street of our capital, it is, in a practical sense, a major hub for bus and rail traffic in and out of the city.

The scenes transmitted all over the world of burning buses via the Internet and TV stations convey a message of lawlessness at the heart of our society and the long overdue need for more rigorous crime prevention and enforcement. If zero tolerance is not achievable in policing terms then we need a level of Garda presence that assures the public and deters malefactors.

According to Harris, the riot on O’Connell Street exploited the horrific stabbing of children by far-right elements that have been active in confronting the level of immigration into the country. These far-right activists have proved very adept at harnessing communities against direct provision centres for asylum seekers and perpetrating arson attacks alongside hooligans of one sort or the other.

The violence seen on Dublin’s streets has been evident across mainland Europe for some time, with far-right politicians using issues around immigration to whip up racist and aggressive crowds that descends into rioting.

These scenes of criminality are stoked by anti-immigration elements and the presence of urban social decay. If allowed to perpetuate, these far-right voices will grow stronger and stronger until they become a bigger presence at the ballot box, something mainland Europe has also experienced.

This is a prospect Ireland must avoid. Our government must take a stronger interest in the far-right elements who seek to exploit immigration issues to perpetuate wider societal disaffection.

Conor Lenihan is a former Minister and served for 14 years at Leinster House.