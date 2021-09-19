Philanderer Phil’s will.

Prince Philip’s testament will be locked away for 90 years. What is the British Royal Family hiding?

By Joseph de Burca.

Prince Philip’s will is to be locked away in a safe controlled by the Family Division of Britain’s High Court. The justification for this is to preserve the ‘dignity’ of Queen Elizabeth. The odds are that Elizabeth’s blushes are being spared because her wayway husband has made provision for one or more of his former lovers – and possibly also his love children.

The application to bury the will was made by Britain’s attorney-general at tax-payers’ expense.

