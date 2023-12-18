Racism allegations at Cork University Hospital described as “misinterpretations” as further claims reported

By Conor O’Carroll.

Further allegations of racism have been made by nurses undertaking the adaptation programme at Cork University Hospital (CUH) following attempts by management to categorise previous allegations as “misinterpretations”.

Responding to a review of the adaption programme conducted by the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI), a CUH report obtained by Village claimed “shock and dismay” at the accusations that had been made by 29 nurses in a group letter.

The nurses also stated that “much time and effort has been expended since training to analyse what situations or incidents were misinterpreted in such a way”.

The Journal previously reported that humiliating and derogatory comments were made towards Indian nurses at the hospital while they completed the adaptation programme that assesses their competency before becoming a registered nurse in Ireland.

The nurses claimed they were subjected to racist remarks by a staff member involved with the adaptation programme.

Documents obtained by Village suggest that racist language is still present within the programme at CUH

They allege the derogatory comments made towards them included statements that “Indians come to Ireland only to make money”, and that they “kill Irish patients”.

The staff member is also alleged to have said “Indian nurses spread Covid”, that “Indian nurses make toilets dirty” and that “they do not wash hands after finishing”.

The group letter also claims the staff member “threatened new nurses for joining unions” and from the first day of the programme made the nurses regret their decision to come to Ireland.

A review of the adaptation programme at CUH by the NMBI around the same time as the allegations found concerns about the treatment of nurses from abroad.

The review, seen by Village, suggested that staff on the programme were “tough” on candidates and that “harsh” language was sometimes used. Interviewees also told the NMBI inspectors that they wished for the “classroom to be nicer to overseas nurses”.

When the allegations of racism made in the group letter were put to an unnamed staff member on the programme, they claimed “they had never heard racism mentioned about the programme” and said that “all candidates were treated equally” and “did not agree that there was any racism in the classroom or on the programme”.

A spokesperson for the NMBI told Village “[the] NMBI continues to actively engage with CUH and has received assurances in relation to improvements to the delivery of their adaptation programme. Our Fitness to Practise department deals with complaints and we do not comment on any ongoing matters”.

Responding to the findings of the review, the CUH report claimed that “increased awareness now exists and every effort is been [sic] taken to avoid possible misinterpretations”. These efforts included the introduction of anonymous feedback forms for nurses on the adaptation programme and an action plan to tackle to concerns raised.

An amalgamation of the course feedback surveys proposed by CUH highlighted further allegations of racism towards nurses on the course.

Nurses were asked four questions in the survey, covering aspects such as whether the course met their needs, whether parts of the course could be eliminated or expanded, and any suggestions they had about the course. They were also invited to offer comments on their answers.

From a report of these surveys dated September 2023, one comment asked for the programme to “avoid racist talks” and to not be “judgemental without knowing them correctly [sic]”.

It is unclear whether any further formal complaints have been made following the group letter.

CUH has also established an oversight group as part of its action plan to “provide oversight, guidance and governance to the general nurse overseas adaptation programme”. The oversight group’s terms of reference do not specifically refer to allegations of racism, but instead aim to “review the internal and external communication processes associated with the adaptation programme”.

CUH said “Cork University Hospital welcomes and benefits from a very diverse workforce and has a responsive international recruitment plan to support service needs. The hospital continues to improve their adaptation programme and has recruited a senior manager with responsibility for the welfare of the candidates and delivery of the programme”.

“The Hospital Human Resource Department manages any issues of concern that are raised and does not comment on individual cases”, a spokesperson for CUH continued.