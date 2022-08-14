Gang rape, murder, the removal of fingers and castration as instruments of British counter-insurgency. By David Burke.

Channel 4 has just broadcast a documentary entitled “A Very British Way of Torture”. It justified a pre-broadcast claim that it would address the

“full, shocking story of how Britain secretly used torture in its war against the Kenyan anti-colonialist Mau Mau movement in the 1950s – including murder, rape and forced castrations”.

Esther Muthoni described how she was beaten by rifle butts, her leg was broken and she was gang raped by British soldiers and their Home Guard subordinates. Her siblings suffered a similar fate. The cameras showed the deep and vivid scars on Muthoni’s leg where the soldiers had broken her bones. She was not a suspected Mau Mau, merely someone the British suspected knew the whereabouts of the rebels. Rape was used as an instrument of terror by the British Army during the war against the Mau Mau.

Many Kenyans were rounded up and sent to concentration camps where they were starved, tortured, raped and beaten up. Prisoners were stripped naked and beaten so badly, some lost their eyesight. Pliers were used to cut the testicles from men who refused to confess to being in the Mau Mau. Fingers were removed too.

One of the largest torture centres was run by Terence Gavaghan. The accounts provided by witnesses to Channel 4 about his behaviour could have been made by victims of a sadistic SS officer at a Nazi concentration camp.

Gavaghan and other camp commanders forced their prisoners to engage in hard labour. Those who refused to co-operate were beaten. Eleven men were beaten to death and 72 hospitalised in 1959 for refusing to work at the Hola ‘detention centre’.

The broadcast also featured an account of the bitter experience of Sir Arthur Young, a senior police officer who was sent to Kenya as Commissioner of Police. He returned home disgusted at what he discovered was taking place in the colony. One might criticise Young for not having done enough to curb the violence. Surely there was a lot more he could have done. Or was there? Was he a realist who knew that the British government, MI5 and British Army were fully supportive of the brutal regime in Kenya? Equally, there was no point in his appealing to Britain’s deeply racist and deferential media. The press barons and their compliant editors were not the type of men who would have been disturbed in the slightest by what was afoot. On the contrary, their reports demonised the people of Kenya as savages and created a hatred of those who sought freedom for Kenya.

In late 1969 Young was sent to Northern Ireland to bring the Royal Ulster Constabulary to heel by the Labour government of Harold Wilson. Wilson, it should be stressed, had not been in power during the abuse of the Kenyan population. Wilson was concerned about the behaviour of important elements of the RUC and B-Specials who shared the same mindset as the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) and other Loyalist terror groups. Young immediately reached out the hand of reassurance and friendship to the Nationalist/Catholic community. He developed a particularly close relationship with the leadership of the Citizens Defence Committees.

In June 1970, Harold Wilson was replaced by Ted Heath of the Conservatives. He sent another veteran of Kenya to Belfast, Brigadier (later General Sir) Frank Kitson. Unlike Young, Kitson had embraced the counter-insurgency tactics of the British administration in Kenya. He not only thrived but, in 1960, wrote a book, “Gangs and Counter-gangs” about his experience in the colony. He returned to the topic in 1977 in another book, “Bunch of Five”. Nowhere, anywhere, in either volume is there any hint of the ruthless behaviour that featured in the Channel 4 documentary. On the contrary, he argued that the British Army might have enjoyed more success if it had not behaved in an honourable manner. Lies, deceit and deception were the hallmarks of Kitson’s career. He committed perjury on an industrial scale at the Saville inquiry into Bloody Sunday, Derry 30 January 1972. Hence, there is every reason to believe that he knew full well what was afoot in Kenya.

In his 1977 offering, he revealed that most British soldiers in Kenya ‘saw evidence of revolting Mau-Mau brutality from time to time, and probably regarded the finding and disposing of gang members in the same way as they would regard the hunting of a dangerous wild animal’.

I devoted two full chapters about Kitson’s colonial experiences in a book I published about him last year, “Kitson’s Irish War: Mastermind of the Dirty War in Ireland”. It includes an account of the torture and mutilation of the people of Kenya by the British Army. This was important to bring home the fact that the British counter-insurgency specialists who served in the colonies before they were sent to Ireland were perfectly capable of deplorable behaviour in Ireland. The MRF death squads, the ‘hooded men’ torture chambers and collusion with Loyalist terror gangs came straight from the British Army’s colonial playbook. To Kitson and his colleagues in MI5 and MI6, Catholics were ‘green wogs’.

My book on Kitson was reviewed by Ned Costello, a soldier who had served in the British Army in Northern Ireland. He made the following comment about the chapter on Kenya:

[Burke] might also have mentioned that the vast majority of the security forces fighting Mau Man were black Kenyans serving in the Police and Kikuyu Guard force…

I am puzzled as to why Mr Costello feels the colour of the skin of the soldiers involved in the atrocities committed by the British army and police in Kenya is relevant to the issue of the abuse of human rights. I assume he is not suggesting that the “black” soldiers in the Home Guard were less civilised than their white European colleagues, and/or carried out these atrocities behind the backs of their “white” superiors. One thing the devastating Channel 4 documentary has made abundantly clear is that the worst atrocities were perpetrated by men with white skin. They were the camp commandants. The Home Guard were acting on their orders.

When the Arthur Youngs were replaced by the likes of Kitson, Colonel Derek Wilford of the Parachute Regiment, and murderous thugs such as David Cleary (Soldier F) and Ron Cook (Soldier G), Irish citizens were snatched from the streets of Belfast and subjected to vicious beatings and torture involving electrocution. The most extreme measures were delegated to former British soldiers who infiltrated Loyalist terror groups. They included Tommy Lyttle, Brian Nelson and Albert Baker. John McKeague (who was not a former soldier) was another British agent who tortured and murdered random Catholics. An account of that particular process – including the torture, mutilation and murder of random Catholics in so-called “romper rooms” – can be found on this website at: Bloody Sunday murderers operated a mobile torture chamber. By David Burke.

The Channel 4 broadcast has also made it clear that the House of Commons was misled by Foreign Secretary William Hague in 2013. Hague denied that London had been aware of what had taken place in Kenya. He tried to place the blame on the colonial administration in Kenya thereby exculpating those in power in London.

David Burke is the author of 'Kitson's Irish War, Mastermind of the Dirty War in Ireland' which examines the role of counter-insurgency dirty tricks in Northern Ireland in the early 1970s and the template it set for the Troubles.

