Reviewing the Dublin theatre festival and its fringe

Two arts and culture festivals in Dublin this month

Taking place this month in Dublin are two major arts and culture festivals – the Dublin Fringe Festival and Dublin Theatre Festival – both returning with a full programme of live events.

The Dublin Fringe Festival runs from 10 September – 25 September. The Dublin Theatre Festival runs from 29 September – 16 October 2022.

The fringe festival will feature a large lineup of events and installations in venues across the city. Included for example is the free event (€10 deposit) School Bus by Léann Herlihy, meeting at Bull Alley bus stop, which involves a bus journey and a history of queer, ecological and abolitionist survivalist groups.

The theatre festival will feature performances in venues across the city including the Abbey, Gaiety, Pavilion, and Project Arts Theaters. It will also include performances in less traditional venues such as the National Maternity Hospital and Kennedy’s pub.

Included in the lineup is Joyce’s Women, a new play by Edna O’Brien in the Abbey Theatre. Joyce’s Women examines the life of James Joyce through the lens of the women who surrounded him; including his wife, Nora, and his daughter, Lucia. The show runs from 29 September.

Also included is a theatrical production in the Gaiety Theatre of Colm Tóibín’s novel The Blackwater Lightship about a gay man suffering from HIV/AIDS in Ireland in the 1990s, and his relationship with his mother. The show runs from 27 September.

A full programme and tickets are available online at both festival websites: fringefest.com and dublintheatrefestival.ie.

Prices for the fringe festival vary but many events are free. In some cases for the theatre festival tickets are available at a discounted price of €10. Many of the productions also have preview nights with tickets available at a cheaper price.

Reviews of several of the performances will go up on the Village website in the coming weeks.