ShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email Print Sally Rooney lets women down By Nadia Whiston by admin 16 August, 2022, 8:56 am 0 Comments Rooney ShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email See more Previous article Britain’s heart of darkness: gang rape, castration and murder were used as instruments of counterinsurgency in Africa. Will Liz Truss apologise to the people of Kenya? Will MI5? Similar colonial tactics were deployed in Ireland. Back All Entries Next article An apology to James Joyce