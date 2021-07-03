Soldier F, the heartless Bloody Sunday murderer, is named.

By David Burke

While ‘Soldier F’ was running amok in Derry on Bloody Sunday, 30 January 1972, murdering people in cold blood, one of his colleagues shouted out his christian name, ‘Dave’.

Lord Saville wanted to name the soldier, a former lance corporal in 1 Para, but he was overruled by the Court of Appeal in London. Hence, he remained ‘Soldier F’ for the purposes of the Saville Inquiry.

Last month the Northern Ireland courts confirmed his entitlement to anonymity.

The murder charges against him have now been dropped and his full name has begun to appear on notices being hung in public spaces in Northern Ireland.

Photographs of the notice are also being circulated on social media.

The justification for concealing his name was out of concern that his life might be endangered. This was fanciful in the extreme as his name has been known in Derry and beyond for decades. (Lance Corporal David J____. C_____.) Indeed, so too are the names of some of his colleagues who participated in the Bloody Sunday massacre.

In any event, the name cat is now well and truly out of the bag.

The photograph below is of one such notice. We have blurred the killer’s surname.

A picture of one of the notices now hanging in Northern Ireland with the surname of Soldier F blurred.

OTHER STORIES ABOUT BLOODY SUNDAY, BRIGADIER FRANK KITSON AND COLONEL DEREK WILFORD ON THIS WEBSITE:

Mission accomplished. The unscrupulous judge who covered-up the Bloody Sunday murders. Soldier F and other paratroopers have been protected by the British State for five decades. None of them now face prosecution. This perversion of justice began with the connivance of the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, John Widgery, a former British Army brigadier, Freemason and oath-breaker.

Col. Derek Wilford who commanded 1 Para on Bloody Sunday.

Counterinsurgency war criminals, liars and cowards: Kitson and Wilford, the brigadier and colonel who led the soldiers who perpetrated the Ballymurphy Massacre.

Frank Kitson, the officer in overall command of 1 Para.

Brigadier Kitson’s motive for murdering unarmed civilians in Ballymurphy.

The McGurk’s Bar cover-up. Heath’s Faustian pact. How a British prime minister covered up a UVF massacre in the hope of acquiring Unionist votes to enable the UK join the European Economic Community, the forerunner of the EU.