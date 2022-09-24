Suspected Kincora serial killer does not feature in new child abuse report about the inaction of the RUC. The 2022 report into the Kincora scandal omits a complaint about Alan Campbell, the suspected child serial killer and MI5 agent who escaped justice on numerous occasions. It is one of two significant complaints made to the RUC at which the report did not look. By John McMahon.

3. Colin Wallace’s November 1974 complaint

Colin Wallace was a British Army psychological operations (PsyOps) officer). He was based at British Army HQNI at Lisburn. He tried to expose the Kincora scandal during the 1970s. Wallace was told when he filed a complaint to the Ombudsman that all the relevant facts would be shared between the parties who filed complaints to the Ombudsman. Yet, Wallace’s complaint is stalled until after the victims report is published.

Significantly, the Ombudsman’s new report also ignores Colin Wallace’s complaint to the RUC in 1974 when he stumbled upon the sexual abuse of young boys in Kincora while investigating the paramilitary activities of William McGrath, house manager at Kincora. Wallace and his colleagues were assisted in their investigation by Roy Garland, a whistle blower who knew that William McGrath of Kincora was abusing boys.

4. The RUC knew about Kincora for over a decade before it was shut down.

Both of these omissions conceal how long the RUC knew about the scandal at the home.

The {i} 1968 -1971 Mason Report: {ii} November 1970 Alan Campbell assault: {iii} 1973-1974 Colin Wallace and Roy Garland complaints, all reinforce each other; moreover, they point to senior RUC knowledge of events since 1968-1970.

Significantly, senior RUC officers also knew what was afoot when Alan Campbell’s sexual assault case was investigated and went to trial in May 1971. This was four years before Roy Garland and Colin Wallace complained about sexual abuse.

The story does not end there. Social workers also reported sexual abuse at Kincora to their superiors before 1977. The bosses ignored their warning. Stephen Waring, a resident of Kincora, escaped from Belfast to Liverpool in November 1977. His bolt for freedom ended in his death. His life could have been saved had the RUC not ignored all of the complaints made about Kincora prior to this.

5. The RUC and the Death of Stephen Waring

Stephen Waring was apprehended by the police in Liverpool and sent back on the ferry to Belfast. He never made it back. He disappeared off the ferry. It was alleged that he committed suicide. Richard Kerr believes that his best friend, Stephen, would never willingly jump off the ferry and commit suicide. The RUC did not act to close down the paedophile gang after the death of Stephen Waring.