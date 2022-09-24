Suspected Kincora serial killer does not feature in new child abuse report about the inaction of the RUC. The 2022 report into the Kincora scandal omits a complaint about Alan Campbell, the suspected child serial killer and MI5 agent who escaped justice on numerous occasions. It is one of two significant complaints made to the RUC at which the report did not look. By John McMahon.
The recent Northern Ireland Police Ombudsman Report on Kincora has the appearance of good news for Richard Kerr and the other victims of sexual abuse who survived their ordeal at Kincora Boys’ Home in Belfast. The report deals with a series of complaints that the RUC received about the abuse of residents at Kincora Boys’ Home in Belfast. The RUC failed to act on these – and other – reports. The abuse continued until it was exposed by the Irish Independent in January 1980. The Ombudsman’s man report looked at the incessant failures of the RUC. It took seven years for the report to be published.
The report documents the failings of four comparatively minor Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) officers. However, senior RUC figures have been left off the hook.
1. Alan Campbell, suspected child kidnapper and serial killer
Alan Campbell was a friend of John McKeague, the sadistic and murderous leader of the Red Hand Commando. Both men were key figures in the Shankill Defence Association (SDA). They are suspected of the kidnap and murder of a series of boys in the 1960s and 1970s. Both were associates of Ian Paisley who set up the DUP. McKeague once served as Paisley’s bodyguard.
One of the boys Campbell is suspected of having kidnapped and murdered is Brian McDermott in 1973. Six other boys disappeared never to be found:
Jonathan Aven (14) 21 Sydenham Drive (20 Sept 1969);
David Lecky (12) 24 Memel Street, Newtownards Road (25 September 1969);
John David Glennon (16) Divismore Crescent, Andersonstown Rd. (8 January 1970);
Ronald Kirk (16) Barn Road, Carrickfergus (8 January 1970);
Thomas Spence (11) Rockdale Street, Belfast (26 November 1974);
John Rugers (13) Rodney Street, Belfast. (26 November 1974).
2. The new Kincora Report ignores a complaint concerning Alan Campbell
Two very significant documented complaints to the RUC are ignored in the Ombudsman new report.
The RUC ignored a complaint about an assault which took place in November 1970. It was perpetrated by Alan Campbell. The victim was a child known as ‘Kin43’. He was a resident in one of the institutional homes upon which the Kincora gang preyed.
The assault against Kin43 took place at the flat of yet another paedophile, Kenneth Larmour. Larmour was a senior magistrate court clerk in Belfast. He was a fixer for the paedophile network in Northern Ireland. There were other fixers.
Larmour, Campbell, McKeague, William McGrath and Joe Mains were paedophiles and members of the child rape gang that revolved around Kincora. Kincora was merely one of a string of homes upon which the gang preyed.
Sadly, after Kin43 made a complaint to the RUC, he was taken back to one of the institutional homes by Joe Mains, the Warden of Kincora.
Larmour was suspected by police of interfering in both the investigation, and the subsequent May 1971 court case against Campbell. The November 1970 sexual assault on Kin43, and the subsequent May 1971, court case is documented in the Caskey Report (reproduced below). Caskey was a RUC officer who investigated Kincora for the RUC. He was a member of the Criminal Investigation Division (CID). The Caskey Report records how a resident of an institutional home was sexually assaulted and returned to the home by Joe Mains. (Mains was later convicted for child rape.) We still don’t know what we don’t know, but the Alan Campbell case – and another complaint – made by Colin Wallace (see below) – point to the fact that this was not a transparent process. That the police knew a lot more than they are telling us.
3. Colin Wallace’s November 1974 complaint
Colin Wallace was a British Army psychological operations (PsyOps) officer). He was based at British Army HQNI at Lisburn. He tried to expose the Kincora scandal during the 1970s. Wallace was told when he filed a complaint to the Ombudsman that all the relevant facts would be shared between the parties who filed complaints to the Ombudsman. Yet, Wallace’s complaint is stalled until after the victims report is published.
Significantly, the Ombudsman’s new report also ignores Colin Wallace’s complaint to the RUC in 1974 when he stumbled upon the sexual abuse of young boys in Kincora while investigating the paramilitary activities of William McGrath, house manager at Kincora. Wallace and his colleagues were assisted in their investigation by Roy Garland, a whistle blower who knew that William McGrath of Kincora was abusing boys.
4. The RUC knew about Kincora for over a decade before it was shut down.
Both of these omissions conceal how long the RUC knew about the scandal at the home.
The {i} 1968 -1971 Mason Report: {ii} November 1970 Alan Campbell assault: {iii} 1973-1974 Colin Wallace and Roy Garland complaints, all reinforce each other; moreover, they point to senior RUC knowledge of events since 1968-1970.
Significantly, senior RUC officers also knew what was afoot when Alan Campbell’s sexual assault case was investigated and went to trial in May 1971. This was four years before Roy Garland and Colin Wallace complained about sexual abuse.
The story does not end there. Social workers also reported sexual abuse at Kincora to their superiors before 1977. The bosses ignored their warning. Stephen Waring, a resident of Kincora, escaped from Belfast to Liverpool in November 1977. His bolt for freedom ended in his death. His life could have been saved had the RUC not ignored all of the complaints made about Kincora prior to this.
5. The RUC and the Death of Stephen Waring
Stephen Waring was apprehended by the police in Liverpool and sent back on the ferry to Belfast. He never made it back. He disappeared off the ferry. It was alleged that he committed suicide. Richard Kerr believes that his best friend, Stephen, would never willingly jump off the ferry and commit suicide. The RUC did not act to close down the paedophile gang after the death of Stephen Waring.
It is Stephen’s death that drives Richard to fight for the truth in a High Court lawsuit he commenced in 2015.
Richard was sent to Williamson House age 5 in 1966. He was abused thete ling before he was sent to Kincora in 1975 aged 14. He was trafficked to men out outside Williamson House.
The former RUC does not want to open the door to where they keep their darkest secrets. Alan Campbell and John McKeague feature among those secrets. The role of the security and intelligence services in the these events is still being covered up. The Ombudsman report merely sacrifices four police officers. The Ombudsman was not told the full truth by those who know the full truth. They have succeeded yet again in protectung former senior RUC officers and British Intelligence officials.
The Caskey report – which deals with the Campbell case – can be read here: