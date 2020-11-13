Tánaiste’s reply to questions from Village

On Thursday Village‘s editor, Michael Smith wrote to Leo Varadkar:

“Dear Tánaiste,

You referred in the Dáil on 10 November to the impossibility of your

having had ten encounters in 2019 with Dr Matt Ó Tuathail. You said

many of the encounters referred to at

https://villagemagazine.ie/at-least-10-times-not-2-or-3/ were

impossible. Can you please say how many, and which of them, you

consider you have now shown – as opposed to just stated without

evidence – did not happen. Can you kindly please give information

that shows you were in Barcelona at a time that proves you could not

have had any particular one of the ten alleged encounters with Dr Ó

Tuathail.

You also pointedly told the Dáil you had not spoken to Dr Ó ‘Tuathail

in nine days, after you understandably spoke to him on three occasions

after Village’s story broke. Can you please state whether Matt

Barrett spoke to Dr Ó Tuathail on your behalf or otherwise about the

leak affair and/or its fallout in that nine-day period.

Can you please say if you ever discussed Community Hospital Ireland

with Dr Ó ‘Tuathail.

I would be grateful for a reply within 24 hours to meet a deadline.

Kind regards,

Michael Smith

Editor, Village Magazine

6 Ormond Quay Upper, Dublin 7, Ireland”.

This evening (Friday) a spokesperson for the Tánaiste replied:

“The Tánaiste answered questions on these matters in two sittings and over five hours of Dáil debate.

In relation to Community Health Ireland, Dr. O’Toole sent a brochure to the Tánaiste in November 2018 for information and informed him that it was being piloted in co-operation with the HSE. The Tánaiste did not take any further action on the matter”.