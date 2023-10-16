5 4 October /November 2023 Oct ober /No v ember 2023 5 5

cro ss- or ganisat ional ac tio ns to tr ansf or m RT É

into no l ess th an a ‘leade r in dive rsi t y and

inclu sion, b oth on an d o air ” , w ith a v iew to

“ensur ing our aud iences r ecog nise the msel ves

in us , and us in t hem” .

F ive y ear s into RT É ’s diver sit y dr i ve – a plan

who se implem ent ation w ould be a ided in par t by

mor e sy stema tic inte r nal moni tor ing of

pro gr amme ou tpu t – it wa s per haps su rp risin g to

lear n t hat Vill age would on ce again have t o spin

up it s ow n spr eadshee t sof t w are fo r this f r esh

analy sis of pr ogr amme p anellis t s; the pr oduc tio n

team cit ing a la ck of tim e and res our ces to share

a list o f cont r ibutor s us ed.

Our o wn lis t , then , cover s a pe ri od

encompa ssing t he entir e thre e -and-a -half- year

Bre ndan O’Co nnor er a of t he pro gr amme, an d

compr ise s a tota l of 8 1 9 sep ara te appear ance s

by ne wspap er-re vie w cont r ibutor s acr oss all 183

Sunda y edit ions of t he pro gr amme. I t, an d

accompanying methodological notes are

av ailable on r eque st to all r eader s w ho may wis h

to bro wse , scr ut inise or r emi x the dat a in w ays

tha t we haven’ t the sp ace to e xplo re her e.

It is in t he area o f gende r balance t hat the m ost

signif icant and o bvi ous impr ove ment in

cont r ibutor di ver sit y since Villa ge la st r an the r ul e

over t he numb ers is a ppare nt , wit h a conside rab ly

mor e even 54% ( mal e) to 46 % (f emale) split

acr oss the p er iod a s a whole w hen comp are d to

the 65% (male) to 3 5% (fe male) res ult fo und in

20 14 . Much of t he head way ap pear s to have b een

re cent: d iscount t he f ir s t year ’s wor th of

cont r ibutor s in 2020 and the r esult f r om

subse quent y ear s is ver y close to t he sou ght-f or

goal o f par it y o f gende r repr ese nta tion.

Welcome si gns of pr ogr ess t hen, bu t gender

balan ce is the ar ea wher e Ir ish media h ave made

the m ost pr ogr ess g ener ally – i f st ill t y picall y on

a volun tar y basis. O th er “diver sit y char acte r istic s”

ear mar ked f or subs tan tiv e reme dial re sponse s

by R TÉ a nd els ew here in t he media i ndus tr ies ,

such a s race an d ethni cit y, disab ilit y an d se xual

or ient atio n, re main for v ar ious r eas ons much

f ur t her do wn t he pec king o rder. T houg h not the

fo cus of t his analy sis, a cu rs or y look at t he

hundr eds of name s in the co ntr ibu tor spr eadshee t

show s that an y thin g appr oaching t he pr omised

“ fair a nd authe ntic r epre sent at ion” of such

demo gr aphic s remains a d ist ant pro spec t , if this

pro gr amme is any in dicat ion of w ider pr ac tices .

T hat th e dimensions o f cla ss backgr ound an d

soc io -e conomic s tat us , sure ly amo ng the mo st

cr ucial and ur gen t consider at ions for m edia

dive rsi t y, are eu phemise d in RT É ’ s di ver sit y

st r ateg y a s the mo re neb ulou s cri ter ion of “s ocial

ex pe rie nce’” su gges t s that t hes e par t icular

net t les ha ve yet t o be ser iou sly g ra sped e ith er.

An d indee d it is in this ar ea th at old habi ts (as

well a s old f or mat s) seem to die ha rd on t he

pro gr amme: w ith p ar t icipant s on t he ne wspap er

re vie w panel ag ain fou nd to be ove r w helmin gly

dr awn f r om t he upper e chelo ns of the Ir ish

pro fessi onal cla sses , alb eit w ith s ome chang es

in the r elat ive p romine nce of the ir var iou s

f rac tions .

A t wea ked cate gor is atio n meth odolo g y makes

dire ct co mpar isons w it h the ear lie r analy sis less

st raight for ward; for example, some cont ributor s

who w ere int r oduced b y the pr ogr amme w ith

mor e than one o ccupat ional or or ganis atio nal

alia tion w ere cou nted accor dingl y.

Y e t of the 931 total r oles a scr ibe d to the 81 9

cont r ibuto r appear ance s, th ere is no mis ta king

the co ntinue d pre - emine nce of oth er jour nal ist s

and br oadc aste rs a s the sl ot ’ s an chor tenan ts ,

who w it h a total o f one in thr ee of al l appear ances ,

rem ain ever y bit a s prol iﬁc a s a decad e ago.

Jour na list s f ro m over 35 identif ied media

or ganisat ions we re gi ven a lo ok in, t hough

appea ran ces wi th st ate d af f il iations w ere

comf or t ably co ncent r ated amo ng a smalle r

cohor t of out let s , led by t he Irish T imes ( 38), Iri sh

E x aminer ( 36), Ir ish Independent /Mediahu is ( 33)

and in a ﬁr m no d to the I rish di git al new s

ecos ys tem, T h eJou r nal.ie (27) . O the r jour nalis t s

dr aw n f rom el se whe re at R T É it sel f ( 9) were , it

mus t be s aid, inf r equen tl y sour ced by

comparison.

Academia and educ ation pro vided the ne xt

lar ges t sour ce of re gula r panellis t s, con tr ibu ting

as man y as 1 7% (1 56) of the app ear ances. T his is

a cate gor y domina ted by t he (of ten p rof esso ria l)

r ank s of a r athe r concent r ated r an ge of disc iplines

– not ably me dical an d healt h science s ( par tly

pro mpted by t he Cov id-1 9 pande mic), legal

st udies , and econ omics , tho ugh in t ru th t his

under s tate s the w ider empha sis in par ticul ar on

medic al and economic e xp er t s, w hose numb ers

are si gnif ic antl y bol ster ed b oth by t heir

rep res ent atio n in othe r cate gor ies . In par ticul ar,

medic al prof essional s out side educ ation and

tr ainin g set tings (of ten pr act ising consu ltan ts)

compr ise d near ly 9% (82) of all appear ance s jus t

by the msel ves. N on-ac ademic econ omic and

ﬁnancial e x per ts con tr ibu te anoth er 5% (49 ).

Econo mist s, o f te n sour ced f ro m res earch

bodi es or thi nk - tank s ou tsid e of acade mia like

the E SR I or II E A , ar e also f ur ther amp ly

rep res ented i n the po pulou s NGO c ateg or y ( 9%

or 88 ap pear ances), a heter oge neo us gr ouping

of char it able o rganis at ions, s ocial s er vice

pro vider s , and the o ccasi onal camp aigning

gr oup.

A s bef ore , only a sma ll smat ter in g of voices

f rom o rga nised l abour ar e hear d, bu t pri va te

busin ess inte res t s are f ar be t ter re pres ente d.

Cont r ibuto rs f r om bu siness es (wi th t hose f r om

hospitalit y industr ies not ably prominent ) and

professional ser vices ( of ten management and

st r ateg y consul tant s) toge ther co mpr ise a

signi ﬁcant c hunk of app ear ances (8% w ith 78

appea ran ces). The r elate d cate gor y of publ ic -

rel atio ns prof essio nals , so pr oliﬁc in t he 201 4

analy sis, is le ss pr ominent h ere a s a dist inct

gr oup and adds an othe r 2% to the tot al (2 1

appea ran ces) . L egal p rof essiona ls (2% wit h 1 7

appea ran ces) and poli tic al ﬁgur es (6 % w ith 59

appea ran ces) are t wo o ther n otab ly diminishe d

cate gor ie s this t ime. A br eakdow n of t he lat te r

cate gor y re veal s that i t is for mer F ine Gael

poli ticians (1 8 appea ran ces) who ar e by f ar the

mos t f requ entl y so urced p olit ical con tr ibu tor.

T his is lar gel y due to the p ar t icular pr ominen ce

of one su ch for me r T D, phar macis t Kate O ’Conne ll

( 14 appear ance s) who enjo ys a near l y unmatch ed

deg ree o f indiv idual re gul ari t y th at is illus t ra tiv e

of anot her a spec t of t he new spape r rev iew sl ot:

tha t it s total o f 83 1 gue st app ear ances be lies a

consider able r eliance in p rac ti ce on a much

smaller c ircle of t r ied -and- tr u sted p ar t icipant s .

Of t he 32 6 tot al indiv idual cont ribu tors w ho make

up tha t total , ar ound half ar e one - o gues t s;

while t he top 25 most f re quent ly u sed

cont r ibuto rs t hemse lves m ake up almos t a f ull

thir d of appe aran ces.

Alo ngside O ’Conne ll, t he uppe r par t of the

tab le of mos t f re quent ly u sed pa nellis t s

compr ise s a tier of g uest s on s emi- reg ular

rot at ion: think co lumnist s A lison O ’Connor an d

Bre nda Po wer, soci olog y and p olit ical s cience

acade mics Nia mh Hour igan an d Gar y Mur phy

re spec ti vel y , e conomis t Dan O’ Br ien and s ecur it y

analy st D eclan P owe r, to name a few.

Per u sing t he names and a liat ions of t his

pr iv ilege d set o f ee ct ive ly tenu red vo ices

re veal s not only a d ominance of t he upper

pro fessi onal cla sses b ut als o the pr epo nder ance

of emine ntl y kn own q uanti ties w it h consider able

(somet imes borde ring on ubiquito us) acc e ss to

nati onal media p lat fo r ms and who i n some c ase s

st and in f or whol e discipli nes and ﬁe lds all by

thems elve s.

Fo r pro gr amme -maker s wh o are, in t he end , in

the b usine ss not ju st of mana ging a nat ional

public p lat fo r m for dis cussio n and deba te but of

producin g regular ly deli ver able produc t under

deadlin es, t he pre dic tabili t y and co nsistenc y

oe red b y a st able of r eliable , ex per ience d

st andby s has ob viou s appeal . It all bu t

guar ante es pane l discus sions tha t are de corou s,

amiable , and duly r espe c t ful o f the me chanic s

