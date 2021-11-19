The Garda and Department set up my destruction. By Frank Mulcahy.

But in reply to recent correspondence to Drew Harris the Garda confirm that his predecessor Martin Callinan lied about prosecuting me, that Callinan blocked my emails and that corrupt audit changes used to discredit me were not “impossible” as formerly stated.

In 2005 Assistant Commissioner of the Garda, the later discredited Martin Callinan, undertook to reinvestigate the allegations levelled at me by the ISME chairman Seamus Butler. In 1999 Butler had wildly alleged that – in my capacity as CEO of ISME – I’d been involved in fraud of the EU by submitting unpaid invoices for grants. In fact the EU allowed this practice but this was not always made clear. Butler and others in business lobbyist ISME wanted to get rid of me since I, along with most of the membership, opposed the social partnership process. Butler’s allies supported Mary Harney’s decision to include ISME in that process.

Since I had the overwhelming support of the members and I had refused the inducement of £100,000 plus to resign, getting rid of me was not going to be easy So, as they had explicitly threatened by a fax a copy of which has been published in this magazine, Butler made “poor controls…. look like fraud” and brought his phoney complaint to the Garda.

In 2005 Callinan gave a “personal guarantee” as to the thoroughness of his reinvestigation. Callinan, it turned out, was not a good bet on a personal guarantee. So, in November 2007, when no investigation ensued, I broke protocol and made direct email contact with the Garda forensic accountant, Dave McManus. He disclosed that he had effectively advised the gardaí carrying out the investigation that they were wrong in denying that the ISME accounts had been changed during the original Garda investigation. That was dynamite.

I immediately wrote to Callinan stating the forensic accountant’s admission was proof that Seamus Butler had literally colluded with the Garda. But also with his newly appointed auditors, who corrupted ISME’s previously audited accounts, to make it appear that I had defrauded ISME by improperly taking up a bonus, parallel altogether to the issue with unpaid invoices. There was no other explanation for those illicit audit changes undertaken under the nose of the original investigating officers.

However, when I met the investigating officers in December 2007 they denied any contact with their forensic accountant. Immediately after that meeting Dave McManus was sent to Coventry, my emails were blocked by the Garda and I was prevented from ever contacting the forensic again or any officer by their direct email addresses. The investigating officer designated by Callinan denied that block

In March 2008 I again broke protocol and rang the Garda Technical Division. Eric Bannon undertook to confirm the block. He gave me his direct line number 01 66618**. However, in subsequent calls I was told that nobody with the name of Eric Bannon worked there. The email block continued to be denied. Until, as we shall see, November 2021.

On 13 February 2009 the EU Commission disclosed that the culpable party in respect of Butler’s allegations was the Department of Enterprise which had been found by the ECJ and the EU Commission to have engaged in “systemic maladministration” including in the administration of unpaid invoices, which resulted in an automatic EU penalty estimated by the Department of Finance to be “in excess of €400m.” That, I believe, was the cost of my good name.

Around the same time the Attorney General, Paul Gallagher, who had been compromised by his pleadings in the ECJ on behalf of the Department of Enterprise which (whether he knew it or not) facilitated its dishonesty, issued an instruction that my interrogative letters were to be acknowledged but not answered. The AG’s critical instruction had remained concealed until March of this year.

In mid 2010 the EU Commission offered to testify as to the Department’s culpability to any Irish authority. Yet, the Garda have never contacted the EU Commission, presumably for fear of being exposed as having lied, from the Commissioner down.

In April 2009, immediately after the EU’s stunning disclosure, Martin Callinan suddenly resurfaced. He contradicted his investigating officers and insisted that his re-investigation had caused a report to go to the DPP. When challenged, he restated that claim in May. I have retained the correspondence. The Garda were then in trouble since Callinan was clearly lying. I do not use that word lightly.

Between 2009 and 2014 we acquired considerably more authoritative evidence which explained why the Garda had colluded with the Department of Enterprise to conceal the fact that Seamus Butler’s allegations were contrived and false. Since Minister Ruairi Quinn and the former Taoiseach Mr Ahern had been egregiously used in that cover-up, they wrote to the Taoiseach in 2014 seeking a meaningful “apology” on my behalf. Their testimony too went ignored.

Meanwhile, on her appointment as Garda Commissioner in 2014 Nóirín O’ Sullivan claimed to have been “unaware” of the email block. When copied with her emails from 2009, she stated that her first letter had been sent “in error”. She did nothing, again.

Despite the overwhelming evidence of chicanery by the State, the injustice continues. It is best manifested in Micheál Martin’s confession directly to the Data Commissioner. As recently as April 2021, having reneged on his word, he claimed to have shredded minutes in which he had undertaken to correct his parliamentary replies, the replies which did me so much damage since 2004. Of course shredding the minutes obliterated the evidence that he knew I had been seriously wronged by the state and his admission that he had been systemically lied to by his civil servants. The shredding of the minutes allows the Taoiseach to ignore the wrong, to forget his seemingly sincere apology for the damage done and his explicit commitment to correct that wrong.

And then there was the first ray of hope, an internal Garda report sent by Garda Corporate Services on 3 November 2021 in reply to my many letters to Drew Harris, current Garda Commissioner – a far more honourable public servant. While the letter accuses me of “rambling”, it contains three nuggets.

First, it confirms that Callinan was lying in 2009

Second, it confirms what the Garda had denied for eleven years, namely that my emails were blocked by the Garda Commissioner.

Third, it confirms the illicit audit changes in 1999, the very corruption which they have repeatedly dismissed since 1999 as “impossible”.



Despite those central admissions, the recommendation of the officer who wrote the report to Drew Harris is that the Garda should do nothing. Nothing has changed.

Justice delayed is justice denied and I’m beginning to get old.