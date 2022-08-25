The Irish government has become complicit in the cover-up of British Royal sexual abuse in the Republic of Ireland. By Joseph de Burca.

The information provided by the brothers, John and Pat Barry, confirms that the Garda (Irish police) had a checkpoint at the gate of Classiebawn castle in August 1977. Garda security was downgraded in 1979, shortly before Mountbatten was murdered by the Provisional IRA. Hence, while there might be a question mark about the existence of comprehensive Garda logs from 1979, there are no concerns about August 1977.

While the brothers set out to defend the reputation of Mountbatten in their Sligo Champion interview – and did so in good faith – they have nonetheless highlighted a crucial issue about the Mountbatten-Kincora connection which could yet prove precisely the opposite of what they hoped to achieve with their interview. They are living witness who can attest to the fact that the Gardaí had a checkpoint at the castle in 1977 and therefore have a record of the registration plates of the vehicles they stopped at the gates.

The purpose of the interview with the brothers was to afford them an opportunity to put forward a defence for Lord Mountbatten whom they do not believe was a child abuser. John Barry, who was a boy at the time, mentioned the Garda presence when he stated that:

“The guards wouldn’t have allowed some guy to come, a warden from Kincora [Boys Home in Belfast] who was supposed to have driven [child abuse victims to Classiebawn], and he was supposed to sit in the car for an hour outside the castle and let the boys in – or a boy in. And you think the guards wouldn’t have asked: ‘What are you doing here?’ No way”.

His brother has confirmed the presence of Gardaí at the ‘checkpoint at the gate’.

Andrew Lownie, author of a book about Mountbatten, has sought the Garda logs taken at the checkpoint. Crucially, the Garda have confirmed the records still exist. In August 1977 Stephen Waring and another boy were abused by Mountbatten in an exterior building. They gained access to the premises in a car which was driven through a Garda checkpoint.

Mountbatten had many visitors to Classiebawn, including young boys. Some were relatives, others were not. There was nothing alarming for the Gardaí about the presence of another pair of boys, i.e., those in the car belonging to Mains. Indeed, the Gardaí may even have been told to expect them. It is inconceivable that Mains arrived without a ‘cover’ story.

Others such as Peter Murphy, a friend of Mountbatten, and Peter Montgomery, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Tyrone, also procured boys for Mountbatten on his visits to the Republic.

The Garda logs – in the possession of the Irish government – could yet cause the British Crown a problem as damaging as that of Prince Andrew, the nephew of Lord Mountbatten who abused Virginia Roberts/Giuffre.

The records could also destroy a forty-two-year cover-up and demolish the reputations of MI5, MI6 and the former RUC Special Branch, not to mention countless civil servants in Whitehall who have knowingly covered up the wider Kincora saga of which Mountbatten was only a fragment.

The Kincora scandal is by far the darkest secret of Northern Ireland’s ‘Troubles’. It involved the trafficking of children to Loyalist extremists such as John McKeague of the Red Hand Commando to further British intelligence control of Loyalists terror groups (and mainstream DUP and OUP politicians). Hence, child abuse was permitted to enable the State to accumulate ‘kompromat’ for blackmail purposes and thereby organise and direct murder operations by proxy assassins such as McKeague. Thereafter, the House of Commons was misled and a series of inquiries became little more than venues for perjury by the RUC, MI5 and MI6. A number of sex abuse survivors committed suicide. They came from Kincora and other homes under the sway of the vice ring. The gang at the centre of the abuse network was also responsible for a series of murders of boys. This was – and continues to be – covered up. A programme about the murders of a group of boys in the 1960s and 1970s by the Kincora gang has been made for the BBC. They have yet to broadcast it. (See the clipping below for further details. It is from the 6 May 2022 edition of Dublin’s Phoenix magazine.) Efforts are still being made to suppress the programme.

By covering up the content of the Garda’s Classiebawn files, the Irish government has been pulled into the whole ugly Kincora quagmire. It is one scandal which refuses to go away no matter how hard the British Establishment tries to get rid of it.

Micheál Martin, the Irish Taoiseach (prime minister), is reportedly interested in securing a senior position with the European Union after his term in office comes to an end. His failure to order his police force to act upon information and/or release information which could clarify a sordid aspect of the Kincora scandal will hardly commend him to his European colleagues. The survivors of Kincora and the wider Anglo-Irish Vice Ring of which it was a part, deserve full disclosure of the Garda logs and Garda communications with the RUC in respect of visitors stopped at the Garda checkpoint at Classiebawn.

The Kincora boys were driven to Classiebawn by Joseph Mains, the Warden of Kincora in August 1977 (and no doubt on many other dates). Mains was convicted for child abuse in December 1981. He is now dead. As a matter of routine, the registration plate of the car driven by Mains to Classiebawn would have been noted and logged in a Garda report. Next, the Gardaí would have sent them to Garda HQ. Then inquiries would have been made with the RUC. The RUC knew that Mains had connections to the Red Hand Commando, a Loyalist terrorist group. Hence the visit to Classiebawn would have raised a red flag. It is inconceivable that the Gardaí would have been told any of this. The RUC special branch was complicit in the ‘honey trap’ operation that revolved around Kincora. Hence, the RUC undoubtedly told the Gardaí there was nothing to worry about insofar as the car driven by Mains was concerned.

The Gardaí are refusing to release the records on the basis that they are part of an open investigation into the Mountbatten murder. This is a nonsense and the Irish Cabinet knowns that this is so. Yet the Taoiseach, Tanaiste and Minister for Justice are happy for this cover-up to continue. The Garda excuse is a nonsense because Mountbatten was not murdered for another two years. Then, he was blown up – along with others – by the Provisional IRA, not by Mains, someone with connections to Loyalist terror groups and MI5 and MI6. Lownie sought the files in 2019. See also: THE MOUNTBATTEN FACTOR: Boris Johnson should not bully Dublin over Brexit because the Irish Government has information which could damage the Royal Family

Andrew Lownie has been consistent about where the abuse at Classiebawn took place: in a building outside the castle itself. (A separate incident involving a third boy took place in a hotel near the castle.) Emphatically, Lownie has never claimed that Mountbatten abused boys inside the castle itself. Lownie has never changed his story. The chapter in his book on Kincora has not been revised. Yet, John Barry believes he has changed his story. In fairness to John Barry, many people have written about Mountbatten and Kincora, and he may be mistaking Lownie’s 100% consistent account with those of others. For clarity Barry’s comments in the Sligo Champion were as follows:

“It is all untrue in the book. Then Lownie later said it wasn’t in the castle – that it was in one of the outhouses, and that they were trafficked from Kincora to Mullaghmore.

Barry’s defence of Mountbatten is made in good faith and entirely well-meaning. He comes across as a likeable man concerned about the reputation of someone he once knew and died in horrible and tragic circumstances. That, however, does not make him right.

Part of the defence is particularly feeble. The Sligo Champion report continues to quote John and his brother Pat thus:

“I [John] was in Classiebawn in August 1977, when these allegations refer to, and I saw nothing. Never. “And I was there for years before that and after it. Nothing. “Sure, if that was the case, would my mother bring me up there all those years as a child?” he asked. John’s elder brother Pat, who worked in Classiebawn Castle from 1965 to 1970 before going to work in the Mountbatten’s UK estate of Broadlands in the early 1970s concurs. “I saw nothing. My mother wouldn’t had let me go to Broadlands when I was 18 if there had been any suspicion of anything like that.” “His own grandchildren were always in the castle,” says John. “It was impossible for anything like that to go on. It couldn’t have happened, not with the security around the castle, with a checkpoint at the gate. “It didn’t happen, and it couldn’t have happened. I was there in August 1977. I played with his children. “We could roam freely through any rooms of the castle. There were no strangers came to the castle.

Sadly, thousands – if not millions – of child abusers have managed to operate for decades without being detected. Many go to their graves without ever having been confronted with what they did. Countless priests, swimming coaches, scout masters, school teachers and the like gained access to children with the knowledge of their parents. Parents do not have a special gift to detect who is or is not an abuser. The mere fact that Mrs Barry did not suspect Mountbatten was a child abuser is not convincing proof of his innocence. Happily for her, her boys were not abused.

Significantly, Mountbatten does not appear to have preyed on random children. He had boys brought to him, or visited child brothels. A full account by one of his former drivers can be found here which exposes his sickening and perverted habits: Mountbatten, the Royal who abused boys aged 8-12..

The Sligo Champion article does not deal with the mountain of evidence that Lownie dug up about Mountbatten’s abuse of children, including FBI files revealing he was a paedophile. John Barry does not appear to have carried out any research of his own into the FBI files or the evidence of Mountbatten’s driver. This being so, it is difficult to understand how he can assert that: ‘It is all untrue in the [Lownie] book.’

Andrew Lownie was not asked to comment on the interview with the Barry brothers before the piece was published.

