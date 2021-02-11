The MI5 assassination of Patrick Finucane and the hypocrisy of Theresa May.

By Joseph de Burca.

The 12th of February will mark the 32nd anniversary of the assassination of the Belfast solicitor Patrick Finucane. He was shot by UDA killers controlled by MI5 in 1989. The British government continues to resist a judicial inquiry into the murder despite castigation from its own Supreme Court and human rights groups across the globe.

No one in the Tory party is putting Boris Johnson under any pressure to resolve the matter.

The Finucane family

Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, however, has accused Johnson of abandoning Britain’s “position of global moral leadership”. Johnson, she said, has failed to honour British values by threatening to break international law during Brexit trade negotiations and backing out of the foreign aid target. These two developments had not “raised our credibility in the eyes of the world,” she argued.

And just what does she think about the image of UDA assassins acting on the orders of MI5 to murder an Irish lawyer and a 32 year cover-up which followed it is doing for ‘Britain’s credibility in the eyes of the world’?

She then proceeded to argue that these developments “were not actions which raised our credibility in the eyes of the world”.

She then reminded Johnson that he needed to live up to “our values”. Sadly, her ‘values’ never included an attempt to bring a halt to the long running cover-up that has swirled around the assassination of Finucane.

In her January attack on Johnson, May described the election of the “decent” Joe Biden as US president as a “golden opportunity” for Britain to become a force for good in the world again.

Would an inquiry and the resolution of the scandal surrounding the Finucane assassination not also provide a ‘golden opportunity’ for Britain to show that it can become a ‘force for good in the world again’?

There is a little more to May’s hypocrisy than meets the eye: she was the Home Secretary who thwarted earlier demands for a judicial inquiry. MI5 answers to the Home Secretary. At the time she was covering up for MI5, David Cameron was prime minister. He met with the Finucane at 10 Downing Street where he told them that he could not order a public inquiry. When Finucane’s brother Martin asked him why, he turned to Mrs Finucane and said: “Look, the last administration couldn’t deliver an inquiry in your husband’s case and neither can we”. According to Cameron, this was because “there are people all around this place, [10 Downing Street], who won’t let it happen”. As he was saying this, he raised a finger and made a circular motion in the air.

Cameron has not – and probably never will – expose those more powerful than he and his predecessor. Theresa May must know who they are.

Theresa May as she likes to see herself, a moral and religious person.

A lengthy Village investigation into the assassination was published in October 2018 and updated a year later. It can be read at : Thatcher’s Murder Machine, the British State assassination of Patrick Finucane. By Joseph de Burca.

There is a small update to that story. One of the individuals featured in the original Village investigation was Tommy Lyttle, the former UDA leader who ordered the assassination. The article traced his role as an MI5 agent from the 1970s onwards. One of his tasks was to ferry Richard Kerr, a resident at Kincora Boys’ Home, to child abusers. In recent times, Kerr has been trawling through photographs and video footage and has identified one of the hotels to which Lyttle and his associates trafficked him. The photograph appears below: