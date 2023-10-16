4 6 October /November 2023 Oct ober /No v ember 2023 4 7

mid all th e f anf ar e of C RH P LC ’s move

to the N YSE , a da r k shado w loo ms

over t he comp any ’ s f ut ure

per f or mance, i n the f or m of t he

pote nt ial lon g- ter m e ec t an d cos t of

Ire land ’s deleter iou s miner al s cr isis on t he

compan y ’s ear ning s, i t s re put a tio n and Ir ela nd’s

rep ut at ion a s a s afe a nd re liable co unt r y to do

business in.

T he cr is is cont inue s to spr ead, w hile t he St ate ’ s

re spons e has b ee n a mi x tu re of o bf u sc at ion,

f ailur e to mea ning f ull y en gage , r ef u s al to pr ov ide

1 0 0% Redr es s and s ys te mat ic pr otec t ion f or t he

per pet r ator s of t he cr isis - the C R H - domina ted

cons tr uc ti on mate r ial s se c tor. T her e is no de ny ing

tha t vic t ims o f dele ter io us m ater ial s b ear no

blame w hat soe ve r fo r the ir plig ht .

But an ot her s et of v ic t ims ha s now e mer ge d,

Ire land ’s ta x pay er s, w ho a gain be ar no

re sponsi bilit y. T his la t te r gr oup ar e v ic tims o f ill -

judge d go ver nmen t poli c y, which cu r r ent ly

pro vi des pr ote c ti on fo r the p er pet r a tor s — t he

cemen t/ q uar r y / co ncre te se c tor.

I r aise d the q ues t ion of t he po tent ial lia bilit y o f

CR H fo r the c r isis at t he comp any ’ s 2022 AGM .

CR H Chair man , Rich ie Bou cher b oldl y r espo nde d,

st at ing t hat C R H had no liabil it y f or def ec t i ve

concr ete p ro duc t s bu t he f aile d to e x pla in wh y.

T her e ar e th ou sand s of v ic tims o f CR H and o f

the ir ish Concr e te Fe der a tio n, w hich is mo st l y a

f r ont f or C RH , f rom 1 3 cou nt ies in t he Rep ublic o f

Ire land , wi th s ome n ow em er ging in N or t her n

Ire land al s o. T he cu r r ent hid eou sl y f law ed

gove r nme nt ‘sc heme ’ cover s o nly D one gal ,

May o, Sli go and C lar e bu t ev en at t hat , ma ny

sec ond hom es (t hos e not r eg iste re d wi th t he R T B

(Re siden tial Tenancie s Boa rd ), to ge the r wi th al l

holida y home s , agr ic ult ur al an d commer cial

buildin gs ar e e xclude d f r om t he ‘enhan ced

sche me’ . T h es e re st r ic t ions a re w holl y

discr im inator y to th ose s y s temic ally e xc lude d. A

defe c t ive b lock is a d efe c ti ve bl ock , no mat ter

wha t t y p e of s t r uc t ur e it is u se d in.

Gov er nm ent e s tima tes t hat i t s ﬂa wed s che me

will cos t €2.7 billion or e ven a s muc h as €3.65

billion , a “st ag ger i ng ﬁg ure ” accor ding to t he

Ir ish T imes! H ow ev er, the se ﬁ gur es sho uld b e

vie we d thr ou gh t he Na tio nal Childr en’s Hospi ta l

opt ic , you k no w, the o ne wh er e the o r iginal

€40 0m pr ojec ted cos t is no w car e er ing t ow ard s

€2.4 b illion (a ﬁ ve - fo ld incr ea se).

T he his tor y of cons t r uc t ion in ﬂat ion is t hat t he

cost o f dele ter i ou s mater ia ls w ill b e pro babl y be

mor e like € 1 5- 20 bill ion and t hat d oes n’t inc lude

any allo w ance fo r compe nsa tio n.

T he cr isis g ene r ate s mixe d fe el ings f or mo st o f

us . Le t ’s suppos e tha t ten t hou s and of u s bo ugh t

a mode l of mo tor ve hicle t hat w a s tot all y

def ec t iv e. Wou ld we e x pe c t Go ver nmen t to

pro vi de us all w i th br a nd new s hiny r epla cemen t

car s? I think not . We w ould all c has e our lo cal

deale r and inde ed t he Ir ish dis tr ibut or to get he r

wi th t he ove r all pa ren t compan y. Th ere is

pre cede nt fo r this: t he Volk s w age n emissio ns

scan dal.

The ‘ om er ta’ aro un d CR H desc rib ed in J u ne ’ s

e x tend s to its li a bi li t y for M ica

State aid is

deﬁned as an

advan tage in any

form whatsoe ver

conf erred by

national public

authorities to

undertakings on a

selectiv e basis

By Séamus Maye

Not abl y f or CR H , it w a s th e US tha t ﬁr s t call ed

out D ies elg ate or E missions ga te back in 201 5.

Volk sw a gen ha s since pa id out te ns of bill ions of

Eur o in a s tr ing of s et t leme nt s ar ou nd the w or l d

