The QAnon Con: The Trump ‘Storm’ at Biden’s inauguration never materialised but a lot of money has been made from Q merchandising, tens of thousands have died from Covid and lives and careers have been destroyed. Time to expose the conman.

By David Burke.

The men behind the QAnon message board: Frederick Brennan; Jim and Ron Watkins.

Tens of thousands of devotees of QAnon waited agog yesterday for what they called the ‘Storm’ to take place. This event was to occur before Joe Biden’s inauguration. It was to consist of an invasion by an army of patriots working for the US Army led by their saviour QAnon and his partner Donald Trump.

The Patriots were expected to have swooped upon Washington during Biden’s inauguration to arrest the members of an evil cabal of child-abusing Satanic cannibals. They claim this cabal has been running the US – and the rest of the world – for decades. Biden is allegedly yet another ‘deep state’ child-abusing Satanist. The cabal includes the Clintons, Obama and Bush family members. According to QAnon, it also controls the media and entertainment world.

Q presents himself as some sort of a powerful US military intelligence insider who works with Donald Trump. He communicates with his devotees via Q drops on message boards. His most recent message board was built in the Philippines by a man called Frederick Brennan and operated by Jim Watkins and his son Ron.

The Q drops on the Watkins’ message board are deciphered by Q’s devotees. Throughout yesterday Q devotees were assuring each other that their stormtroopers were about to pounce. ‘Trust the plan’, one of their mantras, was repeated on their message boards. Their time was finally about to come. It was all creepily redolent of ISIS’s expectation of a prophecised Armageddon as US-led forces closed in on Dabiq in Syria in 2016. They believed the Prophet Muhammed told his followers hundreds of years ago that “the last hour will not come” until an Islamic army vanquished “the Romans” there. Americans were Romans.

All of this could be ignored as internet madness but for the fact that Donald Trump allowed himself to become a hero to the QAnon movement.

The Epstein and Weinstein scandals convinced many that the Q dropper on the Watkins’ message board was telling the truth. 19 Republican candidates in the recent elections displayed support for the movement.

One of them was elected to Congress.

Jim and Ron Watkins.

The Q movement was also involved in the recent Capitol Hill riots. Five people died. Now, hundreds face prison. Predictably, Trump had thrown them under a bus. No pardons for any of them. In reality, he sees them as ‘white trash’.

Someone, somewhere has made a fortune along the way in merchandising.

The message board run by the Watkins, ‘8kun’, earns money from advertising. QAnon has proved to be a star attraction.

Sadly, for Q supporters – especially those now facing long prison sentences for the invasion of Capitol Hill – Donald Trump was never in league with QAnon.

Worse still, Q was behind the reprehensible notion that the COVID-19 pandemic is a fraud concocted to create the circumstances to steal the 2020 US Presidential election from Trump by forcing voters to vote by post.

When Trump signalled something similar in advance of the election, this was taken as proof that Q was working with him. When a vaccine was announced the day after the election, this was taken as yet further confirmation of the plot against Trump. Now, supposedly, that the election had taken place, the COVID-19 fraud can be dropped.

Unfortunately, the reality is that soon half a million people will be dead in America. How much of this is attributable to the Q movement’s opposition to mask-wearing and hand sanitation is an imponderable. By the time the pandemic is over, the person or group who posts on the Watkins’ message board will have – at the very least – tens of thousands of deaths on his hands. That is truly Satanic.

Ridiculously, the Q movement supported the campaign to keep Trump in power after his defeat. In the dying days of the Third Reich, the Nazis were able to maintain the morale of Germans with the promise of miracle weapons which were going to finally repulse the Allies. The conman on the Watkins’ message board kept his scam alive by the promise of the ‘Storm’.

Aside from the Capitol Hill deaths, the COVID-19 deaths, the destroyed health of COVID-19 survivors, the waste of time, the family disputes, the Q movement has undermined credible investigative journalism: how many serious investigations into the Epstein scandal for example – based on fact, photographs and bank records – have been ignored and debased by the Q loonies?

The Qanon movement has made allegations of genuine child-trafficking and child abuse seem ridiculous to sane people. The cover they have afforded real child traffickers is depressing.

A Village investigation based on facts, photographs and bank accounts can be found here: Trump’s mentor: another sociopathic paedophile child-trafficker in the mix; from Roy Cohn to Epstein and Maxwell.

The reputational damage to the US is immeasurable: it has a supporter of QAnon in Congress.

Republican Congresswoman and Qanon supporter, Marjorie Taylor Greene. She once promoted a conspiracy theory that Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi orchestrated school shootings.

A large and powerful light now needs to be shone on Jim and Ron Watkins. They know precisely who has been posting Q drops on their message board. It is time for full transparency.

Maybe it will not be necessary to wait for the next QAnon. Sadly, it appears, you can fool some of the people all of the time. Some Q devotees are now turning to Joe Biden as the new messiah. Rather than being a child-raping cannibalistic Satanist, there seems to be a move to reinterpret him as the real Q.

Yet another view.

Others have still not lost the faith in the old version of events. This group is holding on in the belief that Biden will not obtain control of the Pentagon for ten days and that his demise is imminent. In other words, the countdown continues for another while. Some of these are also claiming – rather confusingly – that Biden was aware of the imminent danger to him and that part of the inauguration was pre-recorded, presumably in case Trump and QAnon swooped and disrupted the event. This, they claim, is demonstrated by the fact that the colour of his tie apparently changed as did the colour of his wife’s clothing.

The US establishment has to shoulder some of the blame for the sorry state the country now finds itself in.

The way it dealt with the assassination of John F Kennedy is often cited as the event which caused ordinary Americans to lose faith in their leaders. A string of events followed which exacerbated this growing level of mistrust: Watergate, Iran-Contra, CIA-backed-coups in South America and elsewhere, allegations about weapons of mass destruction, to mention but a few self-inflicted wounds.

Now America must deal with this legacy of distrust, QAnon and its ilk, social media madness and, perhaps most potently, a seething, vengeful Russia and China with all the internet manipulation intelligence services at their disposal to inflict more damage.