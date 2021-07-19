Tom Oliver, the murder everyone wanted to go away.

By Deirdre Younge.

Tom Oliver.

Tom Oliver, a farmer from Riverstown, on the Cooley peninsula was kidnapped, interrogated and murdered by the IRA in July 1991. They alleged he was a Garda informant. His battered body was found days later in Belleeks, Co. Armagh. The Oliver case has been investigated and reinvestigated by the Gardai in Dundalk on a number of occasions. The latest reinvestigation just completed has found multiple flaws in the handling of the case.

Operation Kenova under Jon Boutcher took the Oliver case as part of his remit. He has now apparently found new evidence after DNA analysis was done on clothing, which appears to advance the case.

The Tom Oliver case became a central issue in the Smithwick Tribunal in Dublin which reported in 2013. FRU (British military intelligence), Special Branch and MI5 agent and informer Kevin Fulton whose real name is Peter Keeley described what he called the ‘abduction’ of Tom Oliver in his evidence. He gave a vivid description of the night of the abduction and of how Oliver was carried in the boot of a car to his interrogators. The cross examining barrister, Jim O’Callaghan, acting for Garda Owen Corrigan, said of the vivid evidence – ‘you are describing the last moments of a man’s life’.

Fred Scappaticci

Keeley was the driver for the IRA “Nutting Squad” on the night Tom Oliver was kidnapped and took him to his final destination. Keeley as Fulton also implicated Fred Scappaticci in Tom Oliver’s interrogation at Smithwick. Scappaticci got legal representation to deny both that he was involved in Oliver’s murder and that he was Agent Stakeknife! See also: Investigation: Killusion

The present Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, as Head of Legacy in the PSNI had a crucial role at Smithwick as the gatekeeper for intelligence and information from the various UK Security Services. He made a last- minute dramatic intervention to present intelligence emanating from M15, of the involvement of a Garda who had not been identified to the Tribunal, in setting up Mr Oliver for murder. No name has so far emerged. Drew Harris also named the senior IRA figure he claimed had ordered the murder. See also: How Drew Harris diverted the Smithwick Tribunal.

Will Operation Kenova and Jon Boutcher finally achieve justice for Tom Oliver and his family?

Drew Harris.

