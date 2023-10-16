74 October/November 2023 October/November 2023 PB
As long as Ireland insists on importing conifers
from Scotland, current biosecurity is unlikely to
prevent the pine beetle arriving, any more than
Coveney’s ‘Fortress Ireland’ failed to avert ash
dieback in 2012.
Climate Cliff
But aorestation targets are no longer the sole
province of the Department of Agriculture.
Ireland’s Climate Action Plans requires 8,000
hectares a year of planting from 2021 to 2026, to
balance the carbon budget. In fact, with little
more than 2,000 hectares in the ﬁrst two years
(and little more expected this year after the
delays), the deﬁcit for this target will require a
planting of 12,000 hectares a year between now
and 2030 – or a deeper cut into another sector.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
recorded a 1.9% reduction in emissions last year
but the target was an average 7% cut annually to
2025. Annual cuts required will now be 12.4% in
order to avoid an ‘overshoot’ of the binding
carbon budgets.
And if that isn’t bad enough, the Climate
Change Advisory Council’s recent report
concludes that: “Realistic scenarios suggest that
target afforestation rates need to be
approximately 18,000 hectares per year to reach
carbon neutrality by 2050”. 18,000 is a lot more
than 2000. The data show a steady decline in
aorestation from 2016 onwards.
The Climate Change Advisory Council uses the
term ‘climate cliff’ to describe the almost
unbelievable fact that Ireland’s forestry estate is
no longer sequestering carbon but instead is
becoming a signiﬁcant source of Greenhouse
Gases (GHGs) – even when harvested wood
products (however short their lifespan) are
credited as carbon sinks.
UCD Professor Frank Coveney’s 2001 promise
of forestry providing a sink worth 10% of Ireland’s
emissions and the whipping up of hysteria for (EU
funded) ‘forestry’ omitted to account for the role
of soil in storing carbon. The soil counterintuitively
provides 85% of a forest’s carbon store - as
Village pointed out as early as 2009. While tree
deaths in natural forests tend not to disturb the
soil, industrial planting and felling tend to
degrade it. The eect is worst on bogs.
Is the money tree in fact beneath
our feet?
Putting the cart ﬁrmly before the horse, the
€1.3bn Plan for forestry has been drawn up
before the Government has agreed a target or
sectoral emissions ceilings for the land-use
sector as a whole where emissions are projected
to increase by 35% by 2030. Farmers themselves
have fallen from 85% of the forestry applications
in 2015 to 15% last year. Removing the
requirement to replant might be the only measure
that can give Irish forestry the boost it desperately
needs.
Ireland’s Forestry Plan only tinkers at the
edges. The new exemption for 1 hectare of trees
on a farm, for example, falls far short of the
5%-10% of each holding recommended by the
Climate Change Advisory Council. While the
broadleaf target has been increased
to 35% and a Farm Forestry Scheme
introduced which ﬁnally recognises
the value of ‘scrub’ land, the main
change was a substantial increase in
annual farmer forestry grants (now
almost twice the rate paid in the UK).
And if landowners are to be paid for
GHG sequestration, should they have
to pay for the emissions arising from
their land-use – say forestry on peat
soils?
Tony Lowes is a Director of Friends of
the Irish Environment
he landscape is covered with an ugly
and unnatural monoculture that has
disastrous eects on biodiversity.
These forests are then clear-felled - an
industrial process that leaves acidic
soil, stripped of nutrients and subject to the kind
of erosion and landslides that are becoming
semi-regular events
- Fintan O’Toole, the Irish Times, 2008
Deﬁciencies in Forestry
Programme
Does money grow on trees? It’s ironic that the
Agriculture Minister’s 2022 announcement of a
€1.3bn Forestry Programme 2023–2027 on 3
November 2022 was met by a frank letter from
the Land Use and Management Directorate of the
European Commission three weeks later that
ended up delaying the Programme until
September 2023. “The fact that the advice of the
scientists does not appear to be reﬂected in the
SEA Forestry Report is itself of concern”, Ion
Codescu of the EU wrote to Paticia Kelly of the
Department of Agriculture though, not
untypically, the Programme was ultimately
approved.
The issues will be all too familiar to readers of
this column. They remain the same as those that
lost Ireland the 75% EU funding in 2007 (think
€85 million a year for the 16 years since): lack of
broadleaves; monocultures managed by clearfell;
problem drainage; ﬂooding; bog slides
from planting on peat soils; loss of high
value ecological areas; phosphate
leachate; acidification; pollution
scavenging; threats to already threatened
birds – hen harriers, curlews, redshanks,
common snipe; the almost certain
extinction of viable fresh water pearl
mussels in their last eight catchments.
Draconian conditions introduced into
the Forest Service’s grants conditions in
2020 threaten a clawback of all monies if
pests or diseases undermine the viability
of the planting, a risk no ﬁnancial advisor
could allow to a farmer after ash dieback.
Trees grow on money but
also on scientiﬁc advice
In industrial forestry, CO2 emissions from soil
are greater than carbon storage in trees
By Tony Lowes
ENVIRONMENT
Conifers re vermin