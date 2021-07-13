Trump’s attack dog. The only lawyer Trump professes to admire these days was a well-known paedophile, child trafficker and blackmailer who was disbarred from practice.

By Joseph de Burca.

Michael Wolff and his new book on Trump.

Michael Wolff has published two highly critical books of Donald Trump. Despite this, the former president granted Wolff an interview which has helped inform his latest book ‘Landslide’.

In the book, Trump fulminates and groans about perceived slights and betrayals. He is particularly critical of the 1,000 or so lawyers he retained during his career. None of them merit praise save for Roy Cohn, one of the most dishonest and indisputably evil lawyers ever to practice law in the US (that is to say until he was disbarred).

Donald Trump and Roy Cohn.

Cohn was also Trump’s mentor.

In July 2020 Village published a detailed and lengthy expose of Cohn’s trafficking of a young boy from Kincora Boys Home in Belfast to Venice, Italy, in the 1970s. The story can be found here: Trump’s mentor: another sociopathic paedophile child-trafficker in the mix; from Roy Cohn to Epstein and Maxwell.

The revelation that Cohn was involved in paedophile rings was not a new disclosure. In 1992 John W. De Camp published a book called ‘The Franklin Cover-Up’ in which he described a number of child abuse rings in the US including one which furnished children to political VIPs run by the CIA. De Camp’s book has never gone out of print. A second edition was published in 1996 and reprinted in 2001, 2005 and 2006.

In the 2006 edition at page 179 the author described the role of Robert Gray, a child trafficker from the Watergate era. Gray and a CIA agent called Edwin Wilson were involved in blackmail operations which exploited vulnerable children. According to the former CIA officer and whistleblower, Frank Terpil, CIA blackmailing operations involving paedophiles were intensive in Washington at the time of the Watergate scandal. Wilson ran one of them. Terpil told De Camp that:

Edwin Wilson.

historically, one of Wilson’s [CIA] jobs was to subvert members of both houses [of Congress] by any means necessary … Certain people could be easily coerced by living out their sexual fantasy in the flesh … A remembrance of these occasions [was] permanently recorded via selected cameras… The technicians in charge of filming … [were] TSD [Technical Services Division of the CIA]. The unwitting porn stars advanced in their political careers, some of [whom] may still be in office.

Frank Terpil of the CIA.

According to De Camp, the blackmail operation had been set up by Roy Cohn. He quotes the former head of the vice squad for one of America’s biggest cities who told him that:

Cohn’s job say you had an admiral, general, congressmen, who did not want to go along with the programme, Cohn’s job was to set them up, then they would go along. Cohn told me that himself.

This revelation helps makes sense of Cohn’s exploitation of the boy from Kincora. The latter home was part of a paedophile network exploited by MI5 and MI6 for a variety of nefarious reasons including the collection of ‘compromat’ and blackmail material. MI5, MI6 and the CIA were and remain allies. There was probably co-ordination of all sorts of blackmail operations during the Cold War to control politicians and senior NATO military figures.

President Ronald Regan, Rupert Murdoch and Roy Cohn.

Enoch Powell MP, who ran against Ted Heath for the leadership of the Tory Party in 1966, became highly critical of NATO. That might explain why he was supplied with a boy from Wiliamson House in the 1970s while he served as a Unionist MP at Westminster. Powell exploited the same boy a few years later at the Europa Hotel while the latter was a resident at Kincora. Both events were probably recorded to gather information for possible use in an operation to damage his reputation or to blackmail him into silence. There were other reasons for targeting Powell such as his opposition to the Anglo-Irish Agreement of 1985 which was supported by the Foreign Office (which controls MI6 – Britain’s overseas intelligence service.) For more information about Powell see: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s mentor was a violent paedophile and a racist with deranged views about the lack of intelligence of women.

All of this raises the strong possibility that the CIA has files on MI5 and MI6 operations in NATO member states that involved the exploitation of children including the UK. While there is little or no possibility that MI5 and MI6 will ever admit their role in the Kincora scandal, it is possible that a CIA file may yet emerge to expose the truth.

The publication of De Camp’s book in 1992 also raises the strong possibility that Trump has known about Cohn’s role as a child trafficker for decades.