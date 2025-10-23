4 October-No vember 

A

s we we r e sa y in  , th er e ar e mo me n t s

w he n t he a bs t r ac t l a n  u a  e o f ’f r e e

s p e e c h ’ b e c o m e s a s c r e e n , a n

at t r ac t i ve ve il t ha t ob s cu r e s w h at is

ha pp e ni n  in pl a in si  h t , i n di  cu l t

t im e s.

Two c o lu mn s b y t he I ri sh T im e s ’ p o we r f u l a nd

a  e n d a - s e t t i n  o p i n i o n e d i t o r , J e n n i f e r

O ’C on n el l : t h e  r s t , r e bu k i n  s oc ia l is t T D Ru t h

Co p p in  e r f o r r e f u s in  to t ak e qu e s t i o ns f r o m

Gr ip t ; a nd a mo r e r e ce nt on e l am e nt i n  t h at she

f el t o b li  e d t o “s t a n d up f o r ” G r a ha m L in e ha n

af ter his ar r e s t — com e to us in th a t re  i s te r and

 en e r a te a n e ed f o r r ei t er a ti o n.

B ot h p r o ce e d a s i f th e p ub l ic s q ua r e w er e a n

an ti se p ti c d eb a ti n  cha mb er wh er e all voi ce s a re

f u nc t io na ll y e q ui v a l en t an d t he  r a ve s t d an  e r

is s e le c t i v e en  a  em e nt b y po li t ic ia ns or pol i ce .

W h a t t h e y d o n o t d o — an d w h a t t h e V i ll a g e

e di t or ia l bl e w up t h e ne e d f o r — is t o co nf r o nt

t h e a n t e c e d e n t q u e s t i o n : w h a t s h o u l d a

de mo cr at ic cul t ur e do w it h an ou t le t or in di v idu al

w h o s e o u t p u t h a s t h e c h a r ac t e r of r ac i s t o r

 en der- hos t ile a  i ta t ion or se r ial misi nfo r ma t ion?

I f t h a t d e s cr ip t i o n  t s , t h e n n e u t r a l i t y t o w a r d

pl a t f or m in  is n o t a v ir t ue ; i t is a c a p i t ul a t io n

dr e s se d a s f ai r p l a y.

V il la ge s t at e s it s p o si t i on i n it s A pr i l e di t io n

w it h o u t e u ph e mi sm: G r i pt is a r ac is t o r  an ; i t s

e di to r l ie s a n d s t ir s ha t r e d a  ai ns t im mi  r a nt s .

O n e ma y q u a r r e l w i t h t h e u s ua l V i l l ag e t o n al

e x ce ss , bu t no t t h e cl a r i t y. T h e e di t or ia l is n o t

m ak i n  a d e li c a t e a e s t he t i c ju d  m e n t a b o u t

m a nn e r s ; i t i s a l l e  i n  a s e t t le d p a t te r n o f

co n d u c t , a n d o n t ha t b a s is d r a w i n  a p o l i c y

co n c l u si o n — t r e a t su c h a n o u t l e t di  e r e n t l y ,

i nc l u d i n  r e f u si n  i t l e  i t i m a c y a n d a cc e s s .

O ’ C o n n e l l n e v e r s e r i o u s l y j o i n s t h a t i s s u e .

In s te a d, h e r un le t te r e d ar ti c le t r e a t s t he m a t t e r

a s if it we r e a q u e s t i o n ab o u t t h e e t iq u e t te o f

pr e s s co nf e r e nc es and ci v il i se d d is a  r e e me n t .

T h a t s e l f- in d ul  e nt m is f r am in  t he n do e s m os t

of t h e ar  u m en t a t i ve w o r k f o r he r.

Co n sid e r t h e Ma y co l um n o n Ru t h C op pi n  er.

O ’ C o n n e l l ’s c h a r  e i s s i m p l e : p o l i t i c i a n s

sh o ul dn ’ t “ bl a ck l is t ” a me d ia or  a ni s a t io n t h e y

di sl ike , es p ec ia ll y o ne w i t hi n th e ind us t r y ’s se lf -

r e  u l a t o r y ar c hi t e c t u r e . T h e b i a s is t o w a r d s

p r o ce d u r a l e v e n - h a n d e d n e s s — t h e s o r t o f

p r e c e p t t h a t s u i t s a r u l e - o f - l a w c u l t u r e a n d

s ou n ds u ni mp e ac h ab le at  r s t to u ch . B u t P r e s s

C o un c i l m e m b e r s h i p is n o t a s a c r a m e n t t h a t

co nf er s v ir t u e o n i t s re ci pi en t s . C od es o f p r ac ti ce

ar e n o t ta l ism a ns ; th e y ar e a s pi r a t io ns b a ck e d

by wea k s anc t i ons , w ho se e  e c t iv en e ss de pe nd s

on th e co l le c t i v e w i ll o f a c o nf u se d p r o f e ss io n

an d t h e v i  i l an c e o f r e ad e r s . W h e r e an o u t l e t

pe r s is t e nt l y pr o p a  a t e s r a c ia li se d h os t i li t y an d

bad - f ai th mis inf or mat io n, t he mos t p ro po r t iona te

an d pr in ci pl e d r es p on s e f r o m pu b li c  u re s ca n

b e t o di s e n  a  e . A r e f u s a l to a mp l i f y is n o t

ce ns o r s hi p; i t is a pr o p hy l a c t ic .

O ’ C o n n e l l ’ s a r  u m e n t c o l l a p s e s t h a t

di s t in c t i on . Sh e t r ea t s Co pp in  e r ’s de ci si on no t

to t ak e q ue s t i on s a s a be t r a y al of pl u r al i sm . Ye t

pl ur al is m pr o p er l y u nd e r s t oo d d oe s no t r e qu ir e

t h a t e v e r y f o r u m b e o p e n t o e v e r y a c t o r

r e  a r d l e s s o f r e c o r d . I t r e q ui r e s a c a p a c io u s

s p h e r e o f l a w f u l e x p r e s s i o n a l o n  s i d e a

di s ce r ni n  e c ol o  y o f p l at f o r m s ,  a t ek e ep e r s ,

a n d c o u n t e r- s p e e c h . T h e l a t t e r i s c r u c i a l . A

p ol i t ic s t h a t c an no t d is t i n  ui sh b e t w e en be i n 

f r e e t o sp e ak a nd h av i n  a r i  h t to b e di  n i  e d

w it h a mi cr o ph o ne is a p o li t ic s t ha t w il l al w a y s

y i e l d t e r r a i n t o t h e l o u d e s t p r o v o c a t e u r s .

V i l l a g e ’s e d i t o r i a l a s k s u s to e x e r c i s e t h a t

dis c r im ina t io n ca ndi dl y : if a p ub li ca t io n’s out p u t

i s r a c i s t a  i t a t i o n — a s o p p o s e d to m e r e l y

“c on s e r v at i ve ” or “co n t r ar i an ” — i t sh o u ld be

t r e a t e d a s q u a l i t a t i v e l y di  e r e n t . O ’ C o n n e l l

ne v e r s ay s w h y t h at p r e mi se , i f t r u e , w o ul d no t

ju s t i f y e x a c t l y t he s t a n ce sh e co n de mn s .

T h e S ep t em b er c o lu mn , o n G r ah a m Li n eh an ,

re p ea t s t he p at te r n w i th hi  h er st ak es . O ’C onn el l

R e p r i s i n g t h e m e a n i n g

o f a n t i - r a c i s m a n d

t r a n s p h o b i a

B ac k t he n to t he l o n el y e d i t or i a l in

V il l a g e’ s la s t e d i t i on w hi c h g e ne r at e d

s om e h o s t il i t y

Issue 86

O c t o b e r-N o v e m b e r 2 0 2 5

Ch  ll engin g  he end emic  lly

com pl  c en   n d o  he rs by

 he  cu  e pro mo  ion of

equ  li  y, sus   in  bil i  y  nd

 cc oun   bili  y

ONL INE

w ww. vill  gem  g  zine.ie

@Vill  geM  gIRE

EDI TOR

Mich  el Smi  h

edi  or @v ill  gem  g  zine.ie

DEP UT Y EDI TO R

J Vivi  n Cooke

DE SIGN AN D PRODU CT ION

Lenny Rooney

ADV ER TI SING

s  les@ vill  ge.ie

PRI NTE RS

Boyl  ns, Droghed  ,

Co Lou  h

VIL L AGE IS PU BLI SHED BY

Ormo nd Qu  y Publishing

 Ormond Qu  y Upper ,