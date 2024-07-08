July-August 2024 1 1

he ne w May or of L ime r ick , J ohn

Mor a n, w ill hop ef ul ly no t disa ppoi nt

his voter s a nd wil l st ay l ong er in t his

job t han he ha s in his pre v iou s

posit ions .

He wa s head o f the G ov er nme nt ’s L and

De velo pmen t A genc y for l ess t han t hre e yea rs

whe n he dep ar te d in 202 1 foll ow ing w hat he

said w er e disa gr ee ment s over his c ont r ac t an d

the “ woe f ull y inade quate ” f undin g of €300

million f or t he ne w bo dy.

Many will r ec all t hat he l as te d jus t t wo y ear s

as S ec re ta r y G ener al at th e Dep ar t me nt of

F inance , af te r his appo int men t by t hen -

Minis ter and f ell ow L imer ick man, M ichael

No onan, in M ar ch 201 2.

He prev iou sl y did a s tin t wi th t he Sw iss

compan y, Zur ich C apit al M ar ket s (ZC M) ,

beco ming i t s chief e xe cut i ve f r om 1 997 to

20 05.

Fo llow in g his de par t ur e, in M ay 2007 , Z C M

wa s ﬁne d $ 1 6 mill ion by t he US S ec ur it ie s and

E xc hange C ommissio n af ter i t fou nd tha t th e

ﬁnance compa ny had “pr o vide d ﬁnanc ing,

aided an d abe t te d f our he dge f unds t hat we re

car r y ing ou t sch eme s to def r aud mut ual f un ds

tha t pro hibite d mar ke t t iming ” and had

speciﬁc ally “employe d decept ive t ac tic s to

inve st in mu t ual f und s” .

Af ter his muc h- hy pe d spe ll a s the o w ner o f

a juice bar in t he Fr enc h L ang ued oc r eg ion,

Mor a n joine d th e Cent r a l Bank in 201 0 as he ad

of wh ole sale b ank ing sup er visio n, mo vi ng on

to the D ep ar t men t of F inance in 201 1.

He wa s the he ad of t he De par t m ent w hen i t

wa s inv olv ed in n eg ot iat ing t he now i nf amou s

sale b y N A M A of it s P r oje c t E agle p or t fol io of

loans in t he N or t h of Ir elan d, t he UK an d acr oss

Europe.

T he Comptr oller and A uditor Gener al

cr it icis ed N A M A for in cur r ing a loss o f Stg £ 1 90

million (€223 million) on th e pack ag e whic h

wa s k no cked do w n to US f u nd Cer b er u s f or ju st

over S tg£1 .2 billion (€ 1. 5 billion) f r om a pa r

value of £4 . 5 billion (€ 5. 1 billion ).

Af te r h e announ ced his pl anned r esi gnat ion

in May 2014, No onan e x pr ess ed his “de ep

re gr et ” and s aid th at Mo r an “ha d be en

invol ve d in e ver y signiﬁ can t dec ision t aken b y

me durin g the bailout pr ogr amme ” presumabl y

including the ques tionable s tr a teg y of

encouraging, with generous ta x inc enti ves,

inter nat ional inv es tor s to p urcha s e huge

sw at he s of pr op er t y in Ir el and.

T he s t r ate g y enab led N A M A to o oad v a s t

amoun t of pub licl y ow ne d a sse t s into co r p or ate

hands in a p olic y t hat f uelle d th e subs eque nt

ﬁnancial isat io n of th e pro per t y and re nt al

mar ket s a nd th e cur r en t disa s tr ou s ho usin g

cr isis.

Michael No onan w a s late r cr it icis ed b y the

Pub lic Acco unt s C ommit te e (PAC ) f or his

mee tin g w it h the Ce r be r us c hair ma n and

exe cu ti ve s in late M ar ch, 2014, jus t a day

bef or e biddin g clos ed o n the P r oje c t E agl e

sale.

In i t s r epo r t publ ished i n Mar ch 201 7 , PAC

said t hat t he me et ing b et we en t he ﬁnance

ministe r and t he lea d bidder w a s “no t

pro cedu r all y appr opr ia te” and al s o cha st ise d

No onan ov er his f ailu re to inf or m it ab ou t his

discu ssions w it h t he Cer b er u s e xecu ti ve s

dur ing his ﬁ v e hour s o f ev iden ce to the

commit tee i n Oc to ber 201 6.

In a discu ssio n wi th V illage in 201 6, Mor an

could n ot re c all wh et her he a t tende d this o r

oth er me et ing s wi th Ce r be r us c hief s dur ing t he

ﬁnal per iod of P r oje c t E agle n eg ot iati ons in t he

Spr ing o f 201 4.

Still und er 50 year s of a ge , Mor an lef t t he

Dep ar t men t in Au gu st 2014 af te r the s ale to

Cer be r u s wa s comp lete d.

Am ong t he ﬁnance pr ov ider s f or t he deal

Ce r b e ru s rep o r t to rear

h ead s i n late J u ly

The vicissitudinous ﬁnancial backs tory of

May or John Moran o f Limerick

By Frank Connolly

wa s Jap anes e bank , Nomur a, w hich had

ex p re sse d inter e st in t he p or t f oli o whe n it ﬁr s t

emer g ed a s an at t r ac t iv e o er f r om N ama in

20 10 and 20 1 1. Nomur a lent s ome €75 0

million o f the €1 .5 billion Cer be r u s paid f or t he

loans .

Af te r his de par t ur e f r om t he De par t m ent ,

Mor a n got in to consul ti ng and s ome ho t wa ter

whe n he or ganis ed me e tin gs wi t h his for mer

collea gue s in th e Dep ar t me nt fo r US ﬁr m, Ub er,

on it s pl ans f or an inv es t ment p roj ec t in

Lime r ick .

Mor a n al s o took u p a ro le wi th N omur a Bank

in Nov emb er 201 5, some ﬁ f tee n mon ths a f ter

his re signa tio n as S ec re t ar y G ener al, a m ove

which did n ot br each any r ule or r eg ulat ion

cover ing t he emplo y men t choice s of se nior

civ il s er v ant s foll ow ing t heir r e tir eme nt .

A Commissio n of In ves t igat ion i nto t he

Pr oje c t E agle s ale is e x pe c te d to publ ish it s

ﬁnding s in la te Jul y fo llo win g a numb er of

ex tensions to it s co mplet ion date . T he

Commissi on w as s et up t o e xami ne

cont ro ver sial a spec t s o f the disp osal , dur in g

which t he e ar lie r lead con tende r fo r th e

por t fol io, US f u nd, P IM CO, wa s for ced to

wi thdr aw in ear l y 2014.

T his fo llo wed r e vel ati ons t hat a mem ber o f

the N or t her n Ir elan d Commi t te e of N A M A ,

Fr ank Cu shnahan , had re cei ved m onies f ro m

some o f the o w ner s o f the dis t re ss ed lo ans and

wa s al so pr omis ed a s uccess f ee f ro m law y er s

ac tin g fo r P I M CO.

Cush nahan and Be lf a s t soli cito r, Ian Coulte r,

are f a cing cr iminal char ge s in t he No r th

foll ow ing t he se and o the r claim s in rel at ion to

the N A M A s ale of i t s as se t s in th e Nor t h.

It will b e inter e st ing to s ee w ha t the

Commissio n has to s ay a bou t the r ol e of th e

Dep ar t men t , th e for mer M inis ter and t he ne w

May or of L ime r ick in t he lab y r int hine P r ojec t

Ea gle de bacle .

