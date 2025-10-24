October-November 75
Dubai Heir, Congo Air
When Pris police picked up drunk Austrlin crrying
€195,000 in csh, they uncovered n lleged money-lundering
scheme led by Dubi-bsed Irish horsercing heir linked to
British royls. The odyssey spns Angoln gold, Congolese
presidentil dvisor, Russin mﬁ, botched $60m Flcon jet
del, nd tril bout Britin’s biggest ever crypto seizure
By Rory Mulholland, in Paris
T
he Paris ambulance service was
called out one October evenin to
help a drunk man who had been hit
by a car on Rue de Charenton in the
city’s th arrondissement. The
pompiers found an individual with a ba
stued with cash at his feet. They took him
away to treat his minor injuries and to let him
sober up. In his belonins they found
identity papers that showed he was an
Australian citizen. His ba contained
€,. They informed the police, who
later went to an AirBnB at he was stayin in
near the Arc de Triomphe and there
discovered a further €,.
This naturally piqued police curiosity and
an investiation was launched that found the
Australian had in — the year he was
arrested — alleedly handled more than €
million as part of a money-launderin
operation involvin cash, cryptocurrency
and old. The scheme spanned France,
Monaco, Dubai, Ukraine and Iran. The probe
into the Australian, a pony-tailed Melbourne
man called Damien Carew, led investiators
to take an interest in a Dubai-based Irish
businessman named Michael James Burke.
They bean to look at possible links between
Carew’s alleed misdeeds and one of Burke’s
many rms, MJB Holdins, which was based
in the Seychelles.
After a couple of months in custody, Carew
was released in early to await trial on
chares of money launderin. But it would
not be lon before he was back behind bars,
this time in the city of Nice, for a crime that
involved extreme violence.
Burke, who throuh his lawyers has
denied any involvement in money launderin,
is a free man for the moment. But the
-year-old faces arrest if he leaves Dubai
and turns up anywhere in Europe as there is
an international warrant out for him for
money launderin.
Police have also taken a keen interest in
the Galway-born man’s attempt to buy a
Falcon jet from the French planemaker
Dassault, that was ultimately destined for an
adviser to Conolese President Denis
Sassou-Nuesso whose previous Falcon was
seized in a dispute over unpaid debts. The
attempt failed — after French authorities
intervened and blocked it — and Burke was
left $ million out of pocket.
The delivery team
To French investiators, it quickly became
clear that Carew was no criminal mastermind.
He was a courier, a baman alleedly
followin instructions from Michael James
Burke, accordin to leaked reports from
French police and investiatin maistrates.
The Australian told police he was “an estate
aent livin in Monaco and workin with the
Russian maa”.
Between May and September he
alleedly dropped o a total of €. million
to people of Russian, Ukrainian and North
African oriin in Paris and elsewhere in
France.
“Every time I received the money, I took
my percentae and I had to be precise. I’m
dyslexic, so I bouht a banknote counter… I
received the money, took my share and
handed it over, and that was it”, Carew, a
raduate of Melbourne’s celebrated St
Kevin’s Collee, told French investiators.
He received one percent of the total for
every cash delivery he made, which came to
a total of €, for that period in .
Police found a document from Burke’s
Seychelles rm MJB Holdins on Carew’s
phone that listed all the cash deliveries he
made in that period.
About deliveries were listed, ranin
from €, to €,. Most took place
in Paris, but some were in Nice and Monaco.
The investiation established that Burke
The drunk Australian,
Carew, was “an estate
agent living in Monaco”
claiming to work with the
Russian maﬁaDrren Crew
