Dubai Heir, Congo Air

W h e n P  r i s p o l i c e p i c k e d u p  d r u n k A u s t r  l i  n c  r r y i n g

€ 1 9 5 , 0 0 0 i n c  s h , t h e y u n c o v e r e d  n  l l e g e d m o n e y - l  u n d e r i n g

s c h e m e l e d b y  D u b  i - b  s e d I r i s h h o r s e r  c i n g h e i r l i n k e d t o

B r i t i s h r o y  l s . T h e o d y s s e y s p  n s A n g o l  n g o l d ,  C o n g o l e s e

p r e s i d e n t i  l  d v i s o r , R u s s i  n m  ﬁ  ,  b o t c h e d $ 6 0 m F  l c o n j e t

d e  l ,  n d  t r i  l  b o u t B r i t  i n ’ s b i g g e s t e v e r c r y p t o s e i z u r e

By R ory Mul hol land , i n Pa ri s

T

he Par is ambulance s er v ice wa s

called out one October e venin  to

help a drunk man who had been hit

by a c ar on Rue de Charenton in t he

cit y ’s  th ar r on disse me nt . T h e

pomp ier s fo und an indi v idual w it h a b a 

stu  e d with c ash at his fee t. T he y took him

away to treat his minor injuries and to let him

so be r up. In his b el on  in  s t he y f ou nd

ide nt i t y pap er s t h at sho w ed h e wa s a n

A u s t r al i an ci t iz e n . Hi s b a  co n t a in e d

€   ,  . The y inf or me d the p olice , who

later went to an Air BnB  at he was s tay in  in

ne a r th e Ar c de T r i o m p he an d th e r e

discovered a f ur ther €  ,  .

T his naturally piqued police curiosit y and

an investi  ation was launch ed that found the

Aus t r alian had in   — the year he w a s

arr ested — alle  edl y handled more than € 

mil l io n as par t of a mo ne y -l a un d er in 

ope r at io n i nvo lv in  c a sh, cr yp to cur re nc y

and  old . T he s c he me sp an ne d F r an ce ,

Monaco, Dubai, Ukr aine and Iran. The probe

into t he Aust r alian, a pony -t ailed M elbour ne

man called Da mien Care w, le d i nvesti  ator s

to take an inter es t in a Dub ai- ba se d Ir ish

businessman named Michael James Burke.

The y be  an to look at possible links be t ween

Carew ’ s alle  ed misdeeds and one of Burke’ s

many  r ms, MJB Holdin  s, w hich wa s ba sed

in the S eychelles.

Af ter a couple of months in cu stody, C arew

was r eleased in ear ly   to await t rial on

char  es of mone y launder in  . But i t would

not be lon  before he w as back behind bars,

this t ime in the cit y of Nice, f or a crime that

involved ex tr eme violenc e.

Bu r k e , wh o thr o u  h his la w y er s has

den ied any invo l vemen t in money launderin  ,

is a f r e e m an f o r t he mo me n t . B ut t he

  -year- old f aces ar r es t if he leave s Dubai

and tur ns up any where in Europe as there is

an i nte r n at io nal wa r r ant ou t for him f or

money launderin  .

Police have al so taken a keen interes t in

the Galw ay - bo r n man’s at tem pt to b uy a

Fal co n jet f r o m the Fre n ch pl an em ak er

Dassault, that was ultimately destined for an

ad v is e r to Co n  o l e s e P r e si d e n t D e ni s

Sassou- N  uesso whose prev ious Falcon wa s

seized in a dispute over unpaid debt s. T he

at tempt fail ed — af ter F re nch au th or i tie s

inter vened and blocked i t — and Bur ke w as

lef t $   mi llion out of pock et.

The del iv ery t eam

T o Fr ench invest i  ator s , i t quick ly bec ame

clea r that Carew was no crimin al master mind .

He w a s a co ur ie r, a b a  m an al le  e d l y

follo win  instr uct ions f r om Michael Jame s

Bur ke, acco rdi n  to leake d rep or t s f r om

French p olic e and investi  atin  ma  istr ates.

T he Aus tr alian told polic e h e was “an es tate

a  ent liv in  in Monaco and wor k in  wit h the

Russian ma  a” .

Be t we en M ay an d Se pte mbe r  he

alle  edly dr opped o  a total of €  .  million

to pe ople of Ru ssian, Uk r ainian and N or th

A f r i ca n or i  in in P ar is and el s ew he r e in

Fr ance .

“E ver y ti me I re cei ve d t he m one y, I to ok

my p erce nt a  e a nd I had t o be pr e cise . I ’m

dy sle x ic , so I b ou  ht a ba nk note counte r… I

r ec e i ve d th e mo ne y, to o k my shar e and

hand ed it ov er, a nd tha t wa s it ” , C ar e w, a

 r a d u a te o f M el b ou r n e ’s c e le b r a t e d S t

Kev in’s Colle  e, t old F re nch in ves t i  a tor s .

He r ece i ve d one pe r cen t o f th e tot al f or

eve r y ca sh de liv er y he ma de, which came to

a tot al of €  ,   fo r tha t pe r io d in   .

P o li c e f o u n d a d o c u m e n t f r o m B u r ke ’s

Se y ch el le s  r m MJ B H old in  s o n C ar e w ’s

phon e t ha t l iste d all t he ca sh del iv er ie s he

made in t ha t per iod .

A bo ut  deli ve r ies we re lis te d, r an  in 

f r om €   ,  to €  ,  . M ost took pl ace

in P ar is , b ut some were in Nice and Monaco.

T h e in ve s t i  at i on es t a bl ish e d t ha t B u r ke

