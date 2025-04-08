10 April-May 2025
Michael Noonan, received a request from
the North’s then ﬁnance minister, Sammy
Wilson, to consider an oer from PIMCO
made through London solicitor’s firm,
Brown Rudnick, including the ‘o market’
dimension to the sale.
Discussions took place within the NIAC
and the board of NAMA, both of which
agreed to pursue the discussions with
PIMCO which was given exclusive access in
late 2013 to a data room containing ﬁnancial
and other sensitive details of the portfolio.
The process was named Project Eagle by
NAMA’s Head of Asset Recovery (AR),
Ronnie Hanna, a former executive with
Ulster Bank in Belfast, who was familiar
with many of the debtors in the North whose
loans had been moved to NAMA following
the crash. Hanna, his colleague and deputy
head of AR, John Collison and CEO, Brendan
McDonagh, were the key decision-makers
working with a small ‘Deal Team’ of asset
managers. Frank Daly, as chairman of NAMA
and of the NIAC was central to ensuring the
required ﬂow of information to the board
and to senior government ﬁgures in Belfast
and Dublin.
In January 2014, the board agreed to
appoint Lazard, London-based ﬁnancial
advisers, to assist with the sale and to invite
other potential bidders in order to comply
with NAMA’s open-sales policy, and to
create more competitive tension in the
disposal process.
The report recalls how Daly informed the
board during these deliberations that it was
important not to unduly delay the sale due
to political sensitivities and argued that a
“single disposal strategy” made sense in
this respect. This contrasted with the
existing NAMA policy of a “gradual disposal
of NI assets over time”. Hanna concurred
with this approach and warned that,
otherwise, it might unravel due to the unco-
operative nature of some of the key debtors
in the North.
According to the report, he indicated that
“there was an entire behavioural pattern of
non-cooperation with the Northern Ireland
debtors”. Internal tensions also arose when
a minimum sale price of £1.2 billion was
proposed from within the AR team before
McDonagh overruled the suggestion and
insisted that this be raised to £1.3 billion.
The Gilvarry report concluded that no
independent valuation of the portfolio had
been obtained, a factor which may have
contributed to the apparent confusion over
the minimum sale price in late 2013.
Daly meanwhile suggested that the
process was taking up an inordinate amount
of time and resources for what, he said, was
4% of the Agency’s portfolio of assets. In
fact, it was 9.85% of the entire NAMA
portfolio, with 56 borrower connections for
933 property assets and a par debt value of
£4.6 billion. Just ﬁve of these connections
were responsible for 80% of the total £1.39
billion distressed loans which involved
hotels, shopping centres and other
commercial properties across the North and
in the UK.
In early 2014, other global funds including
Apollo, Blackstone, Starwood Capital,
Oaktree, Lone Star and Cerberus were
brought into play by Lazard. Following a
leak to the Irish Times in early February
2014 that PIMCO had approached NAMA to
buy its portfolio in the North, Goldman
Sachs and Fortress joined the fray.
Within weeks, panic ensued when PIMCO
informed Ronnie Hanna and others in NAMA
in early March that it had agreed with Brown
Rudnick (BR) that a success fee of £15
million would be paid if it acquired the
Project Eagle portfolio. The monies were to
be divided equally between Brown Rudnick,
John Coulter of Tughans solicitors in Belfast
(who were clients of BR) and Frank
Cushnahan. The NAMA board and Michael
Noonan were informed. Following three
days of frantic phone conversations, PIMCO
agreed to withdraw “gracefully” from the
process over what was transparently a
conﬂict of interest involving Cushnahan,
who had resigned from the NIAC in
November 2013.
The report describes how Cushnahan had
made disclosures of his commercial
involvement with a number of the main
NAMA debtors in the North but that this
information had not properly percolated
through the organisation. It criticised Frank
Daly for “not informing the board of the full
extent of Frank Cushnahan’s disclosures
when the proposed success fee came to
light”. Cushnahan, who had also made the
required disclosures of interest to the
Standard in Public Office Commission,
represented clients who controlled over
50% of the value of the entire Project Eagle
portfolio.
The NAMA board decided that for
reputational and other reasons it would
proceed with the sale of Project Eagle, with
bidding completed on 1 April 2014, just
weeks after PIMCO withdrew from the
process. The Cerberus bid of £1.322 was
accepted. Notwithstanding its involvement
in negotiating the controversial success fee,
Tuvi Keinan on behalf of Brown Rudnick also
advised Cerberus on the purchase following
the abrupt departure of PIMCO.
Alarmingly, NAMA did not learn about this
engagement by Cerberus of Brown Rudnick,
until after the sale was completed.
The Commission also found serious
failings with the recording of minutes of
NAMA board meetings.
Before the sale, NAMA had insisted to
Cerberus that there should be no fees paid
to any former or current board or advisory
group member of NAMA. Following the sale,
it emerged that some £1.5 million had been
lodged in the Isle of Man by John Coulter of
Tughans, leading to a reported dispute
within the Belfast law ﬁrm and contributing
to criminal charges against the solicitor. The
report recalls a meeting of the NIAC, which
took place at Tughans in Belfast, where
Cushnahan also had an oce.
The report also disclosed a previous
incident where Cushnahan had sought a fee
from NAMA following discussions between
its ocials, including Hanna, and a debtor
entity in the North for whom he was
providing advice. It found that Hanna was
present at a meeting involving the debtor
and should have reported this at the time to
his superiors Daly or McDonagh. However,
it also concluded that his presence at the
meeting was “not inappropriate”.
The relationship between Cushnahan and
Hanna before and during the sale of Project
Eagle is of course the elephant in the room
and was the cause of much speculation
after the sensational Dáil revelations by
former TD Mick Wallace in July 2015. Wallace
exposed the existence of the £15 million fee
arrangements between PIMCO and Brown
Rudnick, Coulter and Cushnahan that led to
the sudden withdrawal of the US fund just
weeks before the controversial disposal
was completed. He also alleged, under
privilege, that a portion of up to £7 million
was to go to “a leading politician” in the
North. Wallace referred to the sum of £1.5
million which was lodged in the Isle of Man