NEWS

F a ir P lae

Michael Healy -Rae ’ s deal with gov ernmen t

is unlawful; and he should have r esigned

sev eral compan y directorships when he

became a junior minister

By Michel Smih

O

n 2 1 J anuar y, F intan O ’Toole

share d the fo llowing i nsight in

the Irish T imes :

“I t is ille gal for g over nment

ministe rs to allo cate

res ources to a par ticular constit uency

bec ause o f the ident it y and inter est s of

the T D tha t repre sent s it .

T he tao iseach, t he tánais te, the

memb ers of t he cabine t and the junio r

ministe rs ar e all ‘Oﬃ ce Hold ers’ an d

subjec t to the E thics in P ublic Oﬃ ce Ac ts

of 1 995 and 2001.

A s the St andards in P ublic Of f ice

Commissi on (Sipo) put s it in the han dbook

each M inister ha s recei ved: ‘ Oﬃ ce hold ers

should a t all times ob ser ve t he highes t

st andards o f behavi our and ac t in good f aith

wit h transpar ency, fair ness and impar tialit y to

pro mote the comm on good i n the per f orm ance

of th eir oﬃ cial f unc tions ’ ”.

O‘ T oole p roceeded:

“ T r ansparenc y mea ns that all de cisions

and th e reas ons for th em must b e open

to scr ut iny . Fai rne ss means tha t the

cr iter ia used t o alloca te reso urces mus t

be th e same for e ver y cons tit uenc y . A nd

impar tialit y me ans that oﬃ ce ho lders

canno t put the ir thumb on th e scales

bec ause i t suits t heir per sonal or

par t isan inter est s to do so”.

He didn’ t even deal w ith g ood f aith t hough

no be tte r man. And h e should have ci ted the

sec tio n of the Cod e that re quires t hat

oﬃ ce holder s “act onl y by re feren ce to and

dedic ate the r esour ces of the ir oﬃ ces in

f ur ther ance of t he public inter est ” .

O’ T oole summa rise s: “In c ase this is n ot

clear enough, SIP O [S ect ion 1. 5 of the C ode]

spell s it out : minister s mus t ‘make decisio ns

and enco urag e and suppor t t he makin g of

decisi ons on mer it and wi thout d iscri mination’

and mu st not ‘b e inﬂ uen ced in their o ﬃ c ial

dut ies by per sonal co nsidera tions’ . T his la st

phr ase sur ely cove rs the hi ghly per sonal

consider at ion of secu ring o ne’ s ow n seat a t the

ne xt ge neral e lect ion” . He mig ht also ha ve

cite d the se ctio n of the Cod e which st ates:

“T he publ ic intere st should al way s take

pre cedence ov er the inte rest s of t he indivi dual

and, p erhap s more impo r tant ly, over th e

inter est s of a poli tical p ar t y whet her in po wer

or in opp osition ” .

Accor ding to the Ir ish edit ion of the L ondon

T imes of 22 Dece mber 2024, “ Th e Healy -Ra e

bro ther s will back a g over nment o f Fiann a Fail,

F ine Gael and in dependen ts fo r the ne xt ﬁ v e

year s in ret ur n for the ir native Ke rr y being

‘ looked af ter ’ , Michael H ealy- Rae has sa id.

Bot h Mic hael and Danny H ealy- Rae me t the

tanais te las t week an d prese nted him wi th a

polic y document outlining t heir pr iori ties,

which i ncluded issue s on inf ra str uc ture ,

hou sing, heal th, f arm ing and ﬁ shin g” .

Village aske d to see a copy o f this docume nt.

Nei ther th e Gover nment i nfor matio n ser v ice

nor t he Fian na Fáil Par t y ob liged.

T he T imes r epor te d that : “ A se nior F ianna

Fail so urce said th e Healy -Rae s were be ing

dealt w ith ‘ ser iousl y and prop erl y in ter ms of

ac tual gov er nment for mat ion ’” .

Michae l Heal y- Rae wa s duly app ointed

Minis ter of State a t the Dep ar tme nt of

Ag ricul ture , Foo d and the Mar ine, w ith

re sponsibilit y f or for est r y, far m saf et y, and

hor t icultu re, on 29 Januar y 202 5.

Shane R oss was M inister f or T r anspor t f ro m

2006 to 201 0 on b ehalf of t he Indepe ndent

All iance. On 1 9 Januar y 20 25, he wr ote in the

Sunday I ndependent :

“ The P ro gramme f or Gove rnme nt is

camouﬂ age, a long-w in ded blur b , an

umbrella tha t shel t e rs the uncosted

ambit ions of the I ndepende nts , F ianna

Fáil and F ine Gae l” .

He noted tha t : “ A s troke w as bein g

pulle d to fool t he liste ning public . The re

are , of cour se, no v isible wr it ten deal s

bet w een F ianna Fáil , Fine G ael and any

Indep endent s. T here is n o paper t rail .

P er so nal ly, I have similar e xp erie nce of

such mano euv res . Nine year s ago, in

20 16, I was a n egot iator for t he

Independent A l liance i n gover nment

for mat ion talk s wi th F ine Gael. A s th e

tal ks appr oache d a clima x, I a sked a

spec iﬁ c que stion o f the F ine Gael team:

wa s ther e a ‘ de al with M ichael Lo wr y ’?

T he repl y was an e mphatic , ‘No’…

Dur ing t he [spor t s-club] gr ants proces s,

a const ant unw ri tte n — but whispe red

— mess age came d own t he line f rom

F ine Gael col leagues t hat on T ipper ar y

issues , ‘ We have to loo k af ter Lo wr y ’ .

Of cour se the re wa s no wr it ten ‘deal’

wi th Michael L owr y, ju st a quie t

ar ran gement , wha t both side s liked to

call an ‘unders tanding ’” .

T he for mer Minis ter conclude d his ar ticl e:

“ The e ra of s ecre t deals ha s never b een

st ron ger . T he pub lic will not b e foole d by the

plat itude s of the P rog ramme f or Gove rnme nt ” .

O ’ To ol e ﬁ nish es his own a r ticle , which is

pepp ered w ith e xample s of shif t y r ural

poli ticians hammin g it up on whe ther t hey

have a de al with t he gove rnme nts t hey are

rep or ted to ha ve agre ed to suppor t, t hat “ the

ar t of t he deal re quires T Ds to be ab le to say to

the ir voter s: look wha t I got you . When t hose

claims are made, SIP O should inves tiga te

the m for wha t they ar e: evid ence that t he law

is bein g ﬂ oute d” .

T his ar t icle is the subs tance of t hat

complaint .

T ogether wit h a complaint t hat Michae l

Heal y- Rae rema ins a Direc tor of Ml H ealy -Ra e

Pr oper t ies Ltd , which re gister ed it s annual

re tur n for 2023 on 3 1 Janu ar y 202 5 but f or

which t he Companies Re gist ra tion Oﬃ ce

show s no sign of t he necess ar y B 10 for m

indic ating t here ha s been a chan ge of dire ctor.

Section 2.2. 4 of Th e 2 0 0 3 C ode of Conduc t

for O ﬃ ce Holder s also s tate s that “O ﬃ ce

holders should not hold company dire ctorships

car r y ing rem unera tion. Eve n if remune rat ion is

not pa id, it is re garde d as undesir able f or them

to hold dire ctor ships” .

Heal y- Rae is als o a Direc tor of Rou ght y Plan t

Hire L imited , Rought y P rop er tie s Limite d and

Black C ap & Co Li mited .