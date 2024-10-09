1 4 October -November 2024

S

ensori Facilities Management Ltd.

which built the most ex pensi ve

‘bic ycle shed ’ in t he wor ld in

Leins ter Hou se obtaine d a €40

million cont rac t f ro m the O PW in

Nov ember 202 1 jus t a mo nth bef ore

busin essman, M ichael Ston e, sold his 50%

share holding to builder s, Sisk L td.

Sens or i w as f or med in 2 018 a s a joint

vent ure bet wee n the De signer Gro up

engi neer ing ﬁr m ow ned by Sto ne and S isk

bef ore the larg e buildin g ﬁr m purcha sed his

half of t he co mpany for €1 7 milli on in

De cemb er 2021 .

Stone re signed f r om t w o St ate rol es i n

Januar y l ast y ear af ter he apolo gised to then

Minis ter f or Pu blic E x pendit ure , N DP an d

Refor m, Paschal Donohoe for failing to infor m

the p olit ician tha t he paid f or tr anspo r t and

lab our f or the l at ter ’ s p oster ing du ring the

2 016 g e n e r a l e l e c t i o n . H e a l s o c o n ﬁ r m e d t h a t

he ha d wr ongl y told Don ohoe i n Dece mber

2022 and Januar y 2023 that he had not

pro vided an y as sistan ce to the M inister ’s

c a m p a i g n f o r r e - e l e c t i o n i n 2 0 20 w h e n i n f a c t

he had d one so.

Donohoe misled t he Dáil when he to ld

memb ers that he ha d re ceive d no assis tance

f rom Sto ne durin g the 2020 elec tion

camp aign and w as for ced to cor re ct t he

record.

Stone’s comp any obt ained a € 40 millio n

tender f rom t he OP W, which is a uni t of the

Depar tment of E x pend it ure, NDP and Refor m,

in 2021 .

EU te nder ing do cument s sho w tha t Sens or i

wa s the only comp any to tender for t his

l u c r a t i v e c o n t r a c t w h e n i t w a s ﬁ r s t a d v e r t i s e d

in July 202 1.

A mont h a f ter it w as aw arded t he te nder, in

De cember 2021 , Sisk b ought out Stone ’ s 50%

share holding for an impres sive € 1 7 millio n.

Sens or i is the m ost pr ominent co ntr act or

on t he Le inster Hou se and ot her OP W -r un

s i t e s a n d i t m a y n o w b e a s k e d t o e x p l a i n w h a t

oth er wor k it ha s comple ted under the € 40

million cont ra ct and for a bre akdow n of the

ass ociate d cos ts .

In Ap r il 2023, i t e me r ge d t ha t th e D e sig ne r

Gro up had obt ained con tr act s wor th al most

€68 million in 2022. T his incl uded €64 million

for wo rk on the St ate L abor ator y and Fo rensic

Scie nce campu s in Count y K ildare. T hir teen

oth er ﬁr ms tende red u nsuccessf ull y for t he

cont rac t . It w as al so gi ven a con tr act o f € 1. 3

million , w ith out any te nder ing pro cess, for

urg ent Bre xi t-rel ated wor k at Rossl are

Har bour fo r t he Re venue Commissi oners and

sec ured cont ra ct s val ued at mor e than

€ 100,000 f or w ork a t t he D epar t ment s o f

Heal th (€98, 53 5), F inance (€ 9 , 620) a nd

Hou sing ( € 8, 727) dur ing 202 2.

T hese ﬁgur es we re dis closed thr ough

par liamen tar y ques tions by Indep endent T D,

Mat t ie McGr at h, concer ning St ate con tr act s

obt ained by t he Desi gner Gr oup since 20 1 7 .

How ever, the r eplies did not dis close th e € 40

million cont ra ct secur ed by sole tender,

Sen sor i, f r om t he OP W in 202 1.

T he € 3 6 5 k ‘ b i k e s h e d ’ c o n t r o v e r s y w a s

quick ly ov ershad owed by the € 1.4 million

sec uri t y pavili on embar r assmen t a t Leinste r

Hou se a nd cont inuing concer n at the mo re

than € 1 billion cos t over-r un f or the Nation al

Childr en’ s Hospit al.

Indeed , at th e t ime of the Ston e- Donoh oe

controvers y , Sin n Féin was assai led by some

media fo r r aising ques tions abo ut the tr iv ial

sum invo lved in t he po ster ing aﬀ air. O ver

re cent we ek s, it se ems t hat the gho st s o f

By Frank Connolly

tr ibunal s and othe r ﬁnancia l sc andals of t he

pa st have re tur ned t o haun t F ine Gael and

F ianna Fáil in t he d ying days of t heir ﬁ rst ,

for mal coali tion gove rnm ent.

At the Sinn Féin Ard F heis in Athlon e i n l ate

Sep tember, M ar y Lo u Mc Donald ci ted

gov er nment w aste of many billions of public

monie s a s o ne o f he r man y r eas ons w hy the

t wo big political forces s h o u l d b e o u s t e d a f t e r

1 0 0 y e a r s o f s h a r i n g p o w e r . B i l l i o n s h a v e

gone into the po cket s of pr iv ate l andlords and

glob al f unds f or lo okin g af ter a syl um se ekers

bec ause of g over nment f ailure to or ganise

suit able, Sta te-p rov ided accomm odatio n, she

said.

A succe ssion o f s p e a k e r s r e m i n d e d t h e l i v e

tele vision audience on Sa turda y , 28

Sep tember, of how the un der f unding of

hospi tals has l ef t pe ople, i ncluding t he late

Ao if e J ohn sto n, d yin g on tr oll ey s. A nd of how

childr en ar e w aitin g fo r sc hool places , th ird-

leve l stude nts are u nab le to pay th eir fees or

r e n t a n d m o s t w o r k i n g p e o p l e a r e s t i l l c a u g h t

in a cos t-of- l ivin g crisis in the seco nd most

ex pensi ve count r y in t he EU, af te r

Lu xembou r g. N o t t o m e n t i o n t h e h o u s i n g

mess.

A po or l o c a l e l e c t i o n p e r f o r m a n c e f o l l o w i n g

mis-s teps o n migr atio n and t he car e

ref eren dums, a s we ll a s h er o wn pe rso nal

healt h and famil y diﬃcult ies , w ere al so

ment ioned by the Sinn F éin leader as

c h al l e n g e s s h e a n d h e r p a r t y h a v e f a ce d o v e r

the pa st year. Becomin g t he larg est par t y in

the Nor th and the inst allation of Miche lle

O’ Neill as ﬁr st m inister in r ecent mon ths we re

cite d as succe ss stor ies along the r oad to a

r ef e re nd um o n u ni t y b y 2 030. T h e y a re a ls o a

signiﬁ cant thr eat to t he es tablishm ent acr oss

the island .

W ith an ele cti on now in sigh t, S inn Fé in

alon g w ith othe r pro gre ssive par tie s and

indep endent s mus t cont inue to sho w h ow

the ir polic ies c an re store integ ri t y to p olitic s

while improv ing the qual it y of life for all

cit izens and no t jus t a ch osen f ew o f the

alre ady pri vile ged and enric hed.

Anot her te n, or 100 year s, o f F ine Gael and

F ianna Fáil w ill not br ing chang e.

