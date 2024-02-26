P B F ebruary /Mar ch  February /March  3

T

he opinio n poll s sho w the G re en P ar t y ma ro one d

on 4 % (or 5%), a disgr ace f ul haul f or th e par t y

wi th t he age nda of t he ep och bu t abo ut r ig ht fo r

a par t y that is ab jec t ly f ail ing on si gnat ure c li -

mate t ar get s , a par t y pre siding o ver t he lo wes t

r ates o f ren ew able en er g y in the E U, a par t y f ailing o n bio -

div er sit y and bal anced r e gional pl anning d espi te an

uninf or me d wishf ul media con sensu s to t he cont r ar y.

Af ter th e la st ge ner al e lec t ion t his maga zine e dito r ial -

ised: “ I f the G re ens s tand t heir g ro und and insis t on a f u ll

G

re en and s ocial a genda , and t he ot her p ar tie s lend t heir

ungl amor ou s pr agma tism to imp leme nta tio n of th at

agen da it cou ld be a gr eat g ove r nmen t ” . Well t he Gr ee ns

haven ’t and t he go ver nment …isn’ t.

We ha ve fo rg ed a Gr ee n Pa r t y t hat le ar nt no thin g f r om

it s la s t time in o ce , that is p rom ot ing inadequatel y pro

-

gressive ﬁ

sc al poli cies , an unambi tio us ho usin g pol ic y, a

t w o -t ier he alt h pol ic y and li t t le fo cu s on quali t y of life

r ath er th an jus t th e econ omy.

In the mos t r ece nt Re d C poll , in t he Bu siness Po st , long-

insur gen t Sinn Fé in se es i t s vote do w n f r om 36% to 2 5%

sin ce M ay 2022 (28% in th e Irish T imes/ Ips os B& A p oll ) .

It too dese r ves i t .

Key to S inn Fé in’ s e th os, i t is as sume d, is Republ ican

-

ism. T he co ncept is op aque bu t it nor mally i mpor t s

r adicalism , ideol og y, socialism and an ti - colonial e galit ar i -

anism. Yet, in t he la s t fe w wee k s, i t s ope nnes s to coali ti on

wi th cons er v at ive p ar tie s, i t s wil lingn ess to a t te nd the St

Pa tr ick’s Day Bidenf es t in th e US while t he US f un ds a

pote nt ial geno cide in G az a and i t s chang ed p olic y o n

immigr a tio n sugg es t a bet r a yal o f it s r oot s . In par ticular,

as t he Bu siness Po st re por t on t he p oll sa ys: “ Sinn F ein’s

re cent s t r ate g y on immig r ati on [a code d lurc h to embr ace

“re as onable ” pe ople w ho ar e agains t ho usin g ref ugee s

in the ir area s] [whic h] has pu t vote r s o af ter t he par t y

bec ame inc rea sing ly v oc al on th e issue ahea d of June ’ s

loc al and Eu ro pean el ec t ions” .

Sinn Fé in has n ur tur ed f or to o long a N at ionalis t but n ot

Republican respe ct f or IR A violence , and it s p olit ic al ev o -

lut ion s eems to o c y nical l y pop ulis t — thoug h it s pol ic y

plat for m f or s ome t ime has pr obabl y been the b es t on

o  e r. N ow i f it is aban donin g Repub licanis m in the s ense

deﬁne d abo ve (and ne ver r eall y under s too d th e env iro n -

ment al ag enda) it is m ov ing to po lic y pla t f or ms t hat would

ﬁnd it n o f avou r wi th t his maga zine . It w ould r isk b ecom -

ing F ia nna Fáil fo r slow le ar ne rs .

V

illage has al w ays b ee n well disp ose d to par t ies w it h

clear ide as . In t he shape o f env iro nment alism a nd Repub -

lica nism in the s ens e deﬁne d ab ove respective ly . T he

Gre ens and S inn Fé in have t hem , but in t he Gr ee ns’ f ail -

ure s on clima te, bi odi ver sit y and pl anning and w it h Sinn

F

éin in it s p olic y on ref ugee s, t he y have s old t hem ou t .

Village has n eve r be en impr ess ed w it h the pr agmat ic

civ il w ar par t ies of t he cent r e and cen tr e r igh t , F ianna

Gael . Since t hey ’re not r eall y wedd ed to an y ideol og y, you

don’ t kn ow w hat yo u’re vo tin g for — a nd the re ’ s al wa ys

the ch ance the y ’ll s acr i ﬁce the is sue you ’re inte re ste d in

on th e alt ar of s omet hing e ls e yo u’re no t i nte re ste d in.

Typicall y V illage ha s endo rs ed p ar tie s of t he lef t and

r adical l ef t , and gr ee n , wi thout sayi ng wh ich.

It is no t jus t tha t the co unt r y la ck s a se r iou s env iro n -

ment al pa r t y, V

illage is not con vin ced any o f our pa r ties

are mai nst r eam r adic al lef t . Ho w el se cou ld the y ju st if y

oppo sing pr ope r t y t a xe s, or f ocu s t heir big ges t c am -

paig ns on gr ee n ta xe s like w ater an d car b on t a xes in stea d

of on t he e xcess es o f the r ic h and th e inequ alit y th ey

p ur ve y?

Fundamen tall y this ma ga zine be lie ves Ir el and nee ds a

ser io us p ar t y o f the le f t and the e nv ironm ent , a Gr ee n and

Red par t y.

T he s tr a teg ic pr ior i tie s for s uch a par t y shoul d be se t -

tin g mea sur able t ar ge t s for q ualit y of li fe indic ato rs

(some t imes k no wn a s su st ainabi lit y indic ator s): for cli -

mate and bio div er sit y and equ alit y of weal th , income an d

quali t y o f life i t sel f; and im pleme nti ng th em uns tin tin gly

as le gal imper a ti ves .

In 2020, as t he Gr een s enter ed g ove r nme nt we w r ote

on this p age:

“I f the G re ens r emain w eak and con tinue t o wai ver i t is

imper a ti ve a Re d and Gr een a lter nati ve is av aila ble to ﬁll

the g ap.

If we ge t the p usill animo us ima ginat ion and ide olo g y

of th e civ il w ar par t ies comb ined w it h th e guilel ess no n-

pr agma tism o f the Gr ee ns it cou ld be t he wor s t

gover nment ever ” .

A n y w a y, f our ye ar s on, t he Gr ee ns are g one a s a for ce

for any thin g ideolo gical , r adic al or tho ught f u l.

It is t r ue we d o not ha ve the w or s t gove r nme nt in t he

wor ld a nd we do w ell economical ly but , wit h ex tr ao rdinar -

ily f avour able demo gr aphics , it is remar k able h ow li t t le

this ge ner a tio n has ac hieve d to ad va nce quali t y o f life ,

soc ial cohe sion, e quali t y or the e nvir onm ent .

Gov er nme nt s have f ailed t o leave a ny signi ﬁcan t

le ga c y.

We are dis gr ace d by und er pe r for m ance, l ack of ima gi -

nation, los t oppor tunit ies.

I

n the er a of e x is tent ial clima te and bio dive r sit y cr ise s

and pr oto - f as cism in our hin ter lan d this le aves a l ot at

st ake .

T here’ s a par t y call ed A n Rabh ar ta Gla s tha t k now s at

lea st t hat t her e is a gap to be ﬁ lled b ut it s ee ms to be in

the wa y, iner t , undy namic and now moribund.

Yo u n g peop le li vin g in a wor l d of clima te colla pse , war

and ad van cing f a scism , in par t ge ner a ted by f r us t r ati on

at eli tes and i nequal it y, will vote l ef t and gr ee n if the re ar e

cre dible p ar tie s to re pre sen t the m. T he y have t o.

Ireland des er ve s a new p ar t y t he comin g gener a tion

could b e pro ud to vote f or.

