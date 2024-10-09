28 October-November
Ireland’s Budget 2025, presented by Finance Minister Jack Chambers (33) on 1 October.
Key components included tax cuts, social welfare increases, and signiﬁcant investments
in housing and businesses, all aimed at supporting individuals and stimulating economic
growth.
The budget delivers on income tax changes by increasing the threshold for the higher
40% rate by €2,000 to €44,000 and cutting the Universal Social Charge (USC) from 4% to
3%. Personal tax credits, including personal, employee, and earned income credits, will
increase by €125. The minimum wage will increase to €13.50. There will be a “baby boost”
payment of €420 for newborns.
For social welfare recipients, the budget promises a €12 weekly increase in payments,
with additional rises for qualiﬁed children — €4 for children under 12 and €8 for those over
12. Carers beneﬁt from a €150 boost to the Carer’s Support Grant, and a series of one-oﬀ
payments are introduced, such as a €400 lump sum for working families and a €200
payment for those living alone.
To address the housing crisis, €3.2 billion is allocated to social and aﬀordable housing
projects. The Help to Buy scheme is extended until 2029, and the renters’ tax credit is
increased by €250, to €1,000 per year. Stamp duty was increased to 6% for houses worth
over €1.5m. Capital Acquisitions Tax thresholds were increased. The Residential Zoned
Land tax will proceed.Rate of carbon tax on petrol and diesel will increase from €56 to
€63.50 per tonne of CO2.
The Budget also focuses on cost-of-living including energy relief, with two electricity
credits of €125 and an extension of the reduced 9% VAT rate on electricity and gas.
Business supports include an increase in the tax-free limit for non-cash employee beneﬁts.
The Budget appears to have been popular, though concern was expressed by commentators
that there was no overall vision and that it could lead to budgetary problems and inﬂation.
We need a reforming
zeal in everything we do
so that we drive service
delivery, particularly
in housing and critical
infrastructure
A
s Jack Chambers was preparing
Budget 2025, Village editor,
Michael Smith, interviewed him in
the Department of Finance which
was still emptying out at 7 in the
evening. Another interview focusing on the
State’s ﬁnances and the Budget has been
published on Village’s website but this
interview is about his background, motivation
and philosophy.
Chambers — attended by an advisor — was
relaxed, chatty, on top of his brief, and upbeat
throughout; and generous with his time.
Background
How were you inﬂuenced by ) your
childhood nd b) your bckground?
I think everyone is inﬂuenced by these to
varying degrees. I spent my early years in
Galway having been born there, before moving
to Dublin. My parents both came from rural
parts of County Mayo and farm families before
they moved to Galway so the importance of
education was always emphasised in my
family. Sport has also played a central role in
my life and some of my happiest memories are
at matches with my Dad. Seeing Mayo
succeeding in taking Sam back to the West
would be a dream!
NEWS
Jack Chambers,
Minister for Finance
THE VILLAGE INTERVIEW
By Michael Smith
Tell us bou your educion
I spent my early years in the West and then my
family moved to Castleknock in Dublin 15
where I attended St Brigid’s National School –
a fantastic school in the heart of the local
community. I went to Belvedere College and
then studied Law and Political Science in Trinity
College before studying medicine in RCSI.
That’s the formal education. Politics teaches
you so much more about life and people.
Budget received s bonnz but Sinn Féin criticised the government
s “seril wsters...incpble of delivering rel chnge”
