Ireland’ s B udge t 202 5, pre sen ted b y F inance M iniste r Jac k Cham ber s ( 33) on 1 O c tobe r .

Key components incl uded tax cuts, social welfare increases, a nd sign iﬁcant investments

i n h o u s i n g a n d b u s i n e s s e s , a l l a i m e d a t s u p p o r t i n g i n d i v i d u a l s a n d s t i m u l a t i n g e c o n o m i c

grow th.

T he bu dge t deli ver s o n income ta x chang es by incr easin g t he thr esh old f or t he high er

40% ra te by €2,00 0 to €4 4,0 00 and cu t t ing th e Unive r sal S ocial C harg e (US C) f ro m 4 % to

3%. Per s onal t a x cr edi t s, in cluding per so nal , emplo yee , and ear ne d incom e cre dit s , w ill

incr eas e by € 1 25. T h e m i n i m u m w a g e w i l l i n c r e a s e t o €13 .5 0 . T h e r e w i l l b e a “ b a b y boos t ”

pay me nt of € 420 f or newb or ns .

Fo r social welf ar e recipie nt s , the budget pro mises a € 1 2 wee kl y increa se in paym ent s ,

wi th additi onal r is es for qualiﬁe d c hildre n — € 4 f o r c h i l d r e n u n d e r 12 a n d € 8 f o r t h o s e o v e r

1 2. Car er s b eneﬁ t f r om a € 1 50 bo ost to t he Carer ’s Suppor t Gra nt , and a se r ies of one - oﬀ

pay me nt s ar e in tr od uced, such a s a €40 0 lump sum fo r wo r kin g f amil ies and a €200

pay me nt for t hos e l iv ing alone.

To addre ss t he housing cris is, € 3.2 billion is a lloc ate d to social and aﬀ ord able housing

pro jec t s. T he Hel p to B uy sch eme is e x tende d un til 2029, and the re nter s’ ta x cr edi t is

in c r e a s e d b y € 250, t o €1,0 0 0 p e r y ea r. St am p du t y w a s i nc r e a s e d t o 6% f o r ho u s e s w o r th

over €1 . 5m. C api tal Acquisi tio ns Tax thr esho lds w ere incr ea sed . T he Resi dent ial Zo ned

L and t a x w ill pro cee d. R ate of c ar bo n t a x on pe tr ol and die sel wil l incr ea se f ro m €5 6 to

€6 3.5 0 per tonne of CO2.

T he B udge t al s o fo cu ses on co st- of- liv in g inclu ding e ner g y r elie f, wi th t w o ele c t r icit y

cre dit s of € 12 5 a nd an ex tensio n of the r edu ced 9% VA T r ate on ele c t r icit y a nd ga s.

B u s i n e s s s u p p o r t s i n c l u d e a n i n c r e a s e i n t h e t a x - f r e e l i m i t f o r n o n - c a s h e m p l o y e e b e n e ﬁ t s .

T he B u d g e t a p p e a r s t o h a v e b e e n p o p u l a r , t h o u g h c o n c e r n w a s e x p r e s s e d b y c o m m e n t a t o r s

tha t t her e wa s no over all v ision and tha t it could lead to bud get ar y pr oble ms and inﬂa tion .

W e need a ref orming

zeal in everything we do

so that we drive service

delivery , particularly

in housing and critical

infrastructur e

A

s Ja ck C hamber s wa s pr epar ing

Budg et 202 5, Villa ge ed i to r,

Michae l Smi th, inter v iew ed him in

the De par t men t of F inan ce w hich

wa s s til l emp t y ing out at 7 in th e

eve ning. An oth er int er v iew f oc usin g on t he

Sta te’s ﬁnan ces and the Bu dge t has be en

publish ed on Village ’s websi te bu t t his

inter vie w is abou t his b ackgr oun d, mot iv at ion

and philosoph y.

Chamber s — at tende d by an a dv isor — was

rel a xed , chat t y, on to p of his br ie f, and upbea t

thr oug hou t; and ge ner ou s w it h his time .

Background

How were you inﬂuenced by ) your

childhood nd b ) your bckground?

I think eve r yon e is inﬂu enced by t hes e to

var yi ng degr ee s. I s pent my ear l y y ear s in

Galway having been bor n there, before mov ing

to Du blin. My p are nt s b oth cam e f r om r ur al

p a r t s o f C o u n t y M a y o a n d f a r m f a m i l i e s b e f o r e

the y mo ved to Gal way so t he imp or ta nce of

educ at ion w as a lw ays empha sise d in my

f amily. Sp or t ha s al so pla yed a cent r al rol e in

m y l i f e a n d s o m e o f m y h a p p i e s t m e m o r i e s a r e

at m atche s w it h m y Dad . S eei ng M ayo

succee ding in t ak ing Sam bac k to the Wes t

woul d b e a dream!

Jack Chamber s ,

Minis t e r f o r F in an c e

T ell us bou your educion

I spen t m y ear l y y e ar s in t he W e s t and t h e n my

f amily mo ved to C as tl ek nock in Du blin 1 5

whe re I at tende d St Br ig id’s N ati onal Sch ool –

a f ant as tic scho ol in t he hear t o f the local

communi t y. I w ent to Be lve der e C olle ge and

t h e n s t u d i e d L a w a n d P o l i t i c a l S c i e n c e i n T r i n i t y

Colle ge bef or e s tud y ing m edicin e in R C SI .

T hat ’s the for mal e duca tion . Po lit ics teache s

you so muc h mo re about life and pe ople.

Budget received s  bonnz but Sinn Féin criticised the government

s “seril wsters...incpble of delivering rel chnge”