investiga tor by Mulk er r ins did not come to light

unt il the dis cover y pr oce ss.

Bar r et t c laims th is makes the n otio n of the

inves tiga tor ’s independence dif f icult to

comprehend.

The Court of Appeal has its say!

On 8 May 2023, the C our t of A ppeal f ound prima

facie tha t Bar r et t ’s let ter s to t he then A c ting

Commissi oner disc lose inf or mat ion s et t ing ou t

his rea so nable bel ief tha t wr ong doing ha d

indee d occur re d and his let ter s wer e ther ef ore

pro tec ted ac t s pur suant t o the P ro tec ted

Disc losure s Ac t . T hose le t ter s of co urs e

pre cipit ate d the dis ciplinar y ac t ion agains t

Bar re t t.

What emerged in the discovery

of documents?

Cr it ical e lemen ts o f the Com missioner ’s direc t

ev idence to t he discip linar y inve st igat ion and

the a dav it ev idence r elie d upon b y the Hi gh

Cour t and Co ur t of A ppeal is ﬂ atl y cont r adic ted

by do cument s dis cover ed .

Disco ver y makes cle ar that t he Gar da

Commissi oner w as , at all mate r ial time s, in

poss essio n of ev idence w hich show s tha t ther e

wa s no ba sis to wha t Mulker r ins wr ote to B ar re t t

on 3 Ma y 20 18.

Documen ts wi thhel d by the G arda

Commissi oner sho w clear l y that t her e wa s neve r

a discipl inar y compl aint made f or, or on behal f

of, Fanning . T he High C our t and Cour t o f App eal,

how ever, re lied up on th e misleading a nd

unt r uth fu l adav it e vide nce adduced f or and on

behal f of the M iniste r for Ju st ice and t he Garda

Commission er.

T hose documen t s show t hat on 1 9 No vembe r

20 18, les s than a mo nth af ter B ar r et t ’s

susp ension be gan , solici tor s for A s sist ant

Commissi oner Fanni ng w rote to K ate . Mulker r ins

mak ing clear t hat t hey had n ever s oug ht any

for m d isciplina r y a ct ion. O n 2 Nove mber 201 8,

the y w rote ag ain st at ing tha t mat te rs had b een

‘complete ly subv er ted’ b y Ms Mul ker r ins and

poin ting to t heir pr io r chain of cor r esp ondence

wi th her ma kin g that p oint s tr etch ing back to

Januar y 201 8.

On the e ve of t he f ir s t mee ting o f the

discipl inar y inve st igat ion, in D ecemb er 201 8,

Cos tello & Co, s olici tor s for Fanni ng w rote to J oe

Nug ent , the t hen C hief Adminis t r ati ve O cer of

An G arda S íochána , st at ing”, “W hat M r .

O’ Br aonáin is de aling w ith r ela ted to th e

inve st igat ion unde r the C iv il Ser v ice Disci plinar y

Code w hich w as ne ver t he subje ct o f

cor re spon dence be t we en this o ce and K ate

M u l k e r r i n s ”.

All this exculp ator y cor r espondence wa s

wi thhel d f rom B ar re t t and his le gal tea m for f our

and a half y ear s.

None of this c ru cial ev idence w as r efe r re d to

in the af f i davi ts s wo r n on behal f of the

Commissio ner or t he Minis ter. (Despi te the

Commissi oner ’s depon ent , Sí le L ar k in, b eing a

sol icitor, an of f icer o f the co ur t , w ith a

pro fess ional dut y of c andour ). It is nev er ref er r ed

to by t he Commissi oner in his e vide nce to the

discipl inar y hear ing . In th e Commission er s

wr i t ten upd ate/ r epor t to t he Dep ar t men t of

Jus tice o f Januar y 30t h, 201 9, M r. Harr is make s

no re fer ence w hat so ever t o the Cos tell o

cor re spon dence of N ovemb er /De cembe r 20 18

which e ndor se d comple tely B ar re t t ’s claim tha t

the re w as ne ver a compl aint by Fannin g as

st ate d by Mulke r ri ns on 3 May.

In M ay Bar re t t f ailed in his a t tempt o n appeal

in the C our t of A ppeal to g et an injun ct ion

pre vent ing his su spens ion, on f ul l pay, on the

bas is he had dela yed to o lon g. T he cour t he ard

tha t the Gar da Commissi oner no l onge r has any

tr u st o r conﬁde nce in Mr Bar re t t as a me mber o f

the G arda se nior manag emen t team. Ho wev er,

the o ver all issue o f his susp ension w ill be hear d

in the H igh Cou r t l ater in t he year.

‘Eyes wide shut’ – Hav e

Ministers for Justice been doing

their duty?

Bet ween S epte mber 201 9 a nd Fe br uar y 2020,

A ssis tant Co mmissione r Fanning w rote o n six

occ asion s to the t hen Mi nister f or Ju st ice, C har lie

F lannig an T D. He se t out t he det ail s of how t he

Gard a Commissio ner pre ssur ise d him to se cre tl y

mee t wi th th e Garda le gal team a nd to ‘collude’

wi th anot her w it ness ( Joe Nug ent ) unkn ow n to

Bar r et t a nd his leg al adv isor s.

He e xp res sed his de ep conce r n abou t bein g

dire cte d to deli ver a s t atemen t of his ev idence

to the C ommissione r ‘in adv ance’ o f giv ing

ev idence to t he inves ti gati on. He s aid the

rep eate d wr i t ten dir ec tio n which h e rece ive d

f ro m Mr. Har r is wer e cont ra r y t o Garda p olic y

(H Q Dire ct iv e 29 / 2014), excer p ts o f which he

enclo sed in his cor resp onden ce wit h the

Commissio ner. He complain ed to t he Minis ter

that t his wa s not t he conduc t e xp ec ted of a n

‘indep endent inve stigati on’.

In O c tober 201 9 the Minis ter ’s of f ice

acknow ledge d the Fanning corre spondence and

said he ‘ w as awaiting legal ad vice’ – but he to ok

no ac tion . T hrou gh delib er ate inac tio n, Minis ter

F lannig an and his success or s, k now ingl y

f acilit ated t he cont inuat ion of a de epl y ﬂawe d

discip linar y pr ocess . In t hat pr ocess t he Minis ter

had a spe ciﬁc r ole, a s ‘Appropriate Authorit y ’

(under th e Discip linar y Cod e of the C iv il Se r v ice),

to ensur e tha t the pr ov isions of t he Code w ere

proper l y ‘implemented ’ . I n fa iling to ad vis e Mr.

Bar r et t an d his lega l team of this hi ghly r ele vant

info r mati on, t he Minis ter bre ached his du t y a s

Appropriate Authorit y . He al so b reac hed his

common l aw dut y of c are to a ve r y senio r Ci vil

Ser v ant of t he Go ver nme nt , whom h e himself

had suspende d.

Onl y in t he Summ er of 202 1, did it em erg e that

the G arda Commis sioner had u se d his powe rs

to ins tit ute a cr iminal i nves ti gati on agains t

Bar r et t wit hin we ek s of his su spensi on in

De cember 201 8.

T his invest iga tion w as e st ablishe d under

sec t ion 1 (2)c of the Trib unal of Inquir ie s Ac t

(19 2 1 ) .

T his u se of t he cr iminal co de onl y came to

Bar r et t ’ s a t tent ion t hrou gh leake d media

rep or t s more t han t w o and a quar ter y ear s af te r

the G arda Commis sioner l aunched t his

inve st igat ion — jus t we ek s bef ore a s che duled

hear ing o f Bar r et t ’s applic ati on to the H igh

Cour t.

In t he 1 01 year s since this s t atu te wa s

enac ted , no cr iminal pr ose cut ion unde r this

sec t ion ha s ever c ome bef or e a cour t.

Hrris

John Bar re t t, w ho wa s bro ught in to t he

Garda f ro m a success ful c aree r in

busin ess , has an e st ablish ed reco rd of

call ing ou t wro ngdo ing in the G arda.

He suppor ted Sergeant Ma ur i ce

McC abe a s his de facto pr ote cte d

disclo sure s manager. He c alled o ut the

dange rs and co nﬂic t s inhere nt in th e

st r uc tur e and op er ati on of th e Garda

T r ibu nal Liais on O ce as es t ablishe d by

a par t y to t hat Tribu nal, G a rd a

Commissio ner Noirín O’S ullivan. Bar ret t

ident iﬁe d the s cope and s cale o f the

bizar re ﬁnancial ir reg ulari ties at the Gar da

College in T emplem ore and gave clear and

cour ag eou s ev idence to t he Oir each ta s

Commit tee o f Publi c Accoun ts .

He unco vere d the f r aud o n EU Gr ant

Funds d ra wn d ow n by the G arda , a mat te r

cur iou sly s till ‘u nder inv est iga tion’ b y the

Garda O mbudsman (G SOC ) mor e than si x

years on.

He made t he cor r ec t and ap prop ria te

decisio ns wit h re spec t to t he

whis tle blow er, Garda Chr is tophe r Rushe ,

in accor dance wi th law a nd Code of

Pr ac t ice of the Co mmission of P ublic

Ser v ice A ppoin tme nt . Immedia tely b ef ore

his susp ension , in Sep tember 201 8 , he

r aised di rec t ly w ith D re w Har r is, t he plig ht

of cer t ain missing p er sons in L imer ick .