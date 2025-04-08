In fact the codes do not
n November 2020, TD Paul Murphy
lodged a complaint with the Standards in
Public Office Commission (SIPO)
concerning then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
It concerned his 2019 disclosure of the
heads of terms of a confidential draft
agreement between the government and the
Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to Dr. Maitiú
Ó Tuathail, then-president of the National
Association of General Practitioners (NAGP), a
rival doctors’ representative organisation that
is now defunct.
Complaint
Murphy’s complaint centred on breaches of
two codes.
“Section 1.5 of the ‘Code of Conduct for
Office Holders’, entitled ‘Highest ethical
standards to be applied at all times’, states:
’Oﬃ ce holders in particular should ... respect
conﬁ dences entrusted to them in the course of
their oﬃ cial duties’.
And the ‘Code of Conduct for Members of
Dail Eireann and Seanad Eireann· states at
point 10: ‘Members must not use oﬃ cial
information which is not in the public domain,
or information obtained in conﬁ dence in the
course of their oﬃ cial duties, for personal gain
or the personal gain of others’”.
SIPO’s iniil response:
In November 2022, SIPO declared it was
declining even to investigate the complaint,
stating it was beyond its remit to assess the
Taoiseach’s executive functions, t and not even
publishing a decision.
Additionally, SIPO expressed concerns
about obtaining suﬃ cient evidence to proceed
with an investigation.
SIPO’s inernl deliberions
Documents obtained by the Irish Times under
the Freedom of Information Act revealed
internal discussions within SIPO during its
decision-making process. Notably, Seamus
McCarthy, the Comptroller and Auditor
General, expressed concerns about the
potential impact on SIPO’s credibility if it chose
not to investigate the complaint: “Would our
arguments be enough to satisfy a judge in a
judicial review proceeding (whichever way we
go)? A court order to reconsider rejection of a
complaint would be appalling, and would
compromise the credibility of any subsequent
decision we made”.
Ombudsman Ger Deering also dissented
though his reasoning was redacted under
Freedom of Information legislation.
Successful judicil review
Dissatisﬁ ed with SIPO’s decision, Paul Murphy
sought a judicial review. In June 2024, the High
Court ruled in Murphy’s favour, quashing
SIPO’s decision not to investigate.
Judge Barry O’Donnell found: “Prima facie,
the deﬁ nition of functions provided by the
Oireachtas has every appearance of placing
the functions of the [former Taoiseach] as a
member of the government within the remit of
the Commission”.
He ruled that SIPO had failed to provide
adequate reasons for not investigating.
Judge O’Donnell determined that “it is clear
that in parallel with the general administrative
law requirement for reasons to be given for a
decision, in the case of the [Ethics] Acts, the
Oireachtas expressly requires the Commission
to explain its decisions in writing. This can be
taken as a reﬂ ection of the public interest
considerations engaged by the Commission’s
work”.
He noted that SIPO had not clearly
articulated why the matter fell outside its
jurisdiction. There was a “diﬃ culty insofar as
there is a potential tension between, on the
one hand, ﬁ nding that the complaint was
outside the remit of the Commission — which
suggests a conclusion that the matter was
simply inadmissible — and, on the other hand,
a decision that there would not be suﬃ cient
evidence to permit the Commission to carry out
the investigation”.
The court remitted the case to SIPO.
SIPO’s second refusl o
invesige
Following the High Court’s directive, SIPO
revisited the original complaint. However, in
December 2024, the commission again
decided against launching a formal
investigation into Varadkar’s actions.
SIPO stated: “The commission has become
of the opinion that there is not suﬃ cient
evidence to establish a prima facie case that
disclosure of the agreement to Dr Ó Tuathail,
given his capacity as president of the NAGP,
was contrary to the nature and extent of the
confidentiality subsisting at the time of
disclosure”.
“In addition, even if there was evidence to
establish that the agreement was suﬃ ciently
sensitive that it ought not to be disclosed, the
commission has become of the opinion that
there is not suﬃ cient evidence to establish a
prima facie case that [Mr Varadkar] knew of
such sensitivity”.
SIPO went on to say the “evidence does not
tend to show an ulterior purpose” on behalf of
the then taoiseach. SIPO, it said, “has not
identiﬁ ed prima facie evidence which would
contradict Mr Varadkar’s position that his
government had made commitments to
engage the NAGP and that he was seeking to
advance government policy goals”.
The legislation and codes do not mention
the ulteriorness of motives or whether
breaches of the Oﬃ cial Secrets Act and
requirements for conﬁ dentiality (which that
Act says may arise simply because a document
is “stated” to be conﬁ dential) conform to
government policy goals.
The Codes cited by Murphy instead refer to
“respecting entrusted conﬁ dences” and “not
providing personal gains to others”. As Village
went to print, the deadline for judicially
reviewing Sipo’s second decision passed.
The ‘Leo the leak’ aﬀ air, generated by an
article in Village magazine, was a bump in Leo
Varadkar’s political career that triggered a
Garda investigation, although the DPP ruled
against criminal charges. He announced his
resignation as Taoiseach and leader of Fine
Gael in March 2024 and is now apparently
involved in a PR agency called Draoigorm Ltd,
and giving lectures in Harvard University,
while preparing ﬁ nal drafts of his memoirs.
Murphy’s Lw
SIPO seems to be ﬂ oundering to ﬁ nd reasons
to refuse even to consider complaints
against former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar
By Michel Smih
April-May 2025 15
NEWS