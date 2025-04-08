In fact the codes do not

I

n Nov embe r 2020 , T D P aul Mur phy

lod ged a co mplain t wi th t he St andar ds in

Publ ic Of f ice Commission (SI P O)

concer ning t hen -T aoiseach L eo Var adk ar.

It conce r ne d his 20 1 9 disclosure o f the

heads of te r ms of a co nf id ent ial dr af t

agr ee ment b et we en t he gov er nm ent and t he

Ir ish Me dic al Or ganis at ion ( IMO) to D r. Maitiú

Ó T uat hail , th en -pr esid ent of t he Na ti onal

A ss ocia tion o f Ge ner al P r ac t it ioner s ( N AGP ), a

r iv al do c tor s’ r epr ese nt at ive o rg anisa tio n that

is now de f unc t .

Complaint

Mur phy ’s comp laint ce nt re d on br eache s of

t w o code s.

“Section 1 . 5 of the ‘C ode of C onduc t f or

Of f ice Hol der s’ , ent it le d ‘H ighe st e thi cal

st andar ds to be a pplie d at all t imes ’ , sta tes:

’Oﬃ ce ho lder s in pa r ticu lar sho uld .. . re spec t

conﬁ dences e nt r u ste d to th em in th e cour se o f

the ir oﬃ cial du tie s’ .

An d t he ‘Co de of Con duc t fo r Memb er s of

Dail Eir eann an d Sea nad Eir eann· s ta tes a t

poin t 1 0: ‘Me mber s mu s t not u se oﬃ cial

info r mat ion w hich is no t in the p ublic d omain,

or inf or mat ion o bt ained in co nﬁ dence in the

cour se o f the ir oﬃ cial dut ies , for p er so nal gain

or th e per s onal gain o f oth er s’ ” .

SIPO’ s iniil response:

In No vembe r 2022, SIP O de clar ed i t wa s

decl ining e ven to in ves t igate t he comp laint ,

st at ing i t wa s be yon d it s r emit to a ss ess t he

T aoise ach’s execu ti ve f un ct ions , t and n ot ev en

publishi ng a de cision.

Addit ionall y, S IP O e x pr ess ed con cer ns

abou t obt ainin g suﬃ cient e v idence to pr o ceed

with an invest igation.

SIPO’ s inernl deliberions

Documen ts obt ained b y the I r ish T im es unde r

the F re edo m of Inf or ma tio n Ac t r eve aled

inter nal discu ssions w it hin SI P O dur in g it s

decisio n- mak ing pr oce ss. N ot abl y, Seamus

McC ar thy, the Comptr oller and Audito r

Gene r al , e xp re sse d concer ns abo ut t he

pote ntia l impac t on S IP O ’s credibil it y if it c hose

not to in ves t igate t he comp lain t: “ Would o ur

arg umen t s be en ough to s at isf y a judge in a

judicial r ev ie w pro cee ding (w hiche ver w ay w e

go)? A cour t o rde r to re conside r reje c ti on of a

complai nt wou ld be app alling , and wo uld

compr omise t he cr edi bilit y of an y subs eque nt

decision we made” .

Ombudsman Ge r Dee r ing al so d issen ted

tho ugh his r ea so ning w as r ed ac ted un der

Fre ed om of In for mat ion le gisl ati on.

Successful judicil review

Diss atis ﬁ ed wi th S IP O ’ s decis ion, P aul M ur ph y

sou ght a ju dicial re v iew. In J une 2024, t he Hi gh

Cour t r uled in Mur phy ’s favour, quashing

SIP O ’s decision no t to inve st ig ate.

Judg e Bar r y O ’D onnell f ou nd: “P r ima f acie,

the de ﬁ ni tion o f f unc t ions pr ov ide d by t he

Oir eacht a s has e ver y appea r ance of pla cing

the f u nc ti ons of t he [f or m er Taoiseach] a s a

memb er of t he go ver nm ent w it hin th e rem it of

the Co mmission ” .

He r ule d tha t SIP O h ad f ailed to p ro vide

adequ ate re as ons f or not in ves t igat ing .

Judg e O’D onne ll dete r mine d tha t “i t is clear

tha t in par alle l wi th t he gen er al adminis t r at iv e

law r equi rem ent f or r eas ons to b e giv en f or a

decisi on, in t he ca se o f the [ Et hic s] Ac t s , the

Oire acht as e x pre ssl y requ ires t he Commissio n

to e xp lain it s decisi ons in w r it ing. T his can b e

taken a s a r eﬂ ec t ion o f the p ublic inte re st

consider at ions e ngag ed by t he Commissi on’s

w o r k ”.

He note d that S IP O had n ot clear ly

ar tic ulate d wh y the m at te r fell o ut side i t s

jur isdic t ion . T her e w as a “diﬃ cul t y insof a r as

the re is a p otent ial tens ion be t wee n, on t he

one hand , ﬁ ndi ng th at th e compla int w as

out sid e the r emi t of th e Commissi on — whic h

sugg es t s a conclu sion t hat t he ma t ter w a s

simply i nadmissible — a nd, on t he ot her h and,

a decisi on th at th er e woul d not be s uﬃ cient

ev idence to p er m it th e Commissio n to ca r r y ou t

the inv estigati on” .

T he cour t re mit ted t he ca se to S IP O.

SIPO’ s second refusl o

invesige

Fo llow ing the H igh Co ur t ’s direc t iv e, S IP O

re visi ted t he or ig inal compl aint . Ho we ver, in

De cember 2024 , the co mmission a gain

decid ed ag ains t launch ing a f or mal

inves tigat ion into Varadk ar ’s actions .

SIP O st ate d: “ T he comm ission ha s be come

of th e opinion t hat t her e is not su ﬃ cient

ev idence t o es tab lish a pr ima f ac ie ca se t hat

disclo sure o f the a gr eem ent to D r Ó Tuathail ,

giv en his c apaci t y as pr esid ent of t he N AG P ,

wa s con tr a r y to t he nat ure a nd e x tent o f th e

conf ident iali t y s ubsist ing a t the t ime o f

disclosure” .

“I n addi tio n, e ven if t her e wa s e vide nce to

es ta blish th at th e agr eem ent w a s suﬃ cient l y

sensi ti ve t hat i t ough t not to b e discl ose d, t he

commission h as be come o f the op inion t hat

the re is no t suﬃ c ient e v idence to e st abl ish a

pr ima f acie c a se th at [Mr Var ad kar ] k ne w of

such se nsiti v it y ” .

SIP O went on to s ay t he “ev iden ce doe s not

tend to sho w an ulte r ior p ur po se” on b ehal f of

the t hen t aois each . SIP O, i t said , “ha s not

ident iﬁ ed pr ima f ac ie ev iden ce which w ould

cont r adic t M r Var adk ar ’s posit ion t hat his

gov er nme nt had made co mmit me nt s to

enga ge t he N AGP and t hat h e wa s se ek ing to

adv ance g over nmen t poli c y goa ls ” .

T he leg islat ion and co des d o not me nti on

the ulteriorne ss of mot i ves or w he the r

brea ches o f the O ﬃ cial S ecr et s A c t and

re quir emen t s fo r conﬁ dent ialit y (w hich t hat

Ac t s ays ma y ar ise sim ply b ec aus e a docu ment

is “st ate d” to b e conﬁ den tial ) co nfo r m to

government po licy goals.

T he Co des ci ted b y Mur p hy ins tead r efe r to

“re spe c tin g ent r u s ted con ﬁ de nces ” and “n ot

pro vid ing pe r sonal g ains to ot her s ” . A s Vil lage

wen t to pr int , t he deadl ine fo r judiciall y

re vie w ing Sip o’ s se cond de cision p ass ed .

T he ‘ L eo t he leak ’ aﬀ air, gener a ted b y an

ar t icle in Village maga zin e, w as a bu mp in Le o

Var adka r ’s poli tic al ca re er t hat t r igg er ed a

Garda i nves t igat ion , alt houg h the D PP r uled

agains t cr imi nal char ges . He a nnounce d his

re signat ion a s Taoiseach and l eader o f F ine

Gael in M arc h 2024 and is now app are nt ly

invol ve d in a PR a genc y call ed Dr a oigo r m L td,

and gi vin g le c tur es in H ar v ar d Univ er sit y,

while p rep ar ing ﬁ nal dr a f t s of his mem oir s.

M u r p h y ’s L  w

SIPO seems to be ﬂ oundering to ﬁ nd reasons

to re fuse e ven to consider complaints

against former T aoiseach Leo V aradkar

By Michel Smih

April-May 2025 1 5

NEWS