1 2 July-August 2024

E

as t Bel fa st is al wa ys t he mos t

signiﬁ cant con test i n the No r t h in

the U K ’ s G ener al El ec tion . La st

time , DU P leader G avin R obinson

had a major i t y of 1,80 0 over Na omi

Lon g of Al liance.

Bef ore the e lec tio n, th e DUP ha s harde ned

it s st ance on t he Pr oto col. Ro binson n ow sa ys

the re is a Bo rder in t he Ir ish Sea . He t hus

rep udiates t he deal w hich his pre deces sor,

Jef f re y Donald son, ne got iated w hich

dow npla yed op posit ion to t he Pr otoco l in the

Unionis t communit y.

G en er a ll y, thou gh, t he DUP l eader ship ha s

accepte d that m ore har d-l ine voter s ar e lost .

Rat her, it is se lling t he bene ﬁt s of t he E xecu ti ve.

T he elec t ion slo gan is ‘ Makin g NI Wor k ’ . In

the D UP ’s elec ti on bro adca st Ro binson s ays:

“O ver t he las t ten ye ars we ’ ve been in volv ed in

deliver ing tangible benef it s for Nor ther n

Ire land” . H e talk s of “ w or kin g toge ther ” to

achieve more.

T he D UP ’s histor ic al spec ialit y is r eadin g the

moo d of the P r otes tant co mmunit y. Per haps

jus tif y ing this a ppro ach, her e is no sign o f the

mor e hard- line Tradi tional U nionist Voice ( T U V )

making a breakt hrough.

Signiﬁcantly, th ere ha s bee n no Unionis t

back lash a t cro ss- communi t y ges tu res f r om it s

ministe rs . Depu t y F ir st Minis ter Emma L it t le

Pen gell y wa s ﬁlme d tr y ing her hand a t camo gie

wi th Mich elle O ’ Neill . Admi t tedl y, Lit t le

Pen gell y is a DUP p ra gmat ist . Mor e sur pr ising

wa s Educ atio n Ministe r and DU P tr adi tionalis t

Pau l Giv an at ten ding the o pening o f a

Gael scoil . He sp oke some b ra vur a wo rds in

Ir ish, t hen pr ocee ded to en gage in s ome Ir ish

dancing.

Cer tainl y, the DU P will t hrow r es ource s into

holdin g Ea st B elf as t. T his w ill ine vit abl y lowe r

it s ener g y in ot her cons tit uenc ies. T ha t is ver y

goo d new s for Si nn Féin ’ s John F inuca ne in

Nor th B elf as t , the SD LP ’ s C lar e Hanna in So uth

Bel fa st an d Mid- D ow n, and A lliance ’ s Stephen

Far r y in No r t h Dow n.

Des pite t hat , at this s ta ge Lon g is see n as

f avour i te in Ea st Be lf as t tho ugh def eat f or

Robins on wou ld thr ow th e DUP in to tur m oil.

T hat t ur moil could e ven le ad to the of t-he ral ded

split b et w een t he pr agmat ist s and

tr adit ionalis ts .

Ou tside of E as t Bel fa st , t here is t alk of D UP

sea ts b eing unde r thr eat in L agan Valle y and

So uth A nt r im. All iance ’ s Lagan Vall ey

candi date Sor cha E as t wo od ha s a goo d media

pro ﬁle. T he r ape cha rge s agains t for me r leader

Donal dson , who did n ot re sign his se at but w ill

not be r unn ing in the e lec tio n (thou gh he wil l

get a £30, 0 00 “ win ding- up pa yme nt ”), have

not he lped t he DU P . How eve r, l as t time o ut

Sor cha E as t wo od wa s 6, 500 v otes be hind him.

Mak ing t hat deﬁc it up is pr obabl y unreal ist ic.

Fo r mer Heal th Minis ter Ro bin Swann o f the

Ul ster Uni onist P ar t y (U UP) is c loser t o the DU P

in So uth A nt r im. T he gap t here is 2 ,600.

How eve r , S wann is f r om the o ther e nd of Co

An tr im. T he U UP had a b ad elec t ion launc h,

and se ems uncer t ain of it s iden tit y.

An othe r tig ht conte st is F oyl e. T he SDL P

mus t hold i t to sur vi ve.

L as t tim e Colm E as t wo od won t his f rom Sinn

N o c h a n g e i n

s eat n u m b e rs

DUP a bit harder on the

Pro tocol; Sinn Féin and

Alliance becoming catch- all

anti-Unionis t front

By Anton McCabe

Fé in wit h a 1 7 ,000 maj or it y. He be neﬁte d f rom

a compre hensiv e backl ash agains t a

cat as t rophi c Sinn Féi n MP , E lisha Mc Calli on.

His vote rs s tr etc hed f ro m dissiden t

Repub licans to D UP ers . Af ter w ards , Sinn Fé in

pur ged i ts l ocal o rganis at ion. In t he 2022

A ssem bly ele c tions t hey w ere 9 00 vote s ahead

of th e SDL P . Ho wev er, the 1 7 ,000 v otes f or

oth er par tie s lean mor e to the S DL P . Not abl y,

Colm E as t wo od ha s been ve r y s t rong o n the

issue of G az a, Sinn F éin pe rcei ved a s less s o.

T he SD LP w ill thr ow it s r esou rces at F oy le

aiming to su bver t Sinn F éin at temp ts t o

over t ur n the S DL P major it y. The SD LP ’ s other

seat , S out h Belf a st and M id- Dow n, is s afe.

Cal ling it t he Nor t h ’ s D ublin F our is no t enti rel y

unf air. While Colm E as t w ood is s tr ongl y

Nat ionalis t , Hanna is ver y pa le gre en. He r

pro - EU s ociall y- liber al s tance p ulls no n-

Nat ionalis t votes . Ho weve r, over all the S DL P is

in ser io us dec line.

A s to Sinn F éin, t he ca ndidates a re now o f

the Pos t-IR A gener ation. T he most prominent

new r ecr ui t is Pat C ullen , for me r leader o f the

Roy al Colle ge of Nu rsin g. She will w in

Fe r managh and S out h Tyr one.

Sinn Fé in has w ithdr aw n f r om fou r

cons tit uencie s. T hat h elps Hanna . In the o ther

thr ee, i t wit hdr ew in f avo ur of All iance. W hile

the v otes inv olve d are t iny, it re pres ent s an

evo luti on for Si nn Féin an d Allian ce into qua si-

cat ch-all a nti -U nionist f r ont .

Be yond tha t, s ome lo cal de tail is imp or t ant .

T he bat tle f or thir d place in F er managh and

So uth Tyr one w ill be tell ing. A lliance se ems set

to come ahe ad of the S DL P in a Nat ionalis t

hear t land.

T hen, af te r Jul y 4, th e E xecu ti ve will f ace a

Star mer Go ver nmen t mainta ining the

Conse r v ati ves ’ spe nding limit s.

DUP : 8 (curre ntly 8); Sinn Fé in: 7 (curre ntly

7 ); S DLP : 2 ( cu rre ntly 2); All iance: 1 (curr entl y

1 ); U UP 0 (curr entl y 0).

NEWS